ITmedia : Summary of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
ITmedia Inc.
Consolidated Financial Report
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (IFRS)
Tokyo, April 28, 2022
1. Financial Highlights (1) Results of Operations
(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are omitted)
(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Income before income tax
Net income
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Total comprehensive income
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
¥8,092
17.4
¥2,687
32.9
¥2,680
39.8
¥1,800
43.5
¥1,800
43.5
¥1,739
25.6
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
¥6,891
30.6
¥2,022
72.5
¥1,917
79.4
¥1,255
60.4
¥1,255
60.8
¥1,385 110.9
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent
Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets (%)
Equity per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)
As of March 31, 2022
¥10,048
¥7,932
¥7,932
78.9
401.34
As of March 31, 2021
¥9,074
¥7,117
¥7,117
78.4
359.11
(3) Cash Flows
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
¥1,989
¥152
(¥1,203)
¥6,815
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
¥2,212
(¥161)
(¥475)
¥5,877
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
Total amount of dividends (Annual)
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Ratio of dividend to equity attributable to owners of the parent (consolidated)
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Total
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
(Millions of yen)
%
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
-
7.00
9.00
16.00
¥317
25.3
4.9
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
-
11.00
12.00
23.00
¥455
25.3
6.0
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecasted)
-
14.00
14.00
28.00
28.1
－
－
－
3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)(Millions of yen)
(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Net income attributable to owners of the parent
Basic earnings par share (yen)
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
¥8,730
7.9
¥2,920
8.7
¥1,970
9.4
¥99.67
* Notes
(1) Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specified subsidiaries): None
Newly consolidated : None
Excluded from consolidation :None
(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
[1] Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs : None
[2] Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1] : None
[3] Changes in accounting estimates : None
(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)
[1] Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):
As of March 31, 2022 :
20,837,300shares
As of March 31, 2021 :
20,532,600shares
[2] Number of treasury stock:
As of March 31, 2022 :
1,072,098shares
As of March 31, 2021 :
713,074shares
[3] Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 : 19,804,438sharesFiscal year ended March 31, 2021 : 19,819,535shares
* This interim consolidated financial report is not subject to interim review procedures.
* Notes to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items
The descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Report
(1) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Thousands of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Asset
Current aseets
Cash and cash equivalents
5,877,480
6,815,771
Trade and other receivables
1,183,931
1,293,583
Other finacial assets
500,000
500,000
Inventories
13,839
16,939
Other current assets
92,066
101,746
Total current aseets
7,667,317
8,728,040
Non-current assets
Property and equipment
142,977
122,057
Right of use assets
－
175,986
Goodwill
415,719
443,471
Intangible assets
237,416
208,801
Investments accounted for using equity method
4,797
－
Other financial assets
486,537
146,919
Deferred tax assets
113,671
219,514
Other non-current assets
6,048
3,800
Total non-current assets
1,407,169
1,320,551
Total assets
9,074,487
10,048,592
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
377,409
401,342
Lease liabilities
3,688
162,671
Income taxes payable
562,786
586,677
Contract liabilities
324,963
322,641
Other current liabilities
625,375
577,901
Total current liabilities
1,894,223
2,051,234
Non-current liabilities
Lease liabilities
3,684
2,403
Provisions
28,950
28,950
Other non-current liabilities
30,297
33,352
Total non-current liabilities
62,932
64,705
Total liabilities
1,957,156
2,115,940
Equity
Equity attributable to owners of parent
Share capital
1,735,570
1,825,609
Capital surplus
1,926,189
2,108,276
Retained earnings
3,607,628
5,143,378
Treasury stock
(344,517)
(1,144,612)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
192,460
－
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
7,117,330
7,932,652
Total equity
7,117,330
7,932,652
Total liabilities and equity
9,074,487
10,048,592
Consolidated Financial Report
(2) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Revenue
6,891,223
8,092,222
Cost of sales
(2,347,909)
(2,753,732)
Gross profit
4,543,314
5,338,490
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(2,522,102)
(2,652,637)
Other income and expenses, net
943
1,403
Operating profit
2,022,155
2,687,256
Other non-operating income and expenses
(1,855)
(2,417)
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
(103,288)
(4,797)
Profit before tax
1,917,012
2,680,040
Income tax expense
(661,954)
(879,053)
Profit
1,255,057
1,800,987
Profit attributable to
Owners of parent
1,255,057
1,800,987
Non-controlling interests
－
－
1,255,057
1,800,987
Earning per share attributable to owners of parent
Basic earning per share (yen)
63.32
90.94
Diluted earning per share (yen)
61.82
89.35
(3) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Thousands of yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
Profit
1,255,057
1,800,987
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
Equity financial assets at FVTOCI
130,552
(61,240)
Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss
130,552
(61,240)
Total other comprehensive income
130,552
(61,240)
Total comprehensive income
1,385,609
1,739,746
Total comprehensive income attributable to
Owners of parent
1,385,609
1,739,746
Non-controlling interests
－
－
1,385,609
1,739,746
