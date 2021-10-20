ITI : Corporate Governance for quarter ended 30-09-2021

10/20/21, 3:04 PMCGR_30092021.html
General information about company
Scrip code
523610
NSE Symbol
ITI
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE248A01017
Name of the entity
ITI Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2021
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2022
Reporting Quarter
Half Yearly
Date of Report
30-09-2021
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 500 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
No of post of
|
special
|
passed?
directors
months)
Regulations]
Regulations)
Regulations)
|
Rakesh
1
Mr
Mohan
ABOPA5600M
07333145
Chairperson
MD
06-
NA
|
|
|
1
0
1
0
Agarwal
D
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
0
2
0
Rajeev
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
0
0
0
Rakesh
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
0
1
0
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
months)
Regulation
(Refer
this listed
17A of
Regulation
entity (Ref
|
Non-
|
Milind
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Non-
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Non-
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sr
the
PAN
DIN
of
3 of
of
of
director
this listed
this listed
entities
providing
providing
/
of directors
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
listed entity
|
months)
Regulation
(Refer
this listed
17A of
Regulation
entity (Refer
|
Text Block
1. ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are
appointed by the order of Government of India. The composition of Board of Directors is not as per the
provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to absence of Independent Directors including woman
independent director. However, the Company has made representations to the Administrative Ministry to
Textual Information(1)
expedite the appointment of Independent Directors including Woman Independent Director on the Board
of the Company.
2.Dt of Appt for Lt Gen Milind N Bhurke, Dr Rajesh Sharma, Mr Rajen Vidyarthi, Mr Mayank Gupta,
Dr Akhilesh Dube and Dr K R Shanmugam are effective from the date of obtaining DIN.
Annexure 1
II. Composition of Committees
Disclosure of notes on composition of committees explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Annexure 1 Text Block
ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are
|
appointed by the order of Government of India. The constitution of Board sub-committees are not as
Textual Information(1)
per the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to absence of Independent Directors. However, the
Company has made representations to the Administrative Ministry to expedite the appointment of
Independent Directors, so as to comply with the provisions relating to composition of Committees.
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
08211253
K R Shanmugam
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
10-11-2018
29-08-2021
Director
2
08196235
Rajen Vidyarthi
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
10-11-2018
07-08-2021
Director
3
03501227
Mayank Gupta
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
26-06-2020
12-08-2021
Director
4
08953397
Rakesh Chandra Tiwari
Executive Director
Member
03-08-2021
5
08200125
Rajesh Sharma
Non-Executive - Nominee
Chairperson
29-09-2021
Director
6
09168118
Milind Bhurke
Non-Executive - Nominee
Member
29-09-2021
Director
7
08605954
D Venkateswarlu
Executive Director
Member
29-09-2021
