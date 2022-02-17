Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - PR FY2021 Results 17/02/2022

PRESS RELEASE

Rabat, 17 February 2022

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Operating results in line with objectives, driven by the performance of the subsidiaries:

The Group's customer base grew by 1.8% reaching more than 74 million customers;

74 High profitability maintained with the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin at 51.9% ;

adjusted EBITDA margin at 51.9% Group share of Net Income up 11.1% at constant exchange rates* (and adjusted Group share of Net Income up 0.5% at constant exchange rates*);

at constant exchange rates* (and adjusted Group share of Net Income up 0.5% at constant exchange rates*); Acceleration of the Group's investments (excluding frequencies and licences) which represent 15.3% of revenues at end-2021;

(excluding frequencies and licences) which represent of revenues at end-2021; Growth in the revenues of the Moov Africa subsidiaries ( +1.5% at constant exchange rates*), driven by Mobile Data and Mobile Money services;

( at constant exchange rates*), driven by Mobile Data and Mobile Money services; Sustained growth in Fixed Data revenues in Morocco ( +7.6% ).

Proposed distribution of MAD 4.2 billion, or MAD 4.78 per share, representing a return of 3.5%**.

Maroc Telecom Group's outlook for 2022, at constant scope and exchange rates:

Decrease in revenues;

Decrease in EBITDA;

CAPEX of approximately 20% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licences.

In 2021, the Maroc Telecom Group demonstrated its resilience and adaptability across all its markets in the face of the ongoing health crisis, ending in line with all the operational and financial objectives.

Ongoing efforts to control costs are enabling the Group to maintain its margins, and the digital transformation and innovation projects remain a priority in order to support the expansion of the customer base and the growth of Data, particularly in the subsidiaries.

These achievements confirm the relevance of the Group's investment policy in its networks, both in the domestic and international markets, and reinforce the Group's strategy based on differentiation through performance and quality of service.

*Maintaining a constant exchange rate between the Moroccan dirham (MAD), the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) and the CFA franc.

** Based on the share price of February,16th 2022 (MAD 136.75)

