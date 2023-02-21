Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Itissalat Al-Maghrib (IAM) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAM   MA0000011488

ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.

(IAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
97.50 MAD    0.00%
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - PR FY2022 Results 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - 2022 Financial report 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2022 results 21/02/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - 2022 Financial report 21/02/2023

02/21/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL REPORT

2022

CONTENTS

1.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS

4

1.1

Consolidated results in moroccan dirhams

4

1.2

Consolidated results in euros

5

2.

OVERVIEW

7

2.1

Scope of consolidation

7

2.2

Comparison of results by geographical area

9

2.3

Transition from separate financial statements to consolidated financial statements

22

3.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31 2020, 2021, 2022

24

4.

STATUTORY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

76

This report is not published in ESEF format and does not replace the official version of the annual financial report that will be included in the Universal Registration Document.

2 Maroc Telecom • 2022 financial report

1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS

1. CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF THE PAST THREE YEARS

The following table presents a selection of Maroc Telecom Group's consolidated financial data for the three fiscal years ended December 31, 2020, 2021 and 2022, which comes from the Group's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with international IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) such as adopted by the European Union and audited by the auditors.

1.1 Consolidated results in moroccan dirhams

Statement of comprehensive income

Statement of financial position

4 Maroc Telecom • 2022 financial report

1.2 Consolidated results in euros

The Group reports its financial data in Moroccan dirhams. This section is intended to provide investors with comparable data in Euros.

For 1 euro

The closing rate at the balance sheet Average rate used for the income statement

2020

2021

2022

10.9081 10.5238 11.1568

10.8258 10.6761 10.6406

The table above shows the average Moroccan dirham/euro conversion rates used in the consolidation of the Group's financial statements for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The exchange rates are shown for indicative purposes only, to help the reader. The Group does not guarantee that the amounts expressed in dirhams were, could have been or could be converted to euros at those exchange rates or at any other rate.

The following table shows selected financial data for Maroc Telecom Group, presented in euros at the exchange rate used in preparing the Group's consolidated statement of financial position and income statement for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Statement of comprehensive income

Statement of financial position

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (In € millions)

Share capital

Shareholders'equity, attributable to equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Shareholders'equity

Non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2020

2021

2022

484

501

473

1,166

1,417

1,245

364

369

368

1,530

1,786

1,614

487

411

447

3,808

3,674

3,813

5,825

5,871

5,874

5 Maroc Telecom • 2022 financial report

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 04:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - PR FY2022 Results 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - 2022 Financial report 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2022 results 21/02/2023
PU
2022Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - PR Q3 2022 Results 25/10/2022
PU
2022ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for fi..
FA
2022Iam : Payment of dividend
PU
2022Itissalat Al-Maghrib S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
2022Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom_PR-HY 2022 Results
PU
2022Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - PR HY 2022 Results 26/07/2022
PU
2022Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation HY 2022 Results 26/07/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 36 056 M 3 485 M 3 485 M
Net income 2022 3 632 M 351 M 351 M
Net Debt 2022 12 349 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 85 706 M 8 283 M 8 283 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 811
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itissalat Al-Maghrib (IAM) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 97,50 MAD
Average target price 129,90 MAD
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdeslam Ahizoune Chairman-Management Board
Francois Vitte Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Nadia Fettah Alaoui Chairman-Supervisory Board
Abdelouafi Laftit Member-Supervisory Board
Abderrahmane Semmar Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.2.63%8 287
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.08%168 919
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.82%156 177
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.63%110 063
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION3.35%99 197
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.01%68 559