  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Itim Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITIM   GB00BMD2H500

ITIM GROUP PLC

(ITIM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
54.00 GBX    0.00%
05:06pIN BRIEF: itim launches projects with over GBP40 million added revenue
AN
09/21Earnings Flash (ITIM.L) ITIM GROUP Reports H1 Loss GBX-1.20
MT
09/21Earnings Flash (ITIM.L) ITIM GROUP Reports H1 Revenue GBP6.8M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

IN BRIEF: itim launches projects with over GBP40 million added revenue

12/02/2022 | 05:06pm EST
itim Group Ltd - London-based click-and-collect software firm - Delivers a number of core projects and expanded its depth of offering to its considerable list of retail clients. This includes a subscription initiative linked to 'product sets', which has the potential to guarantee regular revenue. Adds that one customer sells about 30,000 a year. Says one retailer signed up 400,000 new customers in a year, adding GBP40 million of revenue per year.

"We are delighted by the considerable breadth of offering that we provide our customers. Our full suite of omnichannel products serves to improve revenue opportunities and optimise the retail potential for the client. We will update the market on the progress we have made in our January trading update," Chief Executive Ali Athar comments.

Current stock price: 53.00 pence

12-month change: down 57%

By Abby Amoakuh; abbyamoakuh@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 14,2 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 4,20 M 5,14 M 5,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Mahmood Ali Athar Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Dennis Hayes Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Michael Edward Wilson Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Bob Frosell Director
Sandra Sofia da Costa Ribeiro Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITIM GROUP PLC-53.25%20
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-24.14%1 901 934
SYNOPSYS INC.-2.89%51 920
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-29.90%47 555
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-5.14%47 193
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION-63.27%33 614