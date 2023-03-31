Advanced search
    IAM   MA0000011488

ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.

(IAM)
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
83.50 MAD   -1.76%
11:27aItissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : 2022 Universal registration document 31/03/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - PR FY2022 Results 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - 2022 Financial report 21/02/2023
PU
Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : 2022 Universal registration document 31/03/2023

03/31/2023
UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

including the Annual Financial Report

2022

UN MONDE

NOUVEAU VOUS APPELLE

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

C O N T E N T

MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

4

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

5

MAROC TELECOM IN BRIEF

6

GROUP OVERVIEW

9

1.1

Highlights of 2022

10

1.2

Key figures for 2022

14

1.3

Group guidelines and strategy

16

RISK FACTORS AND MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK FOR OPERATIONS

19

2.1

Risk factors

20

2.2

Risk management framework

27

INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY

33

3.1

Person responsible for the Universal Registration Document

34

and for the audit of the financial statements

3.2

Information about the Company and corporate governance

36

DESCRIPTION OF THE GROUP, ITS ACTIVITIES,

LEGAL AND ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS

79

4.1

Description of the Group

80

4.2

Description of activities

92

4.3

Legal and arbitration proceedings

135

FINANCIAL REPORT

137

5.1

Consolidated results of the past three years

138

5.2

Overview

140

5.3

Consolidated financial statements at December 31 2020, 2021 and 2022

151

5.4

Statutory financial statements

198

5.5

Special report of the statutory auditors

223

RECENT CHANGES

231

Ordinary General Meeting of March 31, 2023

232

Macroeconomic environment

233

REMACOTEM dispute

233

APPENDICES

235

Cross-reference table

236

Cross-reference table for the annual financial report

238

Annual information 2022

238

Fees paid to the Statutory auditors

239

Ordinary General Meeting of March 31, 2023

241

Glossary

244

UNIVERSAL

REGISTRATION

DOCUMENT

including the Annual Financial Report

2022

This Universal Registration Document was submitted on March 29, 2023, to the AMF in its capacity as the French ﬁnancial regulator under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of said regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used when stocks and shares are sold to the public or listed on a regulated market if it is accompanied by a securities Note and, where applicable, a summary as well as any supplements to the Universal Registration Document. Once approved by the AMF under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, these documents constitute a prospectus.

This is a translation into English of the Universal Registration Document of the Company issued in French and it is available on the website of the Company.

MAROC TELECOM 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 3

MESSAGE FROM

THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

ABDESLAM AHIZOUNE

In 2022, global economic activity suffered a sharp slowdown in its growth, with widespread and persistent inflation. In this difficult macroeconomic environment, in addition to the regulatory environment and intense competition, Maroc Telecom has shown resilience and is generating results in line with its operational and ﬁnancial objectives. This performance conﬁrms that its strategy is relevant for the coming years.

The Group will continue to capitalize on its infrastructure, one of its fundamental assets, and will continue to extend and increase the density of the Fixed-Line and Mobile networks in the various countries where it operates in order to make

Broadband Internet more available and thus support the continent's economic and social development.

The African subsidiaries are a major growth driver and generated 47% of the Group's consolidated revenues in 2022. Their contribution to revenues as well as their proﬁtability are set to strengthen further in the coming years, prompting the Group to continue its efforts to consolidate its achievements and support growth. In addition, the Group continues to seek external growth opportunities that may arise in the African market to accelerate its expansion and create value.

The Customer remains at the heart of the Group's concerns: the Group continues to enhance the customer experience and offer a catalog of innovative, affordable and adaptable products and services, all with a quality of service at the level of the highest international standards.

In the current context where digital transformation has become essential, the Group intends to accelerate its digitization process to gain agility in an increasingly demanding environment, but also to offer digital solutions to companies and individuals wishing to improve their connectivity and their effectiveness. It thus continues its active contribution to the promotion of new technologies and digital inclusion on the continent.

In a process of continuous improvement, Maroc Telecom will remain alert to changes in market conditions and the needs of its users in order to adapt proactively, by constantly reinventing itself to satisfy and retain its customers and solidly consolidate and sustain its leadership.

4 MAROC TELECOM 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

MANAGEMENT BOARD

François

Hassan

Abdeslam

Brahim

Abdelkader

VITTE

RACHAD

AHIZOUNE

BOUDAOUD

MAAMAR

Managing Director

Managing Director

Chairman

Managing Director

Managing Director

Administration

Networks

of the Management

Legal and Regulatory

Services

& Finance (CFO)

and Systems

Board

Affairs

Maroc Telecom also has

8 regional offices

which report to the Chairman of the Management Board.

SUPERVISORY BOARD

CHAIRMAN

MEMBERS

Nadia FETTAH ALAOUI,

Abdelouaﬁ LAFTIT,

Luis ENRIQUEZ,

Minister of the Economy

Minister of the Interior

Partner, Graﬁne Capital Partners

and Finance

Abdellatif ZAGHNOUN,

Kamal SHEHADI,

General Manager of the National

Strategy Director

VICE-CHAIRMAN

Agency for Strategic Management

of Etisalat International

of State Holdings and Monitoring

Hesham Abdulla AL QASSIM,

of the Performance of Public

Jassem Mohammed Bu

Chief Executive Officer of Wasl

Establishments and Entreprises

Ataba AL ZAABI,

Asset Management Group

Hatem DOWIDAR,

Mohammed Karim BENNIS,

Chairman of Abu Dhabi

Department of Finance,

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Chairman of Etisalat Group

of Etisalat Group

of Etisalat Group

MAROC TELECOM 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT 5

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:26:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
