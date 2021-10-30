Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ITI Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523610   INE248A01017

ITI LIMITED

(523610)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
EMC Lab of ITI Limited Receives Certificate of Accreditation from NABL

10/30/2021 | 08:57am EDT
October 30, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

EMC Lab of ITI Limited Receives Certificate of

Accreditation from NABL

BENGALURU: The Electromagnetic Compatibility Laboratory (EMC Lab) at ITI Limited has recently received an accreditation from National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in accordance with the standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 - General

Requirements for the Competence of Testing & Calibration

Laboratories in the field of Electrical Testing. ITI Limited has set up the state-of-the-art Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) and Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) Testing Facilities at its ITI Bangalore Plant.

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) testing measures the ability of equipment or systems to function satisfactorily in their electromagnetic environment without introducing intolerable electromagnetic disturbance to anything in that environment. With this accreditation, ITI Limited can support manufacturers and product designers in the industrial, commercial, information technology, telecom and medical fields by detecting the slightest anomalies in the electromagnetic and electrical operations of their products and address compliance and market access challenges.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, Chairman &

Managing Director, ITI Limited said, "The accreditation of our EMC Lab will further strengthen customer confidence and satisfaction, and reinforce ITI Limited as a force to reckon with. This accreditation will increase the trust of our customers regarding reliable testing and accurate calibration." Mr. Agarwal added "The NABL accreditation brings higher credibility to ITI Limited as the laboratory now meets both national and international standards".

NABL accredited labs use procedures specifically developed to determine technical competence, thus assuring stakeholders that the test results supplied by the concerned lab are accurate and reliable.

_____________________

About ITI Limited

ITI Limited, country's premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.

The company offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access

  • subscriber premises equipment. Besides offering the latest telecom solutions and customized support to a variety of business, ITI Ltd has dedicated Network System Unit (NSU) for carrying out installation and commissioning of equipment and for undertaking turnkey projects.

ITI Ltd is focused on manufacturing of diversified products in defense and railway sectors and the manufacturing of solar equipment, NGN products, GPON, LED lighting systems, optical products, PMP microwave along with other allied products like HDPE, OFC, LI-ION batteries, smart cards, defense equipment, Wi-Fi etc. The company is also consolidating more of its diversifications into defense, IOT, E-governance, IT projects and services sector to gain competitive edge. The company is also successfully running state-of-art Data Centre at Bengaluru unit and offering its services to government institutions/departments, banks etc. To know more, please visit www.itiltd.in

About NABL

National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) is an accreditation body, with its accreditation system established in accordance with ISO/ IEC 17011. NABL provides voluntary accreditation services to testing laboratories in accordance with ISO/ IEC 17025. NABL is Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRA) signatory to ILAC as well as APAC for the accreditation of Testing and Calibration Laboratories (ISO/IEC 17025), Medical Testing Laboratories (ISO 15189), Proficiency Testing Providers (PTP) (ISO/IEC 17043) and Reference materials producers (RMP).

To know more, please visit https://nabl-india.org/

Disclaimer

ITI Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 12:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 622 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2021 94,8 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net Debt 2021 10 300 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 1 125x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 110 B 1 464 M 1 465 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 2 109
Free-Float 2,17%
Chart ITI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Mohan Agarwal Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Srivastava CFO, Finance Director & Director
Ila Bahadur Executive Director-Technology & Operations
S. Shanmuga Priya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rajesh Sharma Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITI LIMITED-7.11%1 464
APPLE INC.12.89%2 460 733
XIAOMI CORPORATION-35.69%68 549
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.87%21 334
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.85%19 773
FIH MOBILE LIMITED27.37%1 246