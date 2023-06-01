ITM Power to meet annual guidance, but road to recovery remains long

(Alliance News) - ITM Power PLC on Thursday said it should meet and exceed guidance for the financial year just ended, but will still fall short of last year's performance.

The Sheffield, England-based company designs and manufactures electrolysers to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity and water.

For the year ended April 30, ITM expects an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of between GBP90 million and GBP95 million. This would fall within guidance of GBP85 million to GBP95 million.

For financial 2022, it posted a pretax loss of GBP46.7 million, nearly doubled from GBP27.6 million.

This decline came as cost of sales nearly tripled to GBP29.1 million from GBP10.8 million. Administrative expenses increased 44% to GBP10.7 million from GBP7.4 million.

Revenue for this year is expected to be ahead of GBP2 million guidance. Net cash at the year's end should be GBP281 million, above GBP245 million to GBP270 million guidance.

However, ITM's projection still falls below sales last year, when revenue rose by 32% to GBP5.6 million from GBP4.3 million.

Chief Executive Officer Denis Schulz was optimistic about progress made since January, when the firm laid out a new strategic plan following poor full-year results.

"Focus areas are concentrating on a core product suite, reducing cash burn, and de-bottlenecking fabrication and testing," Schulz said.

He added: "I am particularly delighted to see our intense efforts to slow down cash consumption already proving to be effective in such a short space of time."

ITM Power shares were trading 4.2% higher at 72.16 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.