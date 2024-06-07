(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and on Thursday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,300 (2,400) pence - 'sell'

----------

Royal Bank of Canada raises Auto Trader Group price target to 760 (700) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Bank of America raises Babcock International price target to 645 (565) pence - 'buy'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Bryan Garnier raises ITM Power to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 65 (55) pence

----------

Deutsche Bank starts Bloomsbury publishing with 'buy' - price target 753 pence

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.