Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - 2022 Financial report 21/02/2023

The Group reports its financial data in Moroccan dirhams. This section is intended to provide investors with comparable data in Euros.

The closing rate at the balance sheet Average rate used for the income statement

The table above shows the average Moroccan dirham/euro conversion rates used in the consolidation of the Group's financial statements for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The exchange rates are shown for indicative purposes only, to help the reader. The Group does not guarantee that the amounts expressed in dirhams were, could have been or could be converted to euros at those exchange rates or at any other rate.

The following table shows selected financial data for Maroc Telecom Group, presented in euros at the exchange rate used in preparing the Group's consolidated statement of financial position and income statement for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Statement of comprehensive income