    IAM   MA0000011488

ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.

(IAM)
Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2021 results 17/02/2022

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
ANNUAL RESULTS

2021

PRESENTATION TO ANALYSTS

Thursday 17 February 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights

1

MAINTAINING HIGH

INCREASE OF THE GROUP

GROWTH OF THE GROUP

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN

CUSTOMER BASE

SHARE OF NET INCOME

FOR THE GROUP

+1.8 %

+11.1%(1)

51.9 %

SUSTAINED GROWTH

CONTINUED GROWTH

OF FIXED DATA INCOME

IN THE REVENUES OF MOOV

IN MOROCCO

AFRICA SUBSIDIARIES

+7.6%

+1.5%(2)

(1) Adjusted Group share of net income: +0.5% at constant exchange rates

(2) +3.4% excluding termination rates decrease and at constant exchange rates

3

REGULATORY HIGHLIGHTS

In Morocco

Review of the multi-year framework for Mobile termination rates, maintening current rates and asymmetry levels;

-

Asymmetric regulation of retail offers maintained in favor of competitors, in particular through the application of the 20% economic space for Mobile offers;

-

Introduction, by Wana, to the Commercial Court of Rabat of an application for compensation based on the decision of the ANRT's Management Committee dated 17 January 2020 on unbundling;

-

Receipt of a report from the ANRT raising the partial non-compliance with certain injunctions of the January 17, 2020 decision on unbundling.

Highlights

In the subsidiaries

Drop in Mobile call termination rates in Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Mali, Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, Togo and Niger;

-

Continued pressure from regulators on customer identification requirements and network quality of service;

-

Maintaining the high level of sectoral fees and contributions;

-

Signature of bilateral agreements between regulators for the implementation of Free Roaming within the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC);

-

The Bamako Court of Appeal has set the amount of damages claimed by REMACOTEM (association of consumers of Mobile networks in Mali) for Orange Mali and Sotelma.

4

OVERVIEW

Highlights

Growth of the customer base

Drop in consolidated revenues

(millions)

(MAD bn)

72.9

+1.8%

74.2

36.8

-2.0%(1)

35.8

+1.9%

16.9

16.9

+1.5%(2)

49.7

50.6

International

Morocco

+1.6%

20.9

19.9

-4.7%

23.2

23.6

2020

2021

An increase of almost 2% in the Group's customer base to more than 74 million

customers driven by growth in the customer base in Morocco and in the subsidiaries.

2020

2021

The continued growth in the business

activities of the Moov Africa subsidiaries partially offset the fall in revenues in Morocco.

  1. At constant exchange rates
  2. +3.4% excluding termination rates decrease and at constant exchange rates

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
