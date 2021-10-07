Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  ITI Limited
  News
  Summary
    523610   INE248A01017

ITI LIMITED

(523610)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITI : Form MGT 7- Annual Return 2020-21

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
FORM NO. MGT-7

[Pursuant to sub-Section(1) of section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 and sub-rule (1) of rule 11of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014]

Annual Return

(other than OPCs and Small Companies)

Form language

English

Hindi

Refer the instruction kit for filing the form.

I. REGISTRATION AND OTHER DETAILS

(i) * Corporate Identification Number (CIN) of the company

L32202KA1950GOI000640

Pre-fill

Global Location Number (GLN) of the company

* Permanent Account Number (PAN) of the company

AAACI4625C

(ii)

(a) Name of the company

ITI LIMITED

(b) Registered office address

ITI BHAVAN, DOORVANINAGAR,BANGALORE

BANGALORE

Karnataka

560016

India

(c) *e-mail ID of the company

cosecy_crp@itiltd.co.in

(d) *Telephone number with STD code

08025617486

(e) Website

https://www.itiltd.in/

(iii)

Date of Incorporation

25/01/1950

(iv)

Type of the Company

Category of the Company

Sub-category of the Company

Public Company

Company limited by shares

Union Government Company

(v) Whether company is having share capital

Yes

No

(vi) *Whether shares listed on recognized Stock Exchange(s)

Yes

No

(a) Details of stock exchanges where shares are listed

S. No.

Stock Exchange Name

Code

1

BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE

1

2

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

1,024

(b) CIN of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

U74900TN2015PTC101466

Name of the Registrar and Transfer Agent

INTEGRATED REGISTRY MANAGEMENT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

Registered office address of the Registrar and Transfer Agents

2nd Floor Kences Towers ,1 Ramakrishna Street

North Usman Road T Nagar

(vii) *Financial year From date

01/04/2020

(DD/MM/YYYY) To date

31/03/2021

(viii) *Whether Annual general meeting (AGM) held

Yes

No

(a) If yes, date of AGM

(b) Due date of AGM

30/11/2021

(c) Whether any extension for AGM granted

Yes

No

(f) Specify the reasons for not holding the same

AGM will held on 10.11.2021

II. PRINCIPAL BUSINESS ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY

(DD/MM/YYYY)

*Number of business activities 1

S.No

Main

Description of Main Activity group

Business

Description of Business Activity

% of turnover

Activity

Activity

of the

group code

Code

company

1

J

Information and communication

J5

Wired, wireless or satellite

100

Telecommunication activities

  1. PARTICULARS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (INCLUDING JOINT VENTURES)

*No. of Companies for which information is to be given 1

S.No

Name of the company

CIN / FCRN

Holding/ Subsidiary/Associate/

% of shares held

Joint Venture

1

INDIA SATCOM LIMITED

U85110KA1987PLC008639

Joint Venture

49

IV. SHARE CAPITAL, DEBENTURES AND OTHER SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY

(i) *SHARE CAPITAL

(a) Equity share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of equity shares

2,800,000,000

933,522,869

933,522,869

933,522,869

Total amount of equity shares (in

28,000,000,000

9,335,228,690

9,335,228,690

9,335,228,690

Rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of Shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

capital

Paid up capital

Equity Shares

capital

capital

Number of equity shares

2,800,000,000

933,522,869

933,522,869

933,522,869

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

10

10

10

10

Total amount of equity shares (in rupees)

28,000,000,000

9,335,228,690

9,335,228,690

9,335,228,690

(b) Preference share capital

Particulars

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Paid-up capital

capital

capital

capital

Total number of preference shares

70,000,000

0

0

0

Total amount of preference shares

7,000,000,000

0

0

0

(in rupees)

Number of classes

1

Class of shares

Authorised

Issued

Subscribed

Preference Shares

capital

capital

capital

Paid up capital

Number of preference shares

70,000,000

0

0

0

Nominal value per share (in rupees)

100

100

100

100

Total amount of preference shares (in rupees)

7,000,000,000

0

0

0

(c) Unclassified share capital

Particulars

Authorised Capital

Total amount of unclassified shares

0

(d) Break-up of paid-up share capital

Total

Total

Total

Class of shares

Number of shares

nominal

Paid-up

premium

amount

amount

Equity shares

Physical

DEMAT

Total

At the beginning of the year

643,474

924,476,034

925119508

9,251,195,0

9,251,195,

Increase during the year

0

8,403,361

8403361

84,033,610

84,033,610

0

i. Pubic Issues

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Rights issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Bonus issue

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Private Placement/ Preferential allotment

0

8,403,361

8403361

84,033,610

84,033,610

v. ESOPs

0

0

0

0

0

0

vi. Sweat equity shares allotted

0

0

0

0

0

0

vii. Conversion of Preference share

0

0

0

0

0

0

viii. Conversion of Debentures

0

0

0

0

0

0

ix. GDRs/ADRs

0

0

0

0

0

0

x. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Buy-back of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

643,474

932,879,395

933522869

9,335,228,6

9,335,228,

Preference shares

At the beginning of the year

0

0

0

0

0

Increase during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Issues of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Re-issue of forfeited shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Others, specify

Decrease during the year

0

0

0

0

0

0

i. Redemption of shares

0

0

0

0

0

0

ii. Shares forfeited

0

0

0

0

0

0

iii. Reduction of share capital

0

0

0

0

0

0

iv. Others, specify

At the end of the year

0

0

0

0

0

ISIN of the equity shares of the company

INE248A01017

(ii) Details of stock split/consolidation during the year (for each class of shares)

Class of shares

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

Before split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

After split /

Number of shares

Consolidation

Face value per share

  1. Details of shares/Debentures Transfers since closure date of last financial year (or in the case of the first return at any time since the incorporation of the company) *

Nil

[Details being provided in a CD/Digital Media]

Yes

No

Not Applicable

Separate sheet attached for details of transfers

Yes

No

Note: In case list of transfer exceeds 10, option for submission as a separate sheet attachment or submission in a CD/Digital Media may be shown.

Date of the previous annual general meeting

