Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2022 results 21/02/2023
ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION
Tuesday February 21, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS
BUSINESS
FINANCIAL
OUTLOOK
APPENDICES
REVIEW
REVIEW
2022 KEY FIGURES
1
INCREASE IN GROUP
SLIGHT DECREASE IN
GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA
CUSTOMER BASE
GROUP REVENUES
MARGIN REMAINS HIGH
+1.6%
-0.5%
(1)
51.8%
SUSTAINED GROWTH
CONTINUED REVENUES GROWTH
IN FIXED DATA REVENUES
IN THE MOOV AFRICA SUBSIDIARIES
IN MOROCCO
+6.7 %
+1.3 %
(2)
(1) At constant exchange rates
(2) +2.3% excluding the reduction in call termination rates and at constant exchange rates
OVERVIEW
Customer base growth
74.2
+1.6% 75.4
23.6
22.9
-3.0%
(million)
2021
2022
Continued increase in the Group's
customer base driven by growth in the
subsidiaries' customer bases
HIGHLIGHTS
BUSINESS
FINANCIAL
OUTLOOK
APPENDICES
REVIEW
REVIEW
Slight decline in consolidated revenues
35.8
- 0.5% (1) 35.7
International
19.9
19.5
-1.8%
Morocco
(MAD bn )
2021
2022
Continued growth in the activities of the
Moov Africa subsidiaries,
largely offsetting
the decline in revenues in Morocco
At constant exchange rates
+2.3% excluding the reduction in call termination rates and at constant exchange rates
HIGHLIGHTS
BUSINESS
FINANCIAL
OUTLOOK
APPENDICES
REVIEW
REVIEW
REGULATORY HIGHLIGHTS
In Morocco
Continuation of asymmetrical regulation that favors competitors, particularly on call termination and the economic space for retail offers.
In the subsidiaries
Reduction in Mobile termination rates in Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Chad, Togo and Niger;
More stringent customer identification requirements, and coverage and service quality controls;
High levels of sector contributions and fees.
Disclaimer
Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 04:59:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Sales 2022
36 056 M
3 485 M
3 485 M
Net income 2022
3 632 M
351 M
351 M
Net Debt 2022
12 349 M
1 193 M
1 193 M
P/E ratio 2022
23,8x
Yield 2022
3,65%
Capitalization
85 706 M
8 283 M
8 283 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,72x
EV / Sales 2023
2,70x
Nbr of Employees
9 811
Free-Float
19,2%
Chart ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
97,50 MAD
Average target price
129,90 MAD
Spread / Average Target
33,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.