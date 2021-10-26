Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - PR Q3 2021 Results 26/10/2021

PRESS RELEASE

Rabat, 26 October 2021

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Results driven by international business:

3.3% growth in the Group's customer base, which reaches nearly 73 million customers driven by the increase in the subsidiaries' customer base (+4.2%);

Quasi-stability of consolidated revenues in the 2021 3 rd quarter (-0.5% at constant exchange rates*);

of consolidated revenues in the 2021 3 quarter (-0.5% at constant exchange rates*); Continued development of international activities, with revenues growth (+2.3% at constant exchange rates*) driven by Mobile Data and a sustained increase of adjusted EBITDA (+4.4% at constant exchange rates*);

Strong growth in Fixed Data in Morocco (+7.8%);

High level of profitability maintained with an adjusted Group EBITDA margin of 51.6%;

Acceleration in the Group's investments (excluding frequencies and licences), which represented 13.3% of revenues at end-September 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, Maroc Telecom Group was able to maintain the performance of its activities despite a restrictive health environment.

The performance of the subsidiaries enables to post resilient results, confirming its international development strategy.

The Group capitalizes on the quality of its networks, which it keeps strengthening in order to support the development of its customers' Data usage and to provide exemplary quality of service.

*Maintaining a constant exchange rate between the Moroccan dirham (MAD), the Mauritanian ouguiya (MRU) and the CFA franc.

