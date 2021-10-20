Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITI : Corporate Governance for quarter ended 30-09-2021

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
10/20/21, 3:04 PMCGR_30092021.html

General information about company

Scrip code

523610

NSE Symbol

ITI

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE248A01017

Name of the entity

ITI Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Half Yearly

Date of Report

30-09-2021

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 500 listed entities

file:///D:/Shalini/Stock Exchange/Quarterly Compliances/2021-22/September 2021/CGR/CGR_30092021.html

1/27

10/20/21, 3:04 PM

CGR_30092021.html

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Textual Information(1)

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

No of post of

No of

No of

Number of

Chairperson

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Directorship

Whether

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

special

in listed

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

entities

Committee(s)

held in listed

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including

including this

entities

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

1 of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

this listed

listed entity

including

providing

providing

directors

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

entity (Refer

(Refer

this listed

PAN

DIN

months)

Regulation

Listing

Regulation

Regulation

entity (Refer

17A of

Regulations]

17A(1) of

26(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Listing

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

Rakesh

Executive

20-

1

Mr

Mohan

ABOPA5600M

07333145

Chairperson

MD

06-

NA

08-06-2016

08-06-2016

1

0

1

0

Director

Agarwal

1962

D

Executive

Not

30-

2

Mr

AAHPV7009H

08605954

08-

NA

07-11-2019

07-11-2019

1

0

2

0

Venkateswarlu

Director

Applicable

1962

Rajeev

Executive

Not

10-

3

Mr

AAWPS1185N

08921307

01-

NA

15-10-2020

15-10-2020

1

0

0

0

Srivastava

Director

Applicable

1968

Rakesh

Executive

Not

23-

4

Mr

Chandra

AAGPT7714C

08953397

11-

NA

07-01-2021

1

0

1

0

Director

Applicable

Tiwari

1963

file:///D:/Shalini/Stock Exchange/Quarterly Compliances/2021-22/September 2021/CGR/CGR_30092021.html

2/27

10/20/21, 3:04 PM

CGR_30092021.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of pos

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperso

memberships

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Whether

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakehold

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committe

Notes for

Notes for

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in list

not

not

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

entities

providing

providing

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

directors

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

including

PAN

DIN

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

(Refer

months)

Regulation

(Refer

this listed

Listing

Regulation

17A of

Regulation

entity (Ref

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulatio

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulation

Non-

22-

Milind

Executive -

Not

5

Mr

AHSPB4368H

09168118

06-

NA

07-05-2021

1

0

1

0

Bhurke

Nominee

Applicable

1962

Director

Non-

12-

Rajesh

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

AEEPS3080C

08200125

03-

NA

14-08-2018

01-08-2021

1

0

0

2

Sharma

Nominee

Applicable

1965

Director

Non-

15-

K R

Executive -

Not

29-08-

7

Mr

ACMPS1343N

08211253

07-

NA

30-08-2018

30-08-2018

36

0

0

0

0

Shanmugam

Independent

Applicable

2021

1960

Director

Non-

01-

Rajen

Executive -

Not

07-08-

8

Mr

AAJPV0530H

08196235

07-

NA

08-08-2018

08-08-2018

36

0

0

0

0

Vidyarthi

Independent

Applicable

2021

1964

Director

file:///D:/Shalini/Stock Exchange/Quarterly Compliances/2021-22/September 2021/CGR/CGR_30092021.html

3/27

10/20/21, 3:04 PMCGR_30092021.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperson

memberships

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Whether

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committee

Notes for

Notes for

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Name of

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in listed

not

not

(Mr

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

Sr

the

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

entities

providing

providing

/

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

Director

directors

directors

Birth

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

including

PAN

DIN

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

(Refer

months)

Regulation

(Refer

this listed

Listing

Regulation

17A of

Regulation

entity (Refer

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulation

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

21-

Mayank

Executive -

Not

12-08-

9

Mr

ACCPG9676J

03501227

11-

NA

13-08-2018

13-08-2018

36

0

0

0

0

Gupta

Independent

Applicable

2021

1963

Director

Non-

01-

Akhilesh

Executive -

Not

07-08-

10

Mr

ACTPD9987A

08195896

07-

NA

08-08-2018

08-08-2018

36

0

0

0

0

Dube

Independent

Applicable

2021

1957

Director

Text Block

1. ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are

appointed by the order of Government of India. The composition of Board of Directors is not as per the

provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to absence of Independent Directors including woman

independent director. However, the Company has made representations to the Administrative Ministry to

Textual Information(1)

expedite the appointment of Independent Directors including Woman Independent Director on the Board

of the Company.

2.Dt of Appt for Lt Gen Milind N Bhurke, Dr Rajesh Sharma, Mr Rajen Vidyarthi, Mr Mayank Gupta,

Dr Akhilesh Dube and Dr K R Shanmugam are effective from the date of obtaining DIN.

file:///D:/Shalini/Stock Exchange/Quarterly Compliances/2021-22/September 2021/CGR/CGR_30092021.html

4/27

10/20/21, 3:04 PMCGR_30092021.html

Annexure 1

II. Composition of Committees

Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory

Textual Information(1)

Annexure 1 Text Block

ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are

appointed by the order of Government of India. The constitution of Board sub-committees are not as

Textual Information(1)

per the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to absence of Independent Directors. However, the

Company has made representations to the Administrative Ministry to expedite the appointment of

Independent Directors, so as to comply with the provisions relating to composition of Committees.

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

08211253

K R Shanmugam

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

10-11-2018

29-08-2021

Director

2

08196235

Rajen Vidyarthi

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

10-11-2018

07-08-2021

Director

3

03501227

Mayank Gupta

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

26-06-2020

12-08-2021

Director

4

08953397

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari

Executive Director

Member

03-08-2021

5

08200125

Rajesh Sharma

Non-Executive - Nominee

Chairperson

29-09-2021

Director

6

09168118

Milind Bhurke

Non-Executive - Nominee

Member

29-09-2021

Director

7

08605954

D Venkateswarlu

Executive Director

Member

29-09-2021

file:///D:/Shalini/Stock Exchange/Quarterly Compliances/2021-22/September 2021/CGR/CGR_30092021.html

5/27

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITI Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
