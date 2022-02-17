Log in
    IAM   MA0000011488

ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.

(IAM)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - 2021 Financial report 17/02/2022

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
FINANCIAL

REPORT

2021

CONTENTS

1.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS ..............................................................

4

1.1.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS IN MOROCCAN DIRHAMS......................................................................................

4

1.2.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS IN EUROS ....................................................................................................................

5

2.

OVERVIEW .............................................................................................................................................

7

2.1.

SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION ....................................................................................................................................

7

2.2.

COMPARISON OF RESULTS BY GEOGRAFICAL AREA .....................................................................................

9

2.3.

TRANSITION FROM SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS ..............................................................................................................................................................................

23

3.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31 2019, 2020 AND 2021 ..............

25

4.

STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS...........................................................................................

72

This report is not published in ESEF format and does not replace the official version of the annual financial report that will be included in the Universal Registration Document.

2 Maroc Telecom • Financial report 2021

1.CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE

YEARS

1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS

Maroc Telecom Group's consolidated financial data is summarized in the following table. Selected financial data from the three fiscal years ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021, were drawn from Group consolidated financial statements prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU) and audited by the statutory auditors.

1.1.CONSOLIDATED RESULTS IN MOROCCAN DIRHAMS

Statement of comprehensive income

(In MAD million)

2019

2020

2021

Revenues

36,517

36,769

35,790

Operating expenses

28,286

24,750

24,217

Earnings from operations

8,231

12,018

11,573

Earnings from continuing operations

8,220

10,505

11,485

Net earnings

3,598

6,289

6,928

Attributable to equity holders of the parent

2,726

5,423

6,008

Earnings per share (in MAD)

3.10

6.17

6.83

Diluted earnings per share (in MAD)

3.10

6.17

6.83

Statement of financial position

ASSETS (in MAD million)

2019

2020

2021

Non-current assets

51,485

48,579

46,560

Current assets

13,365

14,960

15,222

Total assets

64,851

63,540

61,782

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in MAD

2019

2020

2021

million)

Share capital

5,275

5,275

5,275

Shareholders'equity, attributable to equity holders of the

12,069

12,721

14,914

parent

Non-controlling interests

3,934

3,968

3,887

Shareholders'equity

16,003

16,688

18,800

Non-current liabilities

4,939

5,314

4,321

Current liabilities

43,908

41,538

38,661

Total Shareholders' equity and liabilities

64,851

63,540

61,782

4 Maroc Telecom • Financial report 2021

1.2.CONSOLIDATED RESULTS IN EUROS

The Group reports its financial data in Moroccan dirhams. This section is intended to provide investors with comparable data in Euros.

For 1 euro

2019

2020

2021

The closing rate at the balance sheet

10.7495

10.9081

10.5238

Average rate used for the income statement

10.7928

10.8258

10.6761

The above table shows the average dirham/euro conversion rates used in preparing the financial statements for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The exchange rates are shown for indicative purposes only, to help the reader. The Group does not guarantee that the amounts expressed in dirhams were, could have been or could be converted to euros at those exchange rates or at any other rate.

The following table shows selected financial data for Maroc Telecom Group, presented in euros at the exchange rate used in preparing the Group's consolidated statement of financial position and income statement for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Statement of comprehensive income

(In € millions)

2019

2020

2021

Revenues

3,383

3,396

3,352

Cost of purchases

2,621

2,286

2,268

Earnings from operations

763

1,110

1,084

Earnings from continuing operations

762

970

1,076

Net earnings

333

581

649

Attributable to equity holders of parent

253

501

563

Earnings per share (in Euro)

0.29

0.57

0.64

Diluted earnings per share (in Euro)

0.29

0.57

0.64

Statement of financial position

ASSETS (In € millions)

2019

2020

2021

Non-current assets

4,790

4,454

4,424

Current assets

1,243

1,371

1,446

TOTAL ASSETS

6,033

5,825

5,871

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (In €

2019

2020

2021

millions)

Share capital

491

484

501

Shareholders'equity, attributable to equity holders of the

1,123

1,166

1,417

parent

Non-controlling interests

366

364

369

Shareholders'equity

1,489

1,530

1,786

Non-current liabilities

460

487

411

Current liabilities

4,085

3,808

3,674

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

6,033

5,825

5,871

5 Maroc Telecom • Financial report 2021

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
