ITI : Corporate Governance for quarter ended 31-12-2022
01/21/2023 | 06:51am EST
General information about company
Scrip code
523610
NSE Symbol
ITI
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE248A01017
Name of the entity
ITI Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
31-12-2022
Risk management committee
Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous
Top 500 listed
Financial Year
entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on
quarterly basis
Rakesh Chandra Tiwari
08953397
Executive
23-11-1963
1
Mr
Chairperson
MD
No
Active
NA
07-01-2021
1
0
2
0
Director
Rajeev
Srivastava
Executive
Not
10-01-1968
2
Mr
08921307
No
Active
NA
15-10-2020
1
0
1
0
Director
Applicable
Rajesh
Sharma
Non-
Executive
Not
12-03-1965
17-11-
3
Mr
08200125
-
No
Inactive
NA
14-08-2018
01-08-2021
1
0
0
0
Applicable
2022
Nominee
Director
Non-
M Unnikrishnan Nair
Executive
Not
28-05-1964
4
Mr
09826740
-
No
Active
NA
16-12-2022
1
0
0
0
Applicable
Nominee
Director
Non-
25-09-1966
R
Executive
Not
5
Mr
09800172
No
Active
NA
23-11-2022
1
0
0
0
Shakya
-
Applicable
Nominee
Director
Non-
04-09-1961
Raja
Nayak
Executive -
Not
6
Mr
06451006
No
Active
NA
10-11-2021
10-11-2021
14
1
1
2
1
Independe
Applicable
nt
Director
Non-
05-01-1980
Billeswar Sinha
Executive -
Not
7
Mr
09393543
No
Active
NA
10-11-2021
10-11-2021
14
1
1
1
0
Independe
Applicable
nt
Director
Non-
30-06-1962
Mamta
Palariya
Executive -
Not
8
Mrs
07749007
No
Active
NA
10-11-2021
10-11-2021
14
1
1
1
1
Independe
Applicable
nt
Director
Text Block
Textual Information(1)
ITI Limited, being a Public Sector Undertaking, the Directors on the Board of the Company are appointed by the Government of India. The composition of Board of Directors as on 31.12.2022, is not as per the provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations due to insufficient number of Independent Directors. However, the proposal for appointment of requisite number of Independent Director on the Board of the Company is under process with the Administrative Ministry.
Dt of Appt of Dr Raja Nayak, Shri Billeswar Sinha and Smt Mamta Palariya are effective from the date of obtaining DIN and date of inclusion of name in the databank of Independent Directors.
Dt of Appt of Dr Rajesh Sharma, Lt Gen M Unnikrishnan Nair and Shri R Shakya is effective from the date of obtaining DIN.
Shri Rakesh Chandra Tiwari was entrusted with Addl Charge of Chairman and Managing Director from 01.10.2022.
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
07749007
Mamta Palariya
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
12-11-2021
Director
2
08953397
Rakesh Chandra
Executive Director
Member
03-08-2021
Tiwari
3
06451006
Raja Nayak
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
12-11-2021
Director
4
09393543
Billeswar Sinha
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
12-11-2021
Director
Nomination and remuneration committee
Whether the Nomination and remuneration committee has a Regular
Yes
Chairperson
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
09393543
Billeswar Sinha
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
06-12-2021
Director
2
08200125
Rajesh Sharma
Non-Executive - Nominee
Member
26-06-2020
17-11-2022
Director
3
07749007
Mamta Palariya
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
06-12-2021
Director
4
06451006
Raja Nayak
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
12-10-2022
Director
5
09800172
R Shakya
Non-Executive - Nominee
Member
23-11-2022
Director
Stakeholders Relationship Committee
Whether the Stakeholders Relationship Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
of
Appointment
Cessation
directors
1
06451006
Raja Nayak
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
06-12-2021
Director
2
08921307
Rajeev Srivastava
Executive Director
Member
01-07-2022
3
08953397
Rakesh Chandra
Executive Director
Member
01-09-2022
Tiwari
Risk Management Committee
Whether the Risk Management Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
08921307
Rajeev Srivastava
Executive Director
Chairperson
15-10-2020
Textual
Information(1)
2
08953397
Rakesh Chandra
Executive Director
Member
12-08-2021
Tiwari
3
06451006
Raja Nayak
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
06-12-2021
Director
4
99999999
R Vasanthi
Member
Member
06-12-2021
Textual
Information(2)
5
99999999
S Jeyanthi
Member
Member
06-06-2022
Textual
Information(3)
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Appointed as Chairman of the Committee w.e.f. 01.09.2022
Textual Information(2)
Smt R Vasanthi is General Manager- Operations and hence does not hold DIN.
Textual Information(3)
Smt S Jeyanthi is General Manager- Projects and Planning and hence does not hold DIN
Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Whether the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
08953397
Rakesh Chandra
Executive Director
Chairperson
01-09-2022
Textual
Tiwari
Information(1)
2
08921307
Rajeev Srivastava
Executive Director
Member
03-08-2021
3
07749007
Mamta Palariya
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
06-12-2021
Director
Sr Text Block
Textual Information(1)
Appointed as Member and Chairman of the Committee w.e.f. 01.09.2022
