ITI Limited announced that Lt Gen Kanwar Vinod Kumar, Signal Officer-in-Chief, Ministry of Defense (DI: 10366028), appointed as Government Director on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 20th October 2023 for a period of three years or till the date of superannuation or till further orders, whichever is earliest. Lt Gen Kanwar Vinod Kumar was commissioned into the Corps of Signals of the Indian Army on 14 June 1986. He is a graduate of the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, USA and the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad.

He has vast experience in command and staff assignments, and has served all over India including one tenure in Jammu and Kashmir and three tenures in North East India. He has also served with United ations as Staff Officer in Somalia. His area of expertise involves tactical communication systems with extensive experience in procurement, having been at the helm of same during his tenure as the Addition al Director General with the Directorate General of Signals.

He has been Director Complaints Advisory Board at Chief of the Arm y Staff Secretariat and has had two tenures with the Military Secretary's Branch at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence. He has been part of the working group for modernisation of Information System in Indian Army and is credited with automation of various systems involved with Human Resource Management. Prior to his current assignment as the Signal Officer in Chief, he was the Additional Director General National Cadet Corps, Chandigarh from February 23 to August 23.