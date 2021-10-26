Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Itissalat Al-Maghrib (IAM) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAM   MA0000011488

ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.

(IAM)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - PR Q3 2021 Results 26/10/2021

10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Rabat, 26 October 2021

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Results driven by international business:

  • 3.3% growth in the Group's customer base, which reaches nearly 73 million customers driven by the increase in the subsidiaries' customer base (+4.2%);
  • Quasi-stabilityof consolidated revenues in the 2021 3rd quarter (-0.5% at constant exchange rates*);
  • Continued development of international activities, with revenues growth (+2.3% at constant exchange rates*) driven by Mobile Data and a sustained increase of adjusted EBITDA (+4.4% at constant exchange rates*);
  • Strong growth in Fixed Data in Morocco (+7.8%);
  • High level of profitability maintained with an adjusted Group EBITDA margin of 51.6%;
  • Acceleration in the Group's investments (excluding frequencies and licences), which represented 13.3% of revenues at end-September 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, Maroc Telecom Group was able to maintain the performance of its activities despite a restrictive health environment.

The performance of the subsidiaries enables to post resilient results, confirming its international development strategy.

The Group capitalizes on the quality of its networks, which it keeps strengthening in order to support the development of its customers' Data usage and to provide exemplary quality of service.

*Maintaining a constant exchange rate between the Moroccan dirham (MAD), the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) and the CFA franc.

1

ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS* OF THE GROUP

Change at

(IFRS in MAD millions)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Change

constant

exchange

rates (1)

Revenues

9,174

9,006

-1.8%

-0.5%

Adjusted EBITDA

4,758

4,669

-1.9%

-0.7%

Margin (%)

51.9%

51.8%

-0.0 pt

-0.1 pt

Adjusted EBITA

2,879

2,933

1.9%

2.8%

Margin (%)

31.4%

32.6%

1.2 pt

1.0 pt

Adjusted net income -

attributable to owners of

1,520

1,468

-3.4%

-2.7%

the parent

Margin (%)

16.6%

16.3%

-0.3 pt

-0.4 pt

CAPEX(2)

846

1,571

85.8%

88.3%

Of which frequencies and

11

123

licences

CAPEX/revenues (excluding

9.1%

16.1%

7.0 pt

7.0 pt

frequencies and licences)

Adjusted CFFO

4,121

2,909

-29.4%

-28.7%

Net debt

20,809

16,972

-18.4%

-17.9%

Net debt/EBITDA(3)

1.0x

0.9x

*The adjustments to the financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

Change at

9M 2020

9M 2021

Change

constant

exchange

rates (1)

27,498

26,786

-2.6%

-2.1%

14,361

13,829

-3.7%

-3.3%

52.2%

51.6%

-0.6 pt

-0.6 pt

8,714

8,504

-2.4%

-2.0%

31.7%

31.7%

0.1 pt

0.0 pt

4,526

4,300

-5.0%

-4.8%

16.5%

16.1%

-0.4 pt

-0.4 pt

2,032

3,687

81.5%

82.5%

11

123

7.3%

13.3%

6.0 pt

6.0 pt

11,221

8,387

-25.3%

-24.9%

20,809

16,972

-18.4%

-17.9%

1.0x

0.9x

  • Customer base

The Group's customer base continued to increase (+3.3% year-on-year), reaching nearly 73 million at end-September 2021, driven by the increase in the subsidiaries' customer base (+4.2%).

  • Revenues

During the first nine months of 2021, the Maroc Telecom Group generated consolidated revenues(4) of MAD 26,786 million, down 2.6% (-2.1% at constant exchange rates (1)). The good performance of International activities and Fixed Data in Morocco partially offset the decline in revenues from Mobile services in Morocco.

In the third quarter of 2021, consolidated revenues were quasi-stable(-0.5% at constant exchange rates(1)), driven by the growth achieved by the subsidiaries (+2.0% at constant exchange rates(1)).

  • Adjusted earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization

The adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of the Maroc Telecom Group reached MAD 13,829 million at the end of September 2021, down 3.7% (-3.3% at constant exchange rates(1)) penalised by the fall in adjusted EBITDA for the activities in Morocco. The adjusted EBITDA margin remains at a high level of 51.6%.

2

  • Adjusted earnings from operations

For the first nine months of 2021, adjusted earnings from operations (EBITA)(5) of the Maroc Telecom Group came to MAD 8,504 million, down by 2.4% (-2.0% at constant exchange rates(1)). The operating margin stabilised at 31.7% of revenues.

  • Adjusted Net Income - Group share

Adjusted Group share of net income was MAD 4,300 million, down 5.0% (-4.8% at constant exchange rates (1)).

  • Investments

Investments (excluding frequencies and licences) accelerated and were up 76.4% at end- September 2021 (+77.3% at constant exchange rates (1)). They represent 13.3% of Group revenues and are still focused on strengthening Fixed and Mobile network infrastructures.

  • Cash flow

Adjusted net cash flow from operations (CFFO)(6) amounted to MAD 8,387 million, down 25.3% (-24.9% at constant exchange rates(1)) due to the increase in investments.

At the end of September 2021, the Group's consolidated Net Debt(7) represented 0.9 times its annualised EBITDA(3).

  • Highlights

On 17 August 2021, the Etisalat Group signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Development Fund to acquire its stake in Etisalat Investment North Africa LLC (EINA) of 8.7%, bringing the Etisalat Group's stake to 100%. EINA owns the Société de Participation dans les Télécommunications (SPT) which holds a 53% stake in the Maroc Telecom Group.

When it becomes effective, this acquisition will increase the percentage interest of the Etisalat Group in the Maroc Telecom Group from 48.4% to 53.0% while maintaining the current control structure unchanged.

3

Net debt/EBITDA(3)

REVIEW OF THE GROUP'S ACTIVITIES

The adjustments to the "Morocco" and "International" financial indicators are detailed in Appendix 1.

  • Morocco

(IFRS in MAD millions)

Q3 2020

Q3 2021

Change

Revenues

5,205

5,104

-1.9%

Mobile

3,354

3,213

-4.2%

Services

3,288

3,083

-6.2%

Equipment

65

130

98.2%

Fixed

2,367

2,355

-0.5%

Of which Fixed Data*

880

951

8.0%

Elimination and other income

-515

-464

-

Adjusted EBITDA

2,991

2,873

-4.0%

Margin (%)

57.5%

56.3%

-1.2 pt

Adjusted EBITA

2,019

1,964

-2.7%

Margin (%)

38.8%

38.5%

-0.3 pt

CAPEX(2)

319

578

81.3%

Of which frequencies and

0

0

licences

CAPEX/revenues (excluding

6.1%

11.3%

5.2 pt

frequencies and licences)

Adjusted CFFO

2,797

1,863

-33.4%

Net debt

14,314

11,541

-19.4%

9M 2020

9M 2021

Change

15,729

14,878

-5.4%

10,132

9,198

-9.2%

9,925

8,850

-10.8%

207

348

68.0%

7,093

7,057

-0.5%

2,587

2,789

7.8%

-1,496

-1,377

8,971

8,262

-7.9%

57.0%

55.5%

-1.5 pt

6,056

5,489

-9.4%

38.5%

36.9%

-1.6 pt

882

1,877

112.7%

00

5.6%

12.6%

7.0 pt

7,054 4,601 -34.8%

14,314 11,541 -19.4%

1.0x 1.0x1.1x 1.0x

*Fixed Data includes the Internet, TV on ADSL and Data services to companies. A calculation method has been changed for an element of the Fixed Data affecting the background.

Revenues from activities in Morocco totalled MAD 14,878 million over the first nine months of 2021, down 5.4% penalised by the decline in Mobile services. The continued growth of Fixed Data (+7.8%) reduces the effects of the underperformance of Mobile, which continues to suffer from the repercussions of the competitive and regulatory environment.

Over the same period, adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) contracted by 7.9% compared to last year to MAD 8,262 million, due to the fall in revenues. The adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 55.5%.

Adjusted operating income (EBITA)(5) reached MAD 5,489 million, down 9.4%. The adjusted EBITA margin was 36.9%.

Adjusted net cash flow from operations (CFFO)(6) in Morocco was down 34.8% in line with the increase in investments.

4

Mobile

Unit

9M 2020

9M 2021

Change

Customer base(8)

(000)

19,711

20,033

1.6%

Prepaid

(000)

17,393

17,694

1.7%

Postpaid

(000)

2,318

2,339

0.9%

Of which Internet 3G/4G+(9)

(000)

11,335

11,517

1.6%

ARPU(10)

(MAD/month)

55.1

49.5

-10.2%

As at 30 September 2021, the Mobile customer base(8) recorded a year-on-year increase of 1.6% to more than 20.0 million customers, driven both by the Prepaid and Postpaid customer base (+1.7% and 0.9% respectively) thanks to renewed activity this quarter after the reopening of borders.

Revenues from the Mobile activities dropped 9.2% due to the fall in outgoing and incoming revenues. Incoming revenues continue to suffer from the decline in national call terminations while outgoing revenues undergo from the effects of the regulatory and competitive environment.

At the end of the first nine months of 2021, mixed ARPU(10) amounted to MAD 49.5, down 10.2% over one year.

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
09/06ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/17Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC signed an agreement to acquire 4.6% stak..
CI
07/27ITISSALAT AL MAGHRIB IAM S A : Abdeslam Ahizoune Re-Appointed As Head of Maroc Telecom's B..
AQ
07/27ITISSALAT AL MAGHRIB IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation HY 2021 results 27/07/2021
PU
07/27ITISSALAT AL MAGHRIB IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - 2021 half year Financial Report 27/07/2021
PU
07/27ITISSALAT AL MAGHRIB IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - PR HY 2021 Results 27/07/2021
PU
07/27Itissalat Al-Maghrib Iam S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30,..
CI
05/21ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23ITISSALAT AL MAGHRIB IAM S A : Maroc Telecom PR Q1 2021 Results 23/04/2021
PU
04/23ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 36 423 M 4 015 M 4 015 M
Net income 2021 6 120 M 675 M 675 M
Net Debt 2021 15 826 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 126 B 13 848 M 13 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,88x
EV / Sales 2022 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 242
Free-Float 19,2%
Chart ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itissalat Al-Maghrib (IAM) S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 142,90 MAD
Average target price 155,00 MAD
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdeslam Ahizoune Chairman-Management Board
Francois Vitte Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Mohamed Benchaaboun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mohamed Hadi Ahmad Adbulla Al-Hussaini Member-Supervisory Board
Mohammed Saif Ghanim Al-Suwaidi Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.-1.45%13 848
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.91%219 136
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.49%134 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.86%128 938
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.18%98 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.87%90 455