ITI : signs Tripartite MoU with TCIL and CDOT to Synergize R&D Initiatives
06/20/2023 | 12:33am EDT
June 19, 23
PRESS RELEASE
Bengaluru/Delhi: ITI Limited has signed a Tripartite MoU with Centre for Development of Telematics (CDOT), and Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) recently as part of the larger efforts by the Government to synergize R&D efforts in the field of telecommunications aimed at establishing a frame work for cooperation between C-DOT, TCIL, and ITI in creation and delivery of innovative telecommunication products and related services for Smart Cities.
The co-operation between TCIL, ITI and C-DOT envisages joint execution of Projects that are of mutual interest to all the three Parties. Each Project shall be governed by a separate Project Agreement, in which TCIL will be the Lead Partner, C-DOT will be the Technology Partner and ITI will be the Manufacturing Partner.
Project Agreements may be entered into between the Parties, will specify how the work will be conducted, the mutual objectives of the Parties advanced, the responsibilities of the Parties discharged, payment terms and so on as part of this MOU. C-DOT is pioneer in R&D, ITI Limited has cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities, and TCIL has rich experience of installation, commissioning and operation & maintenance of telecom networks and consultancy services across the globe. This collaboration would create an ecosystem capable of delivering end-to-end indigenous telecom networks/solutions.
The nature of work under the Cooperative Program shall include ensuring smooth conceptualization, procuring, supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of C-DOT designed products and any third party product if required for the projects to be identified jointly by the Parties by sharing their competencies. The nature of work also includes marketing and pursuing Smart Cities related opportunities in India and abroad, ensuring technical compliance of the products to meet customer requirements, manufacturing and delivery of identified products and extending repair support as required by the customer.
The MOU was exchanged between Mr. Rajesh Rai, Chairman and
Managing Director of ITI Limited, Mr. Rajeev Kumar, Registrar, C-
DOT, and Ms. Alka Asthana, Executive Director, TCIL in the presence of Mr. Uma Shanker Pandey, Member(S), DOT, Mr. Mukesh Mangal, DDG(SA-II),DOT, Mr. B. K. Nath, DDG (SU), DOT, Dr. Pankaj Dalela, Director,C-DOT,Mr. Ravinder Ambardar,Head-Marketing& Corporate Communications,C-DOT,Mr. Sanjay Kumar, GM (Digital Transformation), TCIL, Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal, GM (CNP), BSNL, and other senior officers.
Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Rajesh Rai, CMD of ITI Limited said, "I am very happy for ITI to be part of this partnership. ITI is the first Telecom Manufacturing PSU established to achieveself-reliancein Indian Telecom sector. We have a long standing productive and enriching experience with both CDOT & TCIL and I look forward to working with both of them so that the synergies arising out will prove beneficial to the development of the nation. ITI is excited to join other DOT organizations to manufacture indigenous telecom products that will achieveAatma Nirbharatain Indian Telecom Sector. We have the best-in-classmanufacturing capabilities and I am convinced that this MOU will draw upon our collective capabilities to further build the indigenous manufacturing capabilities in India."
Dr. Pankaj Dalela, Director,C-DOT said - "This MOU will be a positive step towards meeting the telecom requirements of the country and we are truly excited to be part of this partnership. CDOT is a top-notch R&D centre of the country, and ITI Limited and TCIL are reliable telecom players of the country
which make us natural partners to supply to customers in India and abroad. The collaboration will establish a robust working partnership for coordination and resource sharing."
Ms. Alka Asthana, Executive Director, TCIL said - "TCIL has been a pioneer in adopting new technologies since its inception in 1978. We have always been keen to transfer technological benefits to the citizens of India and this partnership with ITI and CDOT is one such step in the same direction. TCIL has the necessary expertise, experience, and resources to provide turnkey solutions for deployment, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of indigenous IT/Telecom technologies and this MOU will give a boost to TCIL due to the collaborative strengths."
About ITI Limited
ITI Limited, country's premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities in six locations (Bengaluru, Naini, Raebareli, Mankapur, Srinagar and Palakkad) along with an in-house R&D centre in Bengaluru and marketing, sales & projects (MSP) offices spread across the country.
The company offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment. Besides offering the latest telecom solutions and customized support to a variety of business, ITI Ltd has dedicated Network System Unit (NSU) for carrying out installation and commissioning of equipment and for undertaking turnkey projects. ITI Ltd is focused on manufacturing of diversified products in defense and railway sectors and the manufacturing of solar equipment, NGN products, GPON, LED lighting systems, optical products, along with other allied products like HDPE, OFC, , smart cards, encryptors for defense , Wi-Fi etc. The company is also consolidating more of its diversifications into defense, IOT, E-governance, IT projects and services sector to gain competitive edge. The company is also successfully running state-of-art Data Centre at Bengaluru unit and offering its services to government institutions/departments, banks etc. To know more,
C-DOT is a premier telecom R&D organization under the Ministry of Communications, Government of India, carrying out advanced research and developmental activities in narrowband and broadband switching and transmission networks, terrestrial radio systems, satellite systems, optical communication equipment, network protocols, advanced security solutions and network management systems. C-DOT is hailed as the progenitor of the indigenous telecom revolution in the nation. With more than three decades of its relentless R&D efforts in the indigenous design, development and production of telecom technologies especially suited to the Indian landscape, have been in the technology forefront and has significantly contributed to Indian Telecom Network's digitization. To know more, please visit https://www.cdot.in/
About TCIL
TCIL, a prime engineering and consultancy company, is a wholly owned Government of India Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunications(DOT), Ministry of Communications, Government of India. TCIL was set up in 1978 for providing Indian telecom expertise in all fields of telecom and IT to developing countries around the world. Company's core competence is in the fields of Switching, Transmission
Systems, Wireless Communications, Mobile communication for Security Forces and Railways, VSAT Communications, Rural Telecommunication, Optical fibre systems, IT Networking Solutions, Application Software, e- Governance, e-Health & e-Education, Cyber Security, Video Surveillance, Utility Smart Metering, and Civil construction projects. To know more, please visit https://www.tcil.net.in/index.php