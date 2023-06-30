(Alliance News) - ITM Power on Friday said its MEP30 electrolyser stack has been both marked and received accreditation from the UK Conformity Assessed.

ITM Power is a Sheffield, England-based designer and manufacturer of electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane technology to produce green hydrogen.

An electrolyser is an electrochemical device used to turn electricity and water into hydrogen and oxygen, and provides a means to store energy that can be used at a later point.

ITM Power said that the marking allows green hydrogen projects in development stage today to benefit from the required certainty of a UK-based partner offering product compliant with legislations that will take effect during the course of their projects.

The United Kingdom Conformity Assessed or UKCA mark is being phased in to replace the CE mark in the UK following the departure from the European Economic Area. The UKCA mark is a mandatory marking on a product that indicates it conforms to UK legislation; it is applicable for products placed on UK markets after December 31 next year.

"This is another achievement in line with ITM being the first PEM electrolyser company to deploy three-digit MW plants in the market worldwide," ITM Power said.

The company also announced that it had received UKCA accreditation, which would future-proof and demonstrate the continual developing of their products, and also ensuring compliance with legislation in the UK market.

ITM said: "The legislation has been factored into the product design with the marking applied for in advance of the legal changes taking effect to ensuring continuity and no disruption to the decarbonisation efforts in the UK."

Shares in ITM Power were up 0.6% at 74.02 pence in London on Friday morning.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

