ITHX ACQU : Delisting/Failure to Satisfy Listing Rule/Transfer of Listing - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 18, 2022

Mondee Holdings, Inc.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On July 18, 2022, Mondee Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), received written notice (the "Notice") from the Staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that the Staff has determined that the Company has not complied with the requirements of IM-5101-2 because the Company did not demonstrate that its Class A common stock complies with (a) the minimum 1,100,000 Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares requirement in Listing Rule 5405(a)(2) (the "Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares Requirement") and (b) the minimum $20 million in Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares requirement in Listing Rule 5405(b)(3)(B) (the "Market Value of Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares Requirement" and, together with the Unrestricted Publicly Held Shares Requirement, the "Exchange Requirements") and (ii) the Company's warrants do not qualify for initial listing since the security underlying the warrant, the Company's Class A common stock, does not qualify. The Notice indicated that Company's Class A common stock and warrants will be suspended from Nasdaq on July 27, 2022 and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission unless the Company requests a hearing before a Hearings Panel (the "Panel") by 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 25, 2022. The Company intends to timely request the aforementioned hearing with the Panel and appeal Nasdaq's determination, which request will stay the suspension of the Company's Class A common stock and warrants and the filing by Nasdaq of a Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision.

The Company is working diligently to satisfy the Exchange Requirements Requirements in a timely manner, though there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to satisfy the Exchange Requirements prior to the hearing date or at all.

