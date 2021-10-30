EMC Lab of ITI Limited Receives Certificate of Accreditation from NABL

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing measures the ability of equipment or systems to function satisfactorily in their electromagnetic environment without introducing intolerable electromagnetic disturbance to anything in that environment. With this accreditation, ITI Limited can support manufacturers and product designers in the industrial, commercial, information technology, telecom and medical fields by detecting the slightest anomalies in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address compliance and market access challenges.

Laboratories in the field of Electrical Testing. ITI Limited has set up the state-of-the-art Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Testing Facilities at its ITI Bangalore Plant.

BENGALURU: The Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory (EMC Lab) at ITI Limited has recently received an accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in accordance with the standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, Chairman &

Managing Director, ITI Limited said, "The accreditation of our EMC Lab will further strengthen customer confidence and satisfaction, and reinforce ITI Limited as a force to reckon with. This accreditation will increase the trust of our customers regarding reliable testing and accurate calibration." Mr. Agarwal added "The NABL accreditation brings higher credibility to ITI Limited as the laboratory now meets both national and international standards".

NABL accredited labs use procedures specifically developed to determine technical competence, thus assuring stakeholders that the test results supplied by the concerned lab are accurate and reliable.

About ITI Limited

ITI Limited, country's premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.

The company offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access

subscriber premises equipment. Besides offering the latest telecom solutions and customized support to a variety of business, ITI Ltd has dedicated Network System Unit (NSU) for carrying out installation and commissioning of equipment and for undertaking turnkey projects.

ITI Ltd is focused on manufacturing of diversified products in defense and railway sectors and the manufacturing of solar equipment, NGN products, GPON, LED lighting systems, optical products, PMP microwave along with other allied products like HDPE, OFC, LI-ION batteries, smart cards, defense equipment, Wi-Fi etc. The company is also consolidating more of its diversifications into defense, IOT, E-governance, IT projects and services sector to gain competitive edge. The company is also successfully running state-of-art Data Centre at Bengaluru unit and offering its services to government institutions/departments, banks etc. To know more, please visit www.itiltd.in

About NABL

National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) is an accreditation body, with its accreditation system established in accordance with ISO/ IEC 17011. NABL provides voluntary accreditation services to testing laboratories in accordance with ISO/ IEC 17025. NABL is Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRA) signatory to ILAC as well as APAC for the accreditation of Testing and Calibration Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025), Medical Testing Laboratories (ISO 15189), Proficiency Testing Providers (PTP) (ISO/IEC 17043) and Reference materials producers (RMP).

To know more, please visit https://nabl-india.org/