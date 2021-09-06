ITM Power : Senior Management Team Appointments

Helen Baker has been appointed as Company Secretary. Helen is an experienced Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance professional with a background in the secretariats of large listed international groups, most recently with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners. In the course of her career, she has been involved in all aspects of company secretarial work including supporting company boards and their committees, providing governance advice, ensuring listed company compliance, global entity management, production of the annual report and share plans administration.

Martin Clay has joined ITM Power in the newly created role of Operations Director. Martin was previously Managing Director at Kostal UK Ltd, a key supplier of electro-mechanical switch gear for the automotive industry and has been responsible for the business's rapid and significant growth. Prior to his MD role Martin was the Quality Executive Manager for 13 years and Production Quality Manager for two years at Kostal.

Neil Dwane has been appointed as Capital Markets Adviser. Neil was formerly the Global Strategist for AllianzGI for five years, responsible for AllianzGI's house view, as well as the Biannual Investment Forums and the development of investment thought leadership content. From 2002 to 2016, Neil was the CIO for the European Equity business, based in Frankfurt, overseeing teams in London, Paris and Frankfurt.

Justin Scarborough has joined the IR team as Investor Relations and Financial Analyst. Justin joins us from AirX where he was Head of Strategy and Investor Relations. He has significant experience in critical analytical workstreams around strategy, budgeting, research, fundraising as well as expertise in shareholder relations.