Tuesday, 02 March 2021 09:16

ITM Power is recruiting 80 engineers

Positions will be at the Company's newly opened Gigafactory in Sheffield

In a major boost to the economy in South Yorkshire, Sheffield based ITM Power, the energy storage and clean fuel company, is pleased to announce that the Company is currently recruiting up to 80 qualified and experienced engineers.

They will join a workforce of around 230 as part of the expansion drive kicked off by the fast growing demand worldwide for ITM Power's green hydrogen production products and will be based at the Company's newly opened Gigafactory at Bessemer Park, the largest electrolyser factory in the world with an annual capacity of 1,000 megawatts (1 gigawatt) worth of ITM Power's products. The new factory is fully operational and began shipping orders from the site earlier this month.

The Key Roles

ITM Power wants to hear from potential applicants who think that they can add value to the business to lead the world, from the UK, in helping us meet our net zero carbon emissions. In particular we are always keen to connect with people with skills in the following areas:

Technical project managers, to oversee our rapidly expanding project portfolios.

Compliance, including requirements of the PED, ATEX, CE Marking etc.

Electrical engineers, including system design, systems integration and control systems

Chemists, including polymer chemists and electrochemists

Manufacturing engineers, including assembly of intricate pressurised gas systems

Manufacturing process automation engineers

Field engineers, including people with experience of installation, commissioning and servicing

Our Flagship Projects

Recent electrolyser announcements include a 24MW project at Leuna Chemical Facility, and the planned 100MW addition to the Refhyne Project at the Shell oil refinery in the Rhineland in Germany highlights the success of our relationship with global gases giant Linde and the ILE (ITM Power Linde Electrolysis) joint venture in large scale turn-key electrolyser design and build.

For further information please visit the careers section of our website:

https://www.itm-power.com/careers

Alongside the recruitment of experienced engineers, ITM Power are excited to create a range of opportunities for apprentices, with a focus on developing engineers of the future.

Dr Graham Cooley, CEO, ITM Power plc commented: 'We believe that the manufacturing of the machinery necessary to help the world through the energy transition should be based here in the UK. We now have all the resources we need - capacity, finances and customer demand - to be able to provide rewarding roles to more and more people. We've come a long way; join us for the rest of this incredible journey.'

For further information, please visit www.itm-power.com or contact:

ITM Power plc Kathryn Connell, Head of HR This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. James Collins Head of IR This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Tavistock (Financial PR) +44 (0)20 7920 3150 Simon Hudson / Edward Lee / Tim Pearson

About ITM Power plc:

ITM Power plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing, energy storage and the production of renewable hydrogen for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power plc was admitted to the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in 2004. In November 2020 ITM announced a successful fundraise and a strategic investment from Snam S.p.A., a major Italian energy infrastructure company, totalling £172m. In October 2019, the Company announced the completion of a £58.8 million fundraise, including a subscription by Linde of £38 million, together with the formation of a joint-venture with Linde to focus on delivering renewable hydrogen to large scale industrial projects worldwide. ITM Power signed a forecourt siting agreement with Shell for hydrogen refuelling stations in September 2015, (which was extended in May 2019 to include buses, trucks, trains and ships) and in January 2018 a deal to deploy a 10MW electrolyser at Shell's Rhineland refinery. ITM Power announced the lease of the world's largest electrolyser factory in Sheffield with a capacity of 1GW (1,000MW) per annum in July 2019. Customers and partners include Sumitomo, Ørsted, National Grid, Cadent, Northern Gas Networks, Gasunie, RWE, Engie, BOC Linde, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Scottish Power Renewables and Anglo American among others.

