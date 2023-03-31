Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : 2022 Universal registration document 31/03/2023

MESSAGE FROM

THE CHAIRMAN OF

THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

ABDESLAM AHIZOUNE

In 2022, global economic activity suffered a sharp slowdown in its growth, with widespread and persistent inflation. In this difficult macroeconomic environment, in addition to the regulatory environment and intense competition, Maroc Telecom has shown resilience and is generating results in line with its operational and ﬁnancial objectives. This performance conﬁrms that its strategy is relevant for the coming years.

The Group will continue to capitalize on its infrastructure, one of its fundamental assets, and will continue to extend and increase the density of the Fixed-Line and Mobile networks in the various countries where it operates in order to make

Broadband Internet more available and thus support the continent's economic and social development.

The African subsidiaries are a major growth driver and generated 47% of the Group's consolidated revenues in 2022. Their contribution to revenues as well as their proﬁtability are set to strengthen further in the coming years, prompting the Group to continue its efforts to consolidate its achievements and support growth. In addition, the Group continues to seek external growth opportunities that may arise in the African market to accelerate its expansion and create value.

The Customer remains at the heart of the Group's concerns: the Group continues to enhance the customer experience and offer a catalog of innovative, affordable and adaptable products and services, all with a quality of service at the level of the highest international standards.

In the current context where digital transformation has become essential, the Group intends to accelerate its digitization process to gain agility in an increasingly demanding environment, but also to offer digital solutions to companies and individuals wishing to improve their connectivity and their effectiveness. It thus continues its active contribution to the promotion of new technologies and digital inclusion on the continent.

In a process of continuous improvement, Maroc Telecom will remain alert to changes in market conditions and the needs of its users in order to adapt proactively, by constantly reinventing itself to satisfy and retain its customers and solidly consolidate and sustain its leadership.