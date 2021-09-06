Log in
    ITM   GB00B0130H42

ITM POWER PLC

(ITM)
ITM Power : Senior Management Team Appointments

09/06/2021 | 07:02am EDT
Senior Management Team Appointments
Monday, 06 September 2021 11:56

ITM Power (AIM: ITM), the energy storage and clean fuel company, is pleased to announce a number of senior appointments resulting from the Company's programme to maintain and strengthen its market leadership position in PEM electrolysis equipment manufacture. As noted in the Company's Trading Update in June, the recruitment process to build a management team that is appropriate for the significant growth of the business is continuing.

Helen Baker has been appointed as Company Secretary. Helen is an experienced Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance professional with a background in the secretariats of large listed international groups, most recently with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. In the course of her career, she has been involved in all aspects of company secretarial work including supporting company boards and their committees, providing governance advice, ensuring listed company compliance, global entity management, production of the annual report and share plans administration.

Martin Clay has joined ITM Power in the newly created role of Operations Director. Martin was previously Managing Director at Kostal UK Ltd, a key supplier of electro-mechanical switch gear for the automotive industry and has been responsible for the business's rapid and significant growth. Prior to his MD role Martin was the Quality Executive Manager for 13 years and Production Quality Manager for two years at Kostal.

Neil Dwane has been appointed as Capital Markets Adviser. Neil was formerly the Global Strategist for AllianzGI for five years, responsible for AllianzGI's house view, as well as the Biannual Investment Forums and the development of investment thought leadership content. From 2002 to 2016, Neil was the CIO for the European Equity business, based in Frankfurt, overseeing teams in London, Paris and Frankfurt.

Justin Scarborough has joined the IR team as Investor Relations and Financial Analyst. Justin joins us from AirX where he was Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. He has significant experience in critical analytical workstreams around strategy, budgeting, research, fundraising as well as expertise in shareholder relations.

Barry Cunliffe has re-joined the Company as Project Risk Manager. Barry was previously the Finance Director of ITM Power plc from 2009 to 2014 and during that time completed two equity funding rounds. Since leaving the Company, Barry has been the Group Finance Director for a group of manufacturing and engineering companies in Sheffield.

Sharon Poulter has been appointed as Head of Marketing. Sharon joins the Company after working in a number of highly competitive FMCG markets, delivering innovative marketing strategies and approaches. She was attracted to ITM Power by the chance to work within a business that has a clear approach to sustainability and whose products contribute to climate change mitigation.

Dr Rosemary Gault joins as Head of Grant Partnership Funding, bringing significant experience from her time working with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre with Boeing and the European Commission where she held responsibilities for research, grant writing, bid development and analysis. Rosemary has a BSc in Astrophysics and a PhD in Rapid Prototyping.

Commenting on the new hires, Graham Cooley, CEO, said: 'We are very pleased to welcome all of our new team members. We have been delighted by the quality of the applicants wishing to work with us and this high quality is reflected in the outstanding individuals whose appointments we have announced today.'

For further information please visit www.itm-power.com or contact:

ITM Power plc

James Collins, Head of Investor Relations

Investec Bank plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Jeremy Ellis / Chris Sim / Ben Griffiths

Tavistock (Financial PR and IR)

Simon Hudson / Tim Pearson

About ITM Power plc:

+44 (0)114 551 1205

+44 (0)20 7597 5970

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

ITM Power plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing, energy storage and the production of renewable hydrogen for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004. In October 2019, the Company announced the completion of a £58.8 million fundraising, including an investment by Linde of £38 million, together with the formation of a joint venture with Linde to focus on delivering renewable hydrogen to large-scale industrial projects worldwide. ITM Power signed a deal to deploy a 10MW electrolyser at Shell's Rhineland refinery. In November 2020, ITM Power completed a £172m fundraising, including a £30m investment by Snam, one of the world's leading energy infrastructure operators. ITM Power operates from the world's largest electrolyser factory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1GW (1,000MW) per annum. ITM Power received an order for the world's largest PEM electrolyser of 24MW from Linde in January 2021. Other customers and partners include Sumitomo, Ørsted, Phillips 66, Scottish Power, Siemens Gamesa, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, GNVert, National Express, Toyota, Hyundai and Anglo American among others.

Disclaimer

ITM Power plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
