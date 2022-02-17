Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2021 results 17/02/2022

ANNUAL RESULTS
2021
PRESENTATION TO ANALYSTS
Thursday 17 February 2022
HIGHLIGHTS
MAINTAINING HIGH
INCREASE OF THE GROUP
GROWTH OF THE GROUP
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
CUSTOMER BASE
SHARE OF NET INCOME
FOR THE GROUP
+1.8 %
+11.1%(1)
51.9 %
SUSTAINED GROWTH
CONTINUED GROWTH
OF FIXED DATA INCOME
IN THE REVENUES OF MOOV
IN MOROCCO
AFRICA SUBSIDIARIES
+7.6%
+1.5%(2)
(1) Adjusted Group share of net income: +0.5% at constant exchange rates
(2) +3.4% excluding termination rates decrease and at constant exchange rates
REGULATORY HIGHLIGHTS
In Morocco
Review of the multi-year framework for Mobile termination rates, maintening current rates and asymmetry levels;
-
Asymmetric regulation of retail offers maintained in favor of competitors, in particular through the application of the 20% economic space for Mobile offers;
Introduction, by Wana, to the Commercial Court of Rabat of an application for compensation based on the decision of the ANRT's Management Committee dated 17 January 2020 on unbundling;
Receipt of a report from the ANRT raising the partial non-compliance with certain injunctions of the January 17, 2020 decision on unbundling.
In the subsidiaries
Drop in Mobile call termination rates in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Mali, Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo and Niger;
Continued pressure from regulators on customer identification requirements and network quality of service;
Maintaining the high level of sectoral fees and contributions;
Signature of bilateral agreements between regulators for the implementation of Free Roaming within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC);
The Bamako Court of Appeal has set the amount of damages claimed by REMACOTEM (association of consumers of Mobile networks in Mali) for Orange Mali and Sotelma.
OVERVIEW
Growth of the customer base
Drop in consolidated revenues
(millions)
(MAD bn)
72.9
+1.8%
74.2
36.8
-2.0%(1)
35.8
+1.9%
16.9
49.7
50.6
International
Morocco
+1.6%
20.9
19.9
-4.7%
23.2
23.6
2020
2021
An increase of almost 2% in the Group's customer base to more than 74 million
customers driven by growth in the customer base in Morocco and in the subsidiaries.
The continued growth in the business
activities of the Moov Africa subsidiaries partially offset the fall in revenues in Morocco.
