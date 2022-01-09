ITM Power : Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project
01/09/2022 | 04:48pm EST
ITM Power GmbH has been approved for a €1.95m award for the project SINEWAVE
10 January 2022
ITM Power plc
("ITM Power" or the "Company")
Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project
ITM Power GmbH has been approved for a €1.95m award for the project SINEWAVE, as part of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research´s (BMBF) hydrogen flagship project H2Giga that focusses on technology development for series production and industrialisation of electrolysis systems. The project runs to March 2025 and is the first time ITM Power has accessed German Federal funding.
The SINEWAVE project brings together necessary scientific and technical skills to close research gaps in the field of series production of electrolysis systems. The research project is dedicated to the exploration of process engineering, materials science and digital sub-disciplines in order to make a significant contribution to the construction of efficient integrated large-scale proton-conducting membrane (PEM) electrolysis systems that will be able to produce large quantities of green hydrogen cost-effectively in the future. The project therefore contributes to the realisation of decarbonisation in German industry.
The consortium partners are:
Linde GmbH (project coordinator)
ITM Linde Electrolysis (ILE) GmbH,
ITM Power GmbH,
Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden Rossendorf, Institute of Fluid Dynamics
Technical University of Dresden, Institute of Process Engineering and Environmental Technology
Technical University of Munich, Institute of Plant and Process Technology
ITM Power GmbH will focus on the following key aspects:
Education and training of experts in the field of installation, maintenance and operation of efficient large-scale electrolysers
Researching safety training programs for customers and technical personnel to ensure safe plant operations
Developing live monitoring and reporting of operational electrolyser systems
Development of improved reliability, availability & maintenance systems for electrolysers
Developing a robust supply chain for large scale deployments
Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, said: "Our German subsidiary and its management team has embedded itself in that country's hydrogen discussions and debates. Our participation in the Federally-funded SINEWAVE project provides an endorsement of our place in Germany's hydrogen strategy. I congratulate the team at ITM Power GmbH."
ITM Power plc
James Collins, Investor Relations +44 (0)114 551 1205
Justin Scarborough, Investor Relations +44 (0)114 551 1080
Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
+44 (0)20 7597 5970 Jeremy Ellis / Chris Sim / Ben Griffiths
Tavistock (Financial PR and IR)
+44 (0)20 7920 3150 Simon Hudson / David Cracknell / Tim Pearson
About ITM Power plc:
ITM Power manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing, energy storage and the production of renewable hydrogen for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power PLC was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004. In October 2019, the Company announced the completion of a £58.8m fundraising, including an investment by Linde of £38m, together with the formation of a joint venture to deliver renewable hydrogen to large-scale industrial projects worldwide. In November 2020, ITM Power completed a £172m fundraising, including a £30m investment by Snam, one of the world's leading energy infrastructure operators. In January 2021, the Company received an order for the world's then largest PEM electrolyser of 24MW from Linde. In October 2021, the Company, with Linde, announced the deployment of a 100MW electrolyser at Shell's Rhineland refinery, following the start-up of an initial 10MW facility at the site. In November 2021, ITM Power raised £250m to accelerate expansion.
ITM Power operates from the world's largest electrolyser factory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1GW (1,000MW) per annum, with the announced intention to build a second UK Gigafactory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1.5GW expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The Group's first international facility, expected to have a capacity of 2.5GW per annum, is intended to be operational by the end of 2024, bringing total Group capacity to 5GW per annum. Customers and partners include Sumitomo, Ørsted, Phillips 66, Scottish Power, Siemens Gamesa, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, GNVert, National Express, Toyota, Hyundai and Anglo American among others.