Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  ITM Power Plc    ITM   GB00B0130H42

ITM POWER PLC

(ITM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITM Power : is recruiting 80 engineers

03/02/2021 | 04:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Tuesday, 02 March 2021 09:16

ITM Power is recruiting 80 engineers

Positions will be at the Company's newly opened Gigafactory in Sheffield

In a major boost to the economy in South Yorkshire, Sheffield based ITM Power, the energy storage and clean fuel company, is pleased to announce that the Company is currently recruiting up to 80 qualified and experienced engineers.

They will join a workforce of around 230 as part of the expansion drive kicked off by the fast growing demand worldwide for ITM Power's green hydrogen production products and will be based at the Company's newly opened Gigafactory at Bessemer Park, the largest electrolyser factory in the world with an annual capacity of 1,000 megawatts (1 gigawatt) worth of ITM Power's products. The new factory is fully operational and began shipping orders from the site earlier this month.

The Key Roles

ITM Power wants to hear from potential applicants who think that they can add value to the business to lead the world, from the UK, in helping us meet our net zero carbon emissions. In particular we are always keen to connect with people with skills in the following areas:

  • Technical project managers, to oversee our rapidly expanding project portfolios.
  • Compliance, including requirements of the PED, ATEX, CE Marking etc.
  • Electrical engineers, including system design, systems integration and control systems
  • Chemists, including polymer chemists and electrochemists
  • Manufacturing engineers, including assembly of intricate pressurised gas systems
  • Manufacturing process automation engineers
  • Field engineers, including people with experience of installation, commissioning and servicing

Our Flagship Projects

Recent electrolyser announcements include a 24MW project at Leuna Chemical Facility, and the planned 100MW addition to the Refhyne Project at the Shell oil refinery in the Rhineland in Germany highlights the success of our relationship with global gases giant Linde and the ILE (ITM Power Linde Electrolysis) joint venture in large scale turn-key electrolyser design and build.

For further information please visit the careers section of our website:

https://www.itm-power.com/careers

Alongside the recruitment of experienced engineers, ITM Power are excited to create a range of opportunities for apprentices, with a focus on developing engineers of the future.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power plc commented: 'We believe that the manufacturing of the machinery necessary to help the world through the energy transition should be based here in the UK. We now have all the resources we need - capacity, finances and customer demand - to be able to provide rewarding roles to more and more people. We've come a long way; join us for the rest of this incredible journey.'

For further information, please visit www.itm-power.com or contact:

ITM Power plc

Kathryn Connell, Head of HR

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

James Collins Head of IR

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Tavistock (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

Simon Hudson / Edward Lee / Tim Pearson

About ITM Power plc:

ITM Power plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing, energy storage and the production of renewable hydrogen for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004. In November 2020 ITM announced a successful fundraise and a strategic investment from Snam S.p.A., a major Italian energy infrastructure company, totalling £172m. In October 2019, the Company announced the completion of a £58.8 million fundraise, including a subscription by Linde of £38 million, together with the formation of a joint-venture with Linde to focus on delivering renewable hydrogen to large scale industrial projects worldwide. ITM Power signed a forecourt siting agreement with Shell for hydrogen refuelling stations in September 2015, (which was extended in May 2019 to include buses, trucks, trains and ships) and in January 2018 a deal to deploy a 10MW electrolyser at Shell's Rhineland refinery. ITM Power announced the lease of the world's largest electrolyser factory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1GW (1,000MW) per annum in July 2019. Customers and partners include Sumitomo, Ørsted, National Grid, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, BOC Linde, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Scottish Power Renewables and Anglo American among others.

-ends-

Disclaimer

ITM Power plc published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITM POWER PLC
04:23aITM POWER  : is recruiting 80 engineers
PU
02/26ITM POWER  : Shell in Germany seeks to speed up drive to go green
RE
02/26Shell to Partner with ITM Power for 100-MW Expansion of PEM Electrolysis Plan..
MT
02/26ITM POWER  : Planned 100MW expansion of the Shell refinery project
PU
02/09ITM POWER  : Leeds Bradford Airport establishes new partnership for hydrogen pow..
AQ
01/28ORIGINAL-RESEARCH  : ITM Power Plc (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): -
DJ
01/28ITM POWER  : Reports Bigger Fiscal H1 Loss As Revenue Drops 92% Amid COVID-19
MT
01/28ITM POWER  : Half Year Results for the Period ended 31 October 2020
PU
01/13LINDE  : to Build, Operate 24 MW Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen in Germany
DJ
01/13ITM POWER  : Linde JV to Build 24-MW Electrolyzer Plant in Germany
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6,23 M 8,64 M 8,64 M
Net income 2021 -20,2 M -28,0 M -28,0 M
Net cash 2021 173 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 -139x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 034 M 4 232 M 4 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 459x
EV / Sales 2022 95,5x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 59,2%
Chart ITM POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
ITM Power Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITM POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 719,57 GBX
Last Close Price 551,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 61,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graham Cooley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Charles Allen Finance Director & Executive Director
Roger Bridgland Bone No-Executive Chairman
Simon Bourne Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Rachel Louise Smith Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITM POWER PLC6.78%4 232
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.22.38%3 409
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG9.93%2 564
GEVO, INC.133.65%1 917
GREEN PLAINS INC.96.43%1 119
QUANTAFUEL ASA2.96%1 013
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ