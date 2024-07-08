ITM Power PLC - Sheffield, England-based designer and manufacturer of electrolyser systems for green hydrogen production - Signs a 500 megawatt capacity reservation with an unnamed "global industrial customer." The agreement covers until the end of 2028 and foresees call-offs against future projects in Europe and the US.

Chief Executive Dennis Schulz says: "Today's announcement is a great example of how close collaboration will unlock competitive and successful green hydrogen projects. Following the already announced capacity reservation for 100MW from Shell, this agreement with yet another large-scale industrial customer is a validation of our technology and credibility to deliver."

Current stock price: 59.90 pence, up 19% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 10%

