Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITM Power Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITM   GB00B0130H42

ITM POWER PLC

(ITM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:49:31 2023-06-01 am EDT
71.60 GBX   +3.41%
03:50aITM Power to meet annual guidance, but road to recovery remains long
AN
03:04aHigher open as US debt limit bill passes House
AN
05/17Liberum Resumes ITM Power Coverage at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITM Power to meet annual guidance, but road to recovery remains long

06/01/2023 | 03:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ITM Power PLC on Thursday said it should meet and exceed guidance for the financial year just ended, but will still fall short of last year's performance.

The Sheffield, England-based company designs and manufactures electrolysers to produce green hydrogen using renewable electricity and water.

For the year ended April 30, ITM expects an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation loss of between GBP90 million and GBP95 million. This would fall within guidance of GBP85 million to GBP95 million.

For financial 2022, it posted a pretax loss of GBP46.7 million, nearly doubled from GBP27.6 million.

This decline came as cost of sales nearly tripled to GBP29.1 million from GBP10.8 million. Administrative expenses increased 44% to GBP10.7 million from GBP7.4 million.

Revenue for this year is expected to be ahead of GBP2 million guidance. Net cash at the year's end should be GBP281 million, above GBP245 million to GBP270 million guidance.

However, ITM's projection still falls below sales last year, when revenue rose by 32% to GBP5.6 million from GBP4.3 million.

Chief Executive Officer Denis Schulz was optimistic about progress made since January, when the firm laid out a new strategic plan following poor full-year results.

"Focus areas are concentrating on a core product suite, reducing cash burn, and de-bottlenecking fabrication and testing," Schulz said.

He added: "I am particularly delighted to see our intense efforts to slow down cash consumption already proving to be effective in such a short space of time."

ITM Power shares were trading 4.2% higher at 72.16 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ITM POWER PLC
03:50aITM Power to meet annual guidance, but road to recovery remains long
AN
03:04aHigher open as US debt limit bill passes House
AN
05/17Liberum Resumes ITM Power Coverage at Buy
MT
05/17Canaccord reinitiates Antofagasta with 'buy'
AN
04/19Stifel likes Ryanair but not On The Beach
AN
04/06Investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Easter
MS
04/06Analyst recommendations: Comerica, FedEx, Ferrari, Mosaic, Skywo..
MS
04/05Thyssenkrupp targets June window for Nucera IPO attempt - sources
RE
04/03ITM Power Signs Lease to Expand UK Park Site, Consolidate Operations
MT
04/03ITM Power to further expand facilities at Bessemer Park, Sheffield
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITM POWER PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2,21 M 2,74 M 2,74 M
Net income 2023 -83,2 M -103 M -103 M
Net cash 2023 246 M 305 M 305 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,43x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 427 M 528 M 528 M
EV / Sales 2023 81,6x
EV / Sales 2024 9,15x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart ITM POWER PLC
Duration : Period :
ITM Power Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITM POWER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 69,24 GBX
Average target price 159,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 131%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Schulz Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Charles Allen CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Roger Bridgland Bone Chairman
Simon Bourne Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Martin Clay Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITM POWER PLC-24.44%528
ABB LTD20.06%71 719
SIEMENS LIMITED25.94%15 332
ABB INDIA LIMITED49.86%10 305
SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.23%8 830
ZHUZHOU CRRC TIMES ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-12.90%8 078
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer