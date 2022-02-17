Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - 2021 Financial report 17/02/2022

This report is not published in ESEF format and does not replace the official version of the annual financial report that will be included in the Universal Registration Document.

Maroc Telecom Group's consolidated financial data is summarized in the following table. Selected financial data from the three fiscal years ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021, were drawn from Group consolidated financial statements prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU) and audited by the statutory auditors.

The Group reports its financial data in Moroccan dirhams. This section is intended to provide investors with comparable data in Euros.

For 1 euro 2019 2020 2021 The closing rate at the balance sheet 10.7495 10.9081 10.5238 Average rate used for the income statement 10.7928 10.8258 10.6761

The above table shows the average dirham/euro conversion rates used in preparing the financial statements for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The exchange rates are shown for indicative purposes only, to help the reader. The Group does not guarantee that the amounts expressed in dirhams were, could have been or could be converted to euros at those exchange rates or at any other rate.

The following table shows selected financial data for Maroc Telecom Group, presented in euros at the exchange rate used in preparing the Group's consolidated statement of financial position and income statement for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Statement of comprehensive income

(In € millions) 2019 2020 2021 Revenues 3,383 3,396 3,352 Cost of purchases 2,621 2,286 2,268 Earnings from operations 763 1,110 1,084 Earnings from continuing operations 762 970 1,076 Net earnings 333 581 649 Attributable to equity holders of parent 253 501 563 Earnings per share (in Euro) 0.29 0.57 0.64 Diluted earnings per share (in Euro) 0.29 0.57 0.64 Statement of financial position ASSETS (In € millions) 2019 2020 2021 Non-current assets 4,790 4,454 4,424 Current assets 1,243 1,371 1,446 TOTAL ASSETS 6,033 5,825 5,871 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (In € 2019 2020 2021 millions) Share capital 491 484 501 Shareholders'equity, attributable to equity holders of the 1,123 1,166 1,417 parent Non-controlling interests 366 364 369 Shareholders'equity 1,489 1,530 1,786 Non-current liabilities 460 487 411 Current liabilities 4,085 3,808 3,674 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 6,033 5,825 5,871

