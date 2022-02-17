Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2021 results 17/02/2022

REGULATORY HIGHLIGHTS

In Morocco

Review of the multi-year framework for Mobile termination rates, maintening current rates and asymmetry levels;

-

Asymmetric regulation of retail offers maintained in favor of competitors, in particular through the application of the 20% economic space for Mobile offers;

-

Introduction, by Wana, to the Commercial Court of Rabat of an application for compensation based on the decision of the ANRT's Management Committee dated 17 January 2020 on unbundling;

-

Receipt of a report from the ANRT raising the partial non-compliance with certain injunctions of the January 17, 2020 decision on unbundling.