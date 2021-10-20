ITI : Corporate Governance for quarter ended 30-09-2021

10/20/21, 3:04 PMCGR_30092021.html

Annexure 1

II. Composition of Committees

Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory Textual Information(1)

Annexure 1 Text Block

ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are

appointed by the order of Government of India. The constitution of Board sub-committees are not as

Textual Information(1) per the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to absence of Independent Directors. However, the

Company has made representations to the Administrative Ministry to expedite the appointment of

Independent Directors, so as to comply with the provisions relating to composition of Committees.

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes

Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks

Number members directors Appointment Cessation

1 08211253 K R Shanmugam Non-Executive - Independent Chairperson 10-11-2018 29-08-2021

Director

2 08196235 Rajen Vidyarthi Non-Executive - Independent Member 10-11-2018 07-08-2021

Director

3 03501227 Mayank Gupta Non-Executive - Independent Member 26-06-2020 12-08-2021

Director

4 08953397 Rakesh Chandra Tiwari Executive Director Member 03-08-2021

5 08200125 Rajesh Sharma Non-Executive - Nominee Chairperson 29-09-2021

Director

6 09168118 Milind Bhurke Non-Executive - Nominee Member 29-09-2021

Director