  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Itissalat Al-Maghrib (IAM) S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IAM   MA0000011488

ITISSALAT AL-MAGHRIB (IAM) S.A.

(IAM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
97.50 MAD    0.00%
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - PR FY2022 Results 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - 2022 Financial report 21/02/2023
PU
02/21Itissalat Al Maghrib Iam S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2022 results 21/02/2023
PU
Itissalat Al Maghrib IAM S A : Maroc Telecom - Presentation FY2022 results 21/02/2023

02/21/2023 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

ANNUAL RESULTS PRESENTATION

Tuesday February 21, 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

2

HIGHLIGHTS

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL

OUTLOOK

APPENDICES

REVIEW

REVIEW

2022 KEY FIGURES

1

INCREASE IN GROUP

SLIGHT DECREASE IN

GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA

CUSTOMER BASE

GROUP REVENUES

MARGIN REMAINS HIGH

+1.6%

-0.5%(1)

51.8%

SUSTAINED GROWTH

CONTINUED REVENUES GROWTH

IN FIXED DATA REVENUES

IN THE MOOV AFRICA SUBSIDIARIES

IN MOROCCO

+6.7 %

+1.3 %(2)

(1) At constant exchange rates

(2) +2.3% excluding the reduction in call termination rates and at constant exchange rates

3

OVERVIEW

Customer base growth

74.2 +1.6% 75.4

52.5

+3.8%

50.6

23.6

22.9 -3.0%

(million)

2021

2022

Continued increase in the Group's

customer base driven by growth in the

subsidiaries' customer bases

HIGHLIGHTS

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL

OUTLOOK

APPENDICES

REVIEW

REVIEW

Slight decline in consolidated revenues

35.8 -0.5%(1) 35.7

16.9

17.2

+1.3%(2)

International

19.9

19.5

-1.8%

Morocco

(MAD bn )

2021

2022

Continued growth in the activities of the

Moov Africa subsidiaries, largely offsetting

the decline in revenues in Morocco

  1. At constant exchange rates
  2. +2.3% excluding the reduction in call termination rates and at constant exchange rates

4

HIGHLIGHTS

BUSINESS

FINANCIAL

OUTLOOK

APPENDICES

REVIEW

REVIEW

REGULATORY HIGHLIGHTS

In Morocco

  • Continuation of asymmetrical regulation that favors competitors, particularly on call termination and the economic space for retail offers.

In the subsidiaries

  • Reduction in Mobile termination rates in Mauritania, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Chad, Togo and Niger;
  • More stringent customer identification requirements, and coverage and service quality controls;
  • High levels of sector contributions and fees.

5

Disclaimer

Maroc Telecom - Itissalat Al-Maghrib published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 04:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
