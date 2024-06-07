ITM Power PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs and manufactures electrolyzers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity and water. The Company makes electrolyzers in a range of sizes to suit its customers needs from 2 megawatts (MW) to projects in excess of 100 MW. Its electrolyzer products include TRIDENT, NEPTUNE and POSEIDON. TRIDENT is a PEM electrolyzer stack technology. TRIDENT is a 2 MW electrolyzer skid based on its 30 bar stacks. NEPTUNE is a fully autonomous electrolyzer system. Supplied with a power conversion system and incorporating all necessary balance of the plant, the electrolyzer can be readily deployed as a complete package. POSEIDON is a 20 MW module for large-scale projects. POSEIDON is a modular building block enabling scale up with an optimized footprint. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor installation, it consists of skid-mounted units which can be prefabricated and pre-tested.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment