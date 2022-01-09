Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITM Power Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITM   GB00B0130H42

ITM POWER PLC

(ITM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITM Power : Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project

01/09/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITM Power GmbH has been approved for a €1.95m award for the project SINEWAVE

10 January 2022

ITM Power plc

("ITM Power" or the "Company")

Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project

ITM Power GmbH has been approved for a €1.95m award for the project SINEWAVE, as part of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research´s (BMBF) hydrogen flagship project H2Giga that focusses on technology development for series production and industrialisation of electrolysis systems. The project runs to March 2025 and is the first time ITM Power has accessed German Federal funding.

The SINEWAVE project brings together necessary scientific and technical skills to close research gaps in the field of series production of electrolysis systems. The research project is dedicated to the exploration of process engineering, materials science and digital sub-disciplines in order to make a significant contribution to the construction of efficient integrated large-scale proton-conducting membrane (PEM) electrolysis systems that will be able to produce large quantities of green hydrogen cost-effectively in the future. The project therefore contributes to the realisation of decarbonisation in German industry.

The consortium partners are:

  • Linde GmbH (project coordinator)
  • ITM Linde Electrolysis (ILE) GmbH,
  • ITM Power GmbH,
  • Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden Rossendorf, Institute of Fluid Dynamics
  • Technical University of Dresden, Institute of Process Engineering and Environmental Technology
  • Technical University of Munich, Institute of Plant and Process Technology

ITM Power GmbH will focus on the following key aspects:

  • Education and training of experts in the field of installation, maintenance and operation of efficient large-scale electrolysers
  • Researching safety training programs for customers and technical personnel to ensure safe plant operations
  • Developing live monitoring and reporting of operational electrolyser systems
  • Development of improved reliability, availability & maintenance systems for electrolysers
  • Developing a robust supply chain for large scale deployments

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO of ITM Power, said: "Our German subsidiary and its management team has embedded itself in that country's hydrogen discussions and debates. Our participation in the Federally-funded SINEWAVE project provides an endorsement of our place in Germany's hydrogen strategy. I congratulate the team at ITM Power GmbH."

For further information please visit www.itm-power.com or contact:

ITM Power plc
James Collins, Investor Relations +44 (0)114 551 1205
Justin Scarborough, Investor Relations +44 (0)114 551 1080

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)
+44 (0)20 7597 5970 Jeremy Ellis / Chris Sim / Ben Griffiths

Tavistock (Financial PR and IR)
+44 (0)20 7920 3150 Simon Hudson / David Cracknell / Tim Pearson

About ITM Power plc:

ITM Power manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing, energy storage and the production of renewable hydrogen for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power PLC was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004. In October 2019, the Company announced the completion of a £58.8m fundraising, including an investment by Linde of £38m, together with the formation of a joint venture to deliver renewable hydrogen to large-scale industrial projects worldwide. In November 2020, ITM Power completed a £172m fundraising, including a £30m investment by Snam, one of the world's leading energy infrastructure operators. In January 2021, the Company received an order for the world's then largest PEM electrolyser of 24MW from Linde. In October 2021, the Company, with Linde, announced the deployment of a 100MW electrolyser at Shell's Rhineland refinery, following the start-up of an initial 10MW facility at the site. In November 2021, ITM Power raised £250m to accelerate expansion.

ITM Power operates from the world's largest electrolyser factory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1GW (1,000MW) per annum, with the announced intention to build a second UK Gigafactory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1.5GW expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The Group's first international facility, expected to have a capacity of 2.5GW per annum, is intended to be operational by the end of 2024, bringing total Group capacity to 5GW per annum. Customers and partners include Sumitomo, Ørsted, Phillips 66, Scottish Power, Siemens Gamesa, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, GNVert, National Express, Toyota, Hyundai and Anglo American among others.

-ends-

Disclaimer

ITM Power plc published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 21:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITM POWER PLC
04:48pITM POWER : Grant Award in Germany for SINEWAVE Project
PU
2021FTSE 100 Closes Up After Bank of England Lifts Rates
DJ
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Intel, Embracer, Leon, The Boeing Company...
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Central banks take hawkish turn
2021Credit Suisse Starts Coverage Of ITM Power With Underperform Rating, Sets PT
MT
2021ITM POWER : Trading Update – Record Backlog
PU
2021FTSE Rises, Sterling Stays Higher Even After Weaker PMI Data
DJ
2021ITM POWER : Presentation
PU
2021ITM POWER : 12MW Electrolyser Sale
PU
2021ROBERT WALTERS : Sterling Holds Gains Even After Weaker PMI Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITM POWER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 22,3 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
Net income 2022 -27,3 M -37,1 M -37,1 M
Net cash 2022 295 M 400 M 400 M
P/E ratio 2022 -75,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 236 M 3 034 M 3 037 M
EV / Sales 2022 86,9x
EV / Sales 2023 31,5x
Nbr of Employees 210
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart ITM POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
ITM Power Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITM POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 364,60 GBX
Average target price 598,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 64,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Cooley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Charles Allen Finance Director & Executive Director
Roger Bridgland Bone No-Executive Chairman
Simon Bourne Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Martin Clay Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITM POWER PLC-7.46%3 034
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG-6.38%4 045
NEL ASA-5.33%2 375
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.7.92%2 302
GREEN PLAINS INC.3.22%1 923
CROPENERGIES AG3.75%1 258