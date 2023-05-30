ITI : Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2023

ITI llMITEO �� R1�2s (A Govt. of India Undertaking) ('l:fl«f� cfif"'3'%11) Ref: K/953/NSE&BSE/BM/2023 Date: 30.05.2023 The Secretary The Manager BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai- 400 001 Mumbai- 400 051 Scrip Code: 523610 Scrip Code: ITI Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Corrigendum to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated)

for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2023

This is in continuation to our letter dated 29th May 2023, wherein the Company has submitted Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023 along with Auditors Report to stock exchanges on 29.05.2023.

This is to inform that some inadvertent errors were noticed in the Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023. In this regard, please note the following changes in the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023:

Page no. 2: In the Statement of Consolidated Audited Financial Results, the Paid up equity share capital value for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023 at row no. 13 should be read as Rs 94,958 lakhs instead of Rs 94,449 lakhs. Page no. 13: In the Statement of Standalone Audited Financial Results, the Paid up equity share capital value for Quarter and Year Ended 31.03.2023 at row no. 12 should be read as Rs 94,958 lakhs instead of Rs 94,449 lakhs.

Except for the above change, there is no other change in the financial results submitted to stock exchanges on 29.05.2023.

We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to kindly take the above information on record.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully For ITI Limited