FTSE 100
UBS cuts United Utilities price target to 1,150 (1,170) pence - 'neutral'
UBS cuts Severn Trent price target to 2,460 (2,500) pence - 'sell'
UBS raises Barclays price target to 230 (200) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises Lloyds Banking price target to 53 (50) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg raises Standard Chartered price target to 1,050 (1,000) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises Standard Chartered target to 850 (820) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies cuts Kingfisher price target to 210 (330) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises Beazley price target to 915 (850) pence - 'buy'
DZ Bank raises fair value for Rio Tinto to 5,500 (5,400) pence - 'hold'
Barclays cuts Anglo American price target to 2,500 (2,630) pence - 'overweight'
Barclays raises Mondi price target to 1,350 (1,215) pence - 'underweight'
Barclays raises International Consolidated Airlines price target to 260 (250) pence - 'overweight'
FTSE 250
RBC cuts Hays price target to 135 (155) pence - 'outperform'
Berenberg cuts Tate & Lyle price target to 860 (890) pence - 'buy'
RBC cuts Hargreaves Lansdown price target to 825 (850) pence - 'sector perform'
SMALL CAP
Jefferies cuts Ceres Power price target to 190 (365) pence - 'hold'
Jefferies raises ITM Power to 'buy' (hold) - price target 80 (105) pence
