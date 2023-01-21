Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ITI Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523610   INE248A01017

ITI LIMITED

(523610)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-19
104.40 INR   -0.76%
01/13Iti : bags Rs. 25 Crores worth Laptop Orders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE)
PU
01/12ITI Bags Laptop Orders Worth INR 250 Million
MT
01/12ITI Limited Bags Laptop Orders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITI : Corporate Governance for quarter ended 31-12-2022

01/21/2023 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

General information about company

Scrip code

523610

NSE Symbol

ITI

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE248A01017

Name of the entity

ITI Limited

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

31-12-2022

Risk management committee

Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous

Top 500 listed

Financial Year

entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on

quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors

Textual Information(1)

explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of

the Companies Act, 2013

No of post of

No of

Chairperson

Number of

in Audit/

No of

Independent

memberships

Stakeholder

Directorship

Directorship

Whether

in Audit/

Committee

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

held in

listed

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolutio

Date of

Committee(s)

entities

Category

Category

Date of

Whether

Initial

of

including

including

(Mr

Category 2

Start

End

Details of

Current

n

passing

Date of Re-

Date

including this

including this

Sr

Name of the Director

DIN

1 of

3 of

Birth

the

Date of

director

this listed

this listed

/

of directors

Date of

Date of

disqualificati

status

passed?

special

appointment

of

listed entity

listed

entity

directors

directors

director

appointm

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

disqualific

disqualific

on

[Refer

resolution

cessati

(Refer

(Refer

is

ent

months)

Regulation

(Refer

ation

ation

Reg.

on

Regulation

Regulation

disqualifi

17A of

Regulation

17(1A) of

26(1) of

26(1) of

ed?

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Listing

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

Regulatio

Regulations)

Regulations)

Regulations

ns]

Rakesh Chandra Tiwari

08953397

Executive

23-11-1963

1

Mr

Chairperson

MD

No

Active

NA

07-01-2021

1

0

2

0

Director

Rajeev

Srivastava

Executive

Not

10-01-1968

2

Mr

08921307

No

Active

NA

15-10-2020

1

0

1

0

Director

Applicable

Rajesh

Sharma

Non-

Executive

Not

12-03-1965

17-11-

3

Mr

08200125

-

No

Inactive

NA

14-08-2018

01-08-2021

1

0

0

0

Applicable

2022

Nominee

Director

Non-

M Unnikrishnan Nair

Executive

Not

28-05-1964

4

Mr

09826740

-

No

Active

NA

16-12-2022

1

0

0

0

Applicable

Nominee

Director

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors

explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

of

No of

Chairperson

in

Number of

Audit/

No of

Independent

memberships

Stakeholder

Directorship

Directorship

in

Whether

in Audit/

Committee

in listed

listed entities

special

Stakeholder

held in

listed

Tenure

entities

including this

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

entities

Name of

the Director

Category

Category

Date of

Whether the

Initial

of

including

listed entity

(Mr

Category

Start Date of

End

Details of

Curren

passed?

passing

Date of

Date

including this

including this

Sr

DIN

2 of

3 of

Birth

director is

Date of

director

this listed

(Refer Regulation

/

1 of

disqualification

Date of

disqualificati

t

[Refer Reg.

special

Re-

of

listed entity

listed

entity

directors

directors

disqualified?

appointm

(in

entity (Refer

17A(1) of

Ms)

directors

disqualific

on

status

17(1A) of

resolutio

appointm

cessati

(Refer

(Refer

ent

months)

Regulation

Listing

ation

Listing

n

ent

on

Regulation

Regulation

17A of

Regulations

Regulations]

26(1) of

26(1) of

Listing

Listing

Listing

Regulations)

Regulations)

Regulations)

Non-

25-09-1966

R

Executive

Not

5

Mr

09800172

No

Active

NA

23-11-2022

1

0

0

0

Shakya

-

Applicable

Nominee

Director

Non-

04-09-1961

Raja

Nayak

Executive -

Not

6

Mr

06451006

No

Active

NA

10-11-2021

10-11-2021

14

1

1

2

1

Independe

Applicable

nt

Director

Non-

05-01-1980

Billeswar Sinha

Executive -

Not

7

Mr

09393543

No

Active

NA

10-11-2021

10-11-2021

14

1

1

1

0

Independe

Applicable

nt

Director

Non-

30-06-1962

Mamta

Palariya

Executive -

Not

8

Mrs

07749007

No

Active

NA

10-11-2021

10-11-2021

14

1

1

1

1

Independe

Applicable

nt

Director

Text Block

Textual Information(1)

  1. ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are appointed by the Government of India. The composition of Board of Directors as on 31.12.2022, is not as per the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to insufficient number of Independent Directors. However, the proposal for appointment of requisite number of Independent Director on the Board of the Company is under process with the Administrative Ministry.
  2. Dt of Appt of Dr Raja Nayak, Shri Billeswar Sinha and Smt Mamta Palariya are effective from the date of obtaining DIN and date of inclusion of name in the databank of Independent Directors.
  3. Dt of Appt of Dr Rajesh Sharma, Lt Gen M Unnikrishnan Nair and Shri R Shakya is effective from the date of obtaining DIN.
  4. Shri Rakesh Chandra Tiwari was entrusted with Addl Charge of Chairman and Managing Director from 01.10.2022.

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

07749007

Mamta Palariya

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

12-11-2021

Director

2

08953397

Rakesh Chandra

Executive Director

Member

03-08-2021

Tiwari

3

06451006

Raja Nayak

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

12-11-2021

Director

4

09393543

Billeswar Sinha

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

12-11-2021

Director

Nomination and remuneration committee

Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular

Yes

Chairperson

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

09393543

Billeswar Sinha

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

06-12-2021

Director

2

08200125

Rajesh Sharma

Non-Executive - Nominee

Member

26-06-2020

17-11-2022

Director

3

07749007

Mamta Palariya

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

06-12-2021

Director

4

06451006

Raja Nayak

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

12-10-2022

Director

5

09800172

R Shakya

Non-Executive - Nominee

Member

23-11-2022

Director

Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

of

Appointment

Cessation

directors

1

06451006

Raja Nayak

Non-Executive - Independent

Chairperson

06-12-2021

Director

2

08921307

Rajeev Srivastava

Executive Director

Member

01-07-2022

3

08953397

Rakesh Chandra

Executive Director

Member

01-09-2022

Tiwari

Risk Management Committee

Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

08921307

Rajeev Srivastava

Executive Director

Chairperson

15-10-2020

Textual

Information(1)

2

08953397

Rakesh Chandra

Executive Director

Member

12-08-2021

Tiwari

3

06451006

Raja Nayak

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

06-12-2021

Director

4

99999999

R Vasanthi

Member

Member

06-12-2021

Textual

Information(2)

5

99999999

S Jeyanthi

Member

Member

06-06-2022

Textual

Information(3)

Sr Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Appointed as Chairman of the Committee w.e.f. 01.09.2022

Textual Information(2)

Smt R Vasanthi is General Manager- Operations and hence does not hold DIN.

Textual Information(3)

Smt S Jeyanthi is General Manager- Projects and Planning and hence does not hold DIN

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

08953397

Rakesh Chandra

Executive Director

Chairperson

01-09-2022

Textual

Tiwari

Information(1)

2

08921307

Rajeev Srivastava

Executive Director

Member

03-08-2021

3

07749007

Mamta Palariya

Non-Executive - Independent

Member

06-12-2021

Director

Sr Text Block

Textual Information(1)

Appointed as Member and Chairman of the Committee w.e.f. 01.09.2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITI Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 11:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITI LIMITED
01/13Iti : bags Rs. 25 Crores worth Laptop Orders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for..
PU
01/12ITI Bags Laptop Orders Worth INR 250 Million
MT
01/12ITI Limited Bags Laptop Orders from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education
CI
01/10Iteris Gets $2.8 Million Contract for Road Improvement Project in San Bernardino
MT
2022Iti : Loss of Share Certificates
PU
2022ITI Limited Announces Appointment of Lt Gen M Unnikrishnan Nair as Government Director
CI
2022ITI Limited Appoints Lt Gen Mu Nair as Government Director on the Board
CI
2022Investment Trust of India's Group CFO Steps Down to Take on New Role in Core Unit
MT
2022Iteris Picked for Network Infrastructure Support at New Emergency Operations Center in ..
MT
2022ITI Limited Announces Change in Directorate
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 607 M 230 M 230 M
Net income 2022 1 197 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net Debt 2022 15 163 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99 136 M 1 224 M 1 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 2,13%
Chart ITI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rakesh Chandra Tiwari Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Rajeev Srivastava CFO, Finance Director & Director
S Jeyanthi General Manager-Projects & Technology
Ila Bahaduar Executive Director-Operations & QA
S. Shanmuga Priya Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITI LIMITED0.77%1 224
APPLE INC.4.11%2 183 339
XIAOMI CORPORATION8.41%37 792
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD13.18%10 935
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.94%10 174
DZS INC.2.68%401