Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - PR FY2022 Results 21/02/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Rabat, February 21, 2023

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS - YEAR ENDED

DECEMBER 31, 2022

Operating results in line with objectives:

Group's customer base reached 75.4 million customers, up 1.6% of which +3.8% for the subsidiaries and -3.0% for Morocco;

up of which for the subsidiaries and for Morocco; Slight decline in Group revenues ( -0.5% at constant rate*);

-0.5% Continued growth in Fixed Data revenues in Morocco ( +6.7% ), driven by the expansion of the FTTH customer base ( +44% );

( ), driven by the expansion of the FTTH customer base ( ); Decline in Mobile activities in Morocco ( -3.9% ) and in particular in Mobile Data ( -5.6% );

-3.9% -5.6% Growth in Moov Africa subsidiaries revenues ( +1.3% at constant rate*) thanks to the expansion of Mobile Data ( +28% at constant rate*);

( at constant rate*) thanks to the expansion of Mobile Data ( at constant rate*); Maintained high profitability with a Group adjusted EBITDA margin of 51.8% ;

High level of Group investments maintained (excluding frequencies and licenses) representing 21.2% of revenues at the end of 2022;

(excluding frequencies and licenses) representing of revenues at the end of 2022; Net Debt under control representing 0.8x EBITDA .

Proposed distribution of MAD 1.9 billion, i.e. MAD 2.19 per share, representing a return of 2.25%**.

Maroc Telecom Group's outlook for 2023, at constant scope and exchange rates:

Stable revenues;

Stable EBITDA;

CAPEX of approximately 20% of revenues, excluding frequencies and licenses.

Despite the regulatory environment, competitive intensity and the effects of the international economic crisis on inflation, Maroc Telecom Group is ending 2022 in line with its operational and financial objectives.

Thanks to the African subsidiaries' activities, which are showing growth indicators, and to its ongoing efforts to optimize costs, the Group is maintaining a high level of profitability, leaving it free to ensure its level of development.

To anticipate the expectations of its customers and implement its strategy combining innovation and quality of service, the Group is pursuing its proactive investment policy, focused on Mobile and Fixed Data networks, which will enable it to support the growing activities while strengthening its role as a driver of digital transformation, both on the domestic market and in the countries where it operates

*Constant MAD/ouguiya/CFA franc exchange rate.

** Based on the share price on February 20, 2023 (MAD 97.50)

