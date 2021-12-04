ITI : Installs 100 KW Captive Rooftop Solar Power Plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

November 30, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ITI Limited Installs 100 KW Captive Rooftop Solar

Power Plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow/Bengaluru: ITI Limited inaugurated a 100 KW capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021. This rooftop solar power plant has been set up using solar panels which have been manufactured at ITI Limited's state-of-the-art Solar Panel Manufacturing facility at Naini (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh.

Commissioned by ITI Limited's engineers and manufactured by ITI Naini Solar Plant, the roof-top solar plant was inaugurated by Mr. Rakesh

Mohan Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, ITI Limited.

The occasion was marked by planting of tree saplings at ITI Limited's Lucknow office. Solar power plants with capacities ranging from 300 KW to

1.5 MW and to be installed at multiple locations of ITI Limited like Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur (Gonda), Pallakad and Bengaluru are planned to be commissioned within this fiscal.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, Chairman &

Managing Director, ITI Limited said, "It is a proud moment for ITI Limited as this is ITI's first captive roof-top solar power plant which has been built using its own manufactured Solar Panels. We would like to