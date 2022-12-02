IN BRIEF: itim launches projects with over GBP40 million added revenue

itim Group Ltd - London-based click-and-collect software firm - Delivers a number of core projects and expanded its depth of offering to its considerable list of retail clients. This includes a subscription initiative linked to 'product sets', which has the potential to guarantee regular revenue. Adds that one customer sells about 30,000 a year. Says one retailer signed up 400,000 new customers in a year, adding GBP40 million of revenue per year.

"We are delighted by the considerable breadth of offering that we provide our customers. Our full suite of omnichannel products serves to improve revenue opportunities and optimise the retail potential for the client. We will update the market on the progress we have made in our January trading update," Chief Executive Ali Athar comments.

Current stock price: 53.00 pence

12-month change: down 57%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

