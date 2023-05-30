Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ITI Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523610   INE248A01017

ITI LIMITED

(523610)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
104.83 INR   -1.65%
02:25pIti : Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2023
PU
05/29ITI Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/29ITI Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITI : Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITI llMITEO

�� R1�2s

(A Govt. of India Undertaking)

('l:fl«f�

cfif"'3'%11)

Ref: K/953/NSE&BSE/BM/2023

Date: 30.05.2023

The Secretary

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)

Mumbai- 400 001

Mumbai- 400 051

Scrip Code: 523610

Scrip Code: ITI

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated)

for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2023

This is in continuation to our letter dated 29th May 2023, wherein the Company has submitted Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023 along with Auditors Report to stock exchanges on 29.05.2023.

This is to inform that some inadvertent errors were noticed in the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023. In this regard, please note the following changes in the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023:

  1. Page no. 2: In the Statement of Consolidated Audited Financial Results, the Paid up equity share capital value for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023 at row no. 13 should be read as Rs 94,958 lakhs instead of Rs 94,449 lakhs.
  2. Page no. 13: In the Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results, the Paid up equity share capital value for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023 at row no. 12 should be read as Rs 94,958 lakhs instead of Rs 94,449 lakhs.

Except for the above change, there is no other change in the financial results submitted to stock exchanges on 29.05.2023.

We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully For ITI Limited

RAJEEV SRIVASTAVA

Digitally signed by RAJEEV SRIVASTAVA

Date: 2023.05.30 16:46:38 +05'30'

Rajeev Srivastava

Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

ITI Limited, Registered and Corporate Office, ITI Bhavan, Doorvaninagar, Bengaluru-560 016, India

anffiarTt �. � � � �. anittani �. p10Ha1•Fl, � 560 016, �

Phone: +(91) (80) 2561 7486, 2561 4466, Fax: +(91) (80) 2561 7525,

Email: cosecy_crp@itlltd.co.ln, Website : www.ltlltd.in

CIN: L32202KA1950Gol000640

Disclaimer

ITI Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 18:20:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITI LIMITED
02:25pIti : Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st Mar..
PU
05/29ITI Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/29ITI Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/22ITI Bags Contract Worth Nearly INR39 Billion
MT
05/22ITI Limited Bags INR 38,890 million Advance Purchase Order from BSNL
CI
05/20ITI Limited Announces Appointment of S Jeyanthi as Director Production
CI
05/16ICRA Keeps BBB- Rating on ITI's Bank Financing; Outlook Stable
MT
04/29Iti : Corporate Governance for quarter ended 31.03.2023
PU
04/26ITI Commissions Solar Plant in Kerala, India
MT
04/26ITI Ltd Commissions A 1 Mw Solar Plant At Its Palakkad Plant
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITI LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 607 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2022 1 197 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2022 15 163 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 99 544 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 665
Free-Float 2,10%
Chart ITI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ITI Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Rai Chairman & Managing Director
Rajeev Srivastava CFO, Finance Director & Director
S Jeyanthi Director, Director-Human Resources & Production
Ila Bahaduar Executive Director-Operations & QA
Raja Nayak Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITI LIMITED1.19%1 226
APPLE INC.35.02%2 759 286
XIAOMI CORPORATION-4.20%33 537
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.53.42%13 865
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.07%9 046
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-3.57%819
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer