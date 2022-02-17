Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - 2021 Financial report 17/02/2022

This report is not published in ESEF format and does not replace the official version of the annual financial report that will be included in the Universal Registration Document.
1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS
Maroc Telecom Group's consolidated financial data is summarized in the following table. Selected financial data from the three fiscal years ended December 31, 2019, 2020, and 2021, were drawn from Group consolidated financial statements prepared in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU) and audited by the statutory auditors.
1.1.CONSOLIDATED RESULTS IN MOROCCAN DIRHAMS
Statement of comprehensive income
(In MAD million)
2019
2020
2021
Revenues
36,517
36,769
35,790
Operating expenses
28,286
24,750
24,217
Earnings from operations
8,231
12,018
11,573
Earnings from continuing operations
8,220
10,505
11,485
Net earnings
3,598
6,289
6,928
Attributable to equity holders of the parent
2,726
5,423
6,008
Earnings per share (in MAD)
3.10
6.17
6.83
Diluted earnings per share (in MAD)
3.10
6.17
6.83
Statement of financial position
ASSETS (in MAD million)
2019
2020
2021
Non-current assets
51,485
48,579
46,560
Current assets
13,365
14,960
15,222
Total assets
64,851
63,540
61,782
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in MAD
2019
2020
2021
million)
Share capital
5,275
5,275
5,275
Shareholders'equity, attributable to equity holders of the
12,069
12,721
14,914
parent
Non-controlling interests
3,934
3,968
3,887
Shareholders'equity
16,003
16,688
18,800
Non-current liabilities
4,939
5,314
4,321
Current liabilities
43,908
41,538
38,661
Total Shareholders' equity and liabilities
64,851
63,540
61,782
1.2.CONSOLIDATED RESULTS IN EUROS
The Group reports its financial data in Moroccan dirhams. This section is intended to provide investors with comparable data in Euros.
For 1 euro
2019
2020
2021
The closing rate at the balance sheet
10.7495
10.9081
10.5238
Average rate used for the income statement
10.7928
10.8258
10.6761
The above table shows the average dirham/euro conversion rates used in preparing the financial statements for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.
The exchange rates are shown for indicative purposes only, to help the reader. The Group does not guarantee that the amounts expressed in dirhams were, could have been or could be converted to euros at those exchange rates or at any other rate.
The following table shows selected financial data for Maroc Telecom Group, presented in euros at the exchange rate used in preparing the Group's consolidated statement of financial position and income statement for fiscal years 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Statement of comprehensive income
(In € millions)
2019
2020
2021
Revenues
3,383
3,396
3,352
Cost of purchases
2,621
2,286
2,268
Earnings from operations
763
1,110
1,084
Earnings from continuing operations
762
970
1,076
Net earnings
333
581
649
Attributable to equity holders of parent
253
501
563
Earnings per share (in Euro)
0.29
0.57
0.64
Diluted earnings per share (in Euro)
0.29
0.57
0.64
Statement of financial position
ASSETS (In € millions)
2019
2020
2021
Non-current assets
4,790
4,454
4,424
Current assets
1,243
1,371
1,446
TOTAL ASSETS
6,033
5,825
5,871
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (In €
2019
2020
2021
millions)
Share capital
491
484
501
Shareholders'equity, attributable to equity holders of the
1,123
1,166
1,417
parent
Non-controlling interests
366
364
369
Shareholders'equity
1,489
1,530
1,786
Non-current liabilities
460
487
411
Current liabilities
4,085
3,808
3,674
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
6,033
5,825
5,871
