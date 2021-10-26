Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - PR Q3 2021 Results 26/10/2021
10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
Rabat, 26 October 2021
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Results driven by international business:
3.3% growth in the Group's customer base, which reaches nearly 73 million customers driven by the increase in the subsidiaries' customer base (+4.2%);
Quasi-stabilityof consolidated revenues in the 2021 3rd quarter (-0.5% at constant exchange rates*);
Continued development of international activities, with revenues growth (+2.3% at constant exchange rates*) driven by Mobile Data and a sustained increase of adjusted EBITDA (+4.4% at constant exchange rates*);
Strong growth in Fixed Data in Morocco (+7.8%);
High level of profitability maintained with an adjusted Group EBITDA margin of 51.6%;
Acceleration in the Group's investments (excluding frequencies and licences), which represented 13.3% of revenues at end-September 2021.
In the third quarter of 2021, Maroc Telecom Group was able to maintain the performance of its activities despite a restrictive health environment.
The performance of the subsidiaries enables to post resilient results, confirming its international development strategy.
The Group capitalizes on the quality of its networks, which it keeps strengthening in order to support the development of its customers' Data usage and to provide exemplary quality of service.
*Maintaining a constant exchange rate between the Moroccan dirham (MAD), the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) and the CFA franc.
ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS* OF THE GROUP
Change at
(IFRS in MAD millions)
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Change
constant
exchange
rates (1)
Revenues
9,174
9,006
-1.8%
-0.5%
Adjusted EBITDA
4,758
4,669
-1.9%
-0.7%
Margin (%)
51.9%
51.8%
-0.0 pt
-0.1 pt
Adjusted EBITA
2,879
2,933
1.9%
2.8%
Margin (%)
31.4%
32.6%
1.2 pt
1.0 pt
Adjusted net income -
attributable to owners of
1,520
1,468
-3.4%
-2.7%
the parent
Margin (%)
16.6%
16.3%
-0.3 pt
-0.4 pt
CAPEX(2)
846
1,571
85.8%
88.3%
Of which frequencies and
11
123
licences
CAPEX/revenues (excluding
9.1%
16.1%
7.0 pt
7.0 pt
frequencies and licences)
Adjusted CFFO
4,121
2,909
-29.4%
-28.7%
Net debt
20,809
16,972
-18.4%
-17.9%
Net debt/EBITDA(3)
1.0x
0.9x
*The adjustments to the financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.
Change at
9M 2020
9M 2021
Change
constant
exchange
rates (1)
27,498
26,786
-2.6%
-2.1%
14,361
13,829
-3.7%
-3.3%
52.2%
51.6%
-0.6 pt
-0.6 pt
8,714
8,504
-2.4%
-2.0%
31.7%
31.7%
0.1 pt
0.0 pt
4,526
4,300
-5.0%
-4.8%
16.5%
16.1%
-0.4 pt
-0.4 pt
2,032
3,687
81.5%
82.5%
11
123
7.3%
13.3%
6.0 pt
6.0 pt
11,221
8,387
-25.3%
-24.9%
20,809
16,972
-18.4%
-17.9%
1.0x
0.9x
Customer base
The Group's customer base continued to increase (+3.3% year-on-year), reaching nearly 73 million at end-September 2021, driven by the increase in the subsidiaries' customer base (+4.2%).
Revenues
During the first nine months of 2021, the Maroc Telecom Group generated consolidated revenues(4) of MAD 26,786 million, down 2.6% (-2.1% at constant exchange rates (1)). The good performance of International activities and Fixed Data in Morocco partially offset the decline in revenues from Mobile services in Morocco.
In the third quarter of 2021, consolidated revenues were quasi-stable(-0.5% at constant exchange rates(1)), driven by the growth achieved by the subsidiaries (+2.0% at constant exchange rates(1)).
Adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization
The adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of the Maroc Telecom Group reached MAD 13,829 million at the end of September 2021, down 3.7% (-3.3% at constant exchange rates(1)) penalised by the fall in adjusted EBITDA for the activities in Morocco. The adjusted EBITDA margin remains at a high level of 51.6%.
Adjusted earnings from operations
For the first nine months of 2021, adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) of the Maroc Telecom Group came to MAD 8,504 million, down by 2.4% (-2.0% at constant exchange rates(1)). The operating margin stabilised at 31.7% of revenues.
Adjusted Net Income - Group share
Adjusted Group share of net income was MAD 4,300 million, down 5.0% (-4.8% at constant exchange rates (1)).
Investments
Investments (excluding frequencies and licences) accelerated and were up 76.4% at end- September 2021 (+77.3% at constant exchange rates (1)). They represent 13.3% of Group revenues and are still focused on strengthening Fixed and Mobile network infrastructures.
Cash flow
Adjusted net cash flow from operations (CFFO)(6) amounted to MAD 8,387 million, down 25.3% (-24.9% at constant exchange rates(1)) due to the increase in investments.
At the end of September 2021, the Group's consolidated Net Debt(7) represented 0.9 times its annualised EBITDA(3).
Highlights
On 17 August 2021, the Etisalat Group signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Development Fund to acquire its stake in Etisalat Investment North Africa LLC (EINA) of 8.7%, bringing the Etisalat Group's stake to 100%. EINA owns the Société de Participation dans les Télécommunications (SPT) which holds a 53% stake in the Maroc Telecom Group.
When it becomes effective, this acquisition will increase the percentage interest of the Etisalat Group in the Maroc Telecom Group from 48.4% to 53.0% while maintaining the current control structure unchanged.
Net debt/EBITDA(3)
REVIEW OF THE GROUP'S ACTIVITIES
The adjustments to the "Morocco" and "International" financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.
Morocco
(IFRS in MAD millions)
Q3 2020
Q3 2021
Change
Revenues
5,205
5,104
-1.9%
Mobile
3,354
3,213
-4.2%
Services
3,288
3,083
-6.2%
Equipment
65
130
98.2%
Fixed
2,367
2,355
-0.5%
Of which Fixed Data*
880
951
8.0%
Elimination and other income
-515
-464
-
Adjusted EBITDA
2,991
2,873
-4.0%
Margin (%)
57.5%
56.3%
-1.2 pt
Adjusted EBITA
2,019
1,964
-2.7%
Margin (%)
38.8%
38.5%
-0.3 pt
CAPEX(2)
319
578
81.3%
Of which frequencies and
0
0
licences
CAPEX/revenues (excluding
6.1%
11.3%
5.2 pt
frequencies and licences)
Adjusted CFFO
2,797
1,863
-33.4%
Net debt
14,314
11,541
-19.4%
9M 2020
9M 2021
Change
15,729
14,878
-5.4%
10,132
9,198
-9.2%
9,925
8,850
-10.8%
207
348
68.0%
7,093
7,057
-0.5%
2,587
2,789
7.8%
-1,496
-1,377
8,971
8,262
-7.9%
57.0%
55.5%
-1.5 pt
6,056
5,489
-9.4%
38.5%
36.9%
-1.6 pt
882
1,877
112.7%
00
5.6%
12.6%
7.0 pt
7,054 4,601 -34.8%
14,314 11,541 -19.4%
1.0x 1.0x1.1x 1.0x
*Fixed Data includes the Internet, TV on ADSL and Data services to companies. A calculation method has been changed for an element of the Fixed Data affecting the background.
Revenues from activities in Morocco totalled MAD 14,878 million over the first nine months of 2021, down 5.4% penalised by the decline in Mobile services. The continued growth of Fixed Data (+7.8%) reduces the effects of the underperformance of Mobile, which continues to suffer from the repercussions of the competitive and regulatory environment.
Over the same period, adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracted by 7.9% compared to last year to MAD 8,262 million, due to the fall in revenues. The adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 55.5%.
Adjusted operating income (EBITA)(5) reached MAD 5,489 million, down 9.4%. The adjusted EBITA margin was 36.9%.
Adjusted net cash flow from operations (CFFO)(6) in Morocco was down 34.8% in line with the increase in investments.
Mobile
Unit
9M 2020
9M 2021
Change
Customer base(8)
(000)
19,711
20,033
1.6%
Prepaid
(000)
17,393
17,694
1.7%
Postpaid
(000)
2,318
2,339
0.9%
Of which Internet 3G/4G+(9)
(000)
11,335
11,517
1.6%
ARPU(10)
(MAD/month)
55.1
49.5
-10.2%
As at 30 September 2021, the Mobile customer base(8) recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.6% to more than 20.0 million customers, driven both by the Prepaid and Postpaid customer base (+1.7% and 0.9% respectively) thanks to renewed activity this quarter after the reopening of borders.
Revenues from the Mobile activities dropped 9.2% due to the fall in outgoing and incoming revenues. Incoming revenues continue to suffer from the decline in national call terminations while outgoing revenues undergo from the effects of the regulatory and competitive environment.
At the end of the first nine months of 2021, mixed ARPU(10) amounted to MAD 49.5, down 10.2% over one year.
