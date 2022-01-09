ITM Power : Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project

ITM Power GmbH has been approved for a €1.95m award for the project SINEWAVE

10 January 2022 ITM Power plc ("ITM Power" or the "Company") Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project ITM Power GmbH has been approved for a €1.95m award for the project SINEWAVE, as part of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research´s (BMBF) hydrogen flagship project H2Giga that focusses on technology development for series production and industrialisation of electrolysis systems. The project runs to March 2025 and is the first time ITM Power has accessed German Federal funding. The SINEWAVE project brings together necessary scientific and technical skills to close research gaps in the field of series production of electrolysis systems. The research project is dedicated to the exploration of process engineering, materials science and digital sub-disciplines in order to make a significant contribution to the construction of efficient integrated large-scale proton-conducting membrane (PEM) electrolysis systems that will be able to produce large quantities of green hydrogen cost-effectively in the future. The project therefore contributes to the realisation of decarbonisation in German industry.

The consortium partners are: Linde GmbH (project coordinator)

ITM Linde Electrolysis (ILE) GmbH,

ITM Power GmbH,

Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden Rossendorf, Institute of Fluid Dynamics

Technical University of Dresden, Institute of Process Engineering and Environmental Technology

Technical University of Munich, Institute of Plant and Process Technology ITM Power GmbH will focus on the following key aspects: Education and training of experts in the field of installation, maintenance and operation of efficient large-scale electrolysers

Researching safety training programs for customers and technical personnel to ensure safe plant operations

Developing live monitoring and reporting of operational electrolyser systems

Development of improved reliability, availability & maintenance systems for electrolysers

Developing a robust supply chain for large scale deployments

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, said: "Our German subsidiary and its management team has embedded itself in that country's hydrogen discussions and debates. Our participation in the Federally-funded SINEWAVE project provides an endorsement of our place in Germany's hydrogen strategy. I congratulate the team at ITM Power GmbH."

