(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and on Thursday:
FTSE 100
Deutsche Bank cuts Diageo price target to 2,300 (2,400) pence - 'sell'
Royal Bank of Canada raises Auto Trader Group price target to 760 (700) pence - 'sector perform'
FTSE 250
Bank of America raises Babcock International price target to 645 (565) pence - 'buy'
SMALL CAP
Bryan Garnier raises ITM Power to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 65 (55) pence
Deutsche Bank starts Bloomsbury publishing with 'buy' - price target 753 pence
