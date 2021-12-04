Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. ITI Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    523610   INE248A01017

ITI LIMITED

(523610)
  Report
ITI : Installs 100 KW Captive Rooftop Solar Power Plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

12/04/2021 | 01:32am EST
November 30, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

ITI Limited Installs 100 KW Captive Rooftop Solar

Power Plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow/Bengaluru: ITI Limited inaugurated a 100 KW capacity captive rooftop solar power plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on November 16, 2021. This rooftop solar power plant has been set up using solar panels which have been manufactured at ITI Limited's state-of-the-art Solar Panel Manufacturing facility at Naini (Prayagraj), Uttar Pradesh.

Commissioned by ITI Limited's engineers and manufactured by ITI Naini Solar Plant, the roof-top solar plant was inaugurated by Mr. Rakesh

Mohan Agarwal, Chairman & Managing Director, ITI Limited.

The occasion was marked by planting of tree saplings at ITI Limited's Lucknow office. Solar power plants with capacities ranging from 300 KW to

1.5 MW and to be installed at multiple locations of ITI Limited like Naini, Rae Bareli, Mankapur (Gonda), Pallakad and Bengaluru are planned to be commissioned within this fiscal.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Rakesh Mohan Agarwal, Chairman &

Managing Director, ITI Limited said, "It is a proud moment for ITI Limited as this is ITI's first captive roof-top solar power plant which has been built using its own manufactured Solar Panels. We would like to

replicate this in our other units as well. Apart from bringing down the power consumption bill, what is important is the carbon-dioxide reduction leading to better environment around our manufacturing facility's vicinity." Mr. Agarwal added, "With the installation of this 100-kW solar plant, the estimated reduction in CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission is almost 110 tonnes per year. Installing a roof-top solar plant has become a very viable solution to secure against the ever increasing cost of power. India is at an inflection point in transitioning to renewables and ITI would like to contribute

by adopting renewable energy for economic and environmental benefits," Mr. Agarwal further added.

ITI Limited is pursuing solar power generation as an alternative green energy source and has laid out plans to install similar plants at its other manufacturing facilities as well as take up orders for other clients. The Company is developing necessary in-house expertise and has created a team of competent engineers and technicians for its solar power initiatives.

___________________

About ITILimited

ITI Limited, country's premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.

The company offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access

  • subscriber premises equipment. Besides offering the latest telecom solutions and customized support to a variety of business, ITI Ltd has dedicated Network System Unit (NSU) for carrying out installation and commissioning of equipment and for undertaking turnkey projects. ITI Ltd is focused on manufacturing of diversified products in defense and railway sectors and the manufacturing of solar equipment, NGN products, GPON, LED lighting systems, optical products, PMP microwave along with other allied products like HDPE, OFC, LI-ION batteries, smart cards, defense equipment, Wi-Fi etc. The company is also consolidating more of its diversifications into defense, IOT, E-governance, IT projects and services sector to gain competitive edge. The company is also successfully running state-of-art Data Centre at Bengaluru unit and offering its services to government institutions/departments, banks etc. To know more, please visit www.itiltd.in

Disclaimer

ITI Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 06:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
