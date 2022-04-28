ITmedia : Summary of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

ITmedia Inc.

Consolidated Financial Report

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (IFRS)

Tokyo, April 28, 2022

1. Financial Highlights (1) Results of Operations

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Income before income tax Net income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Total comprehensive income Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ¥8,092 17.4 ¥2,687 32.9 ¥2,680 39.8 ¥1,800 43.5 ¥1,800 43.5 ¥1,739 25.6 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥6,891 30.6 ¥2,022 72.5 ¥1,917 79.4 ¥1,255 60.4 ¥1,255 60.8 ¥1,385 110.9

(2) Financial Position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to owners of the parent Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets (%) Equity per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen) As of March 31, 2022 ¥10,048 ¥7,932 ¥7,932 78.9 401.34 As of March 31, 2021 ¥9,074 ¥7,117 ¥7,117 78.4 359.11 (3) Cash Flows

Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 ¥1,989 ¥152 (¥1,203) ¥6,815 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 ¥2,212 (¥161) (¥475) ¥5,877 2. Dividends

Dividends per share Total amount of dividends (Annual) Payout ratio (consolidated) Ratio of dividend to equity attributable to owners of the parent (consolidated) First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Fourth quarter Total (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (yen) (Millions of yen) % % Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 - 7.00 9.00 16.00 ¥317 25.3 4.9 Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 - 11.00 12.00 23.00 ¥455 25.3 6.0 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecasted) - 14.00 14.00 28.00 28.1 －

－

－

3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Millions of yen)

(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Basic earnings par share (yen) Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 ¥8,730 7.9 ¥2,920 8.7 ¥1,970 9.4 ¥99.67

* Notes

(1) Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specified subsidiaries): None Newly consolidated : None Excluded from consolidation :None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates [1] Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs : None [2] Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1] : None [3] Changes in accounting estimates : None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock) [1] Number of shares issued (including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2022 : 20,837,300 shares As of March 31, 2021 : 20,532,600 shares [2] Number of treasury stock: As of March 31, 2022 : 1,072,098 shares As of March 31, 2021 : 713,074 shares [3] Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 : 19,804,438 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 : 19,819,535 shares

* This interim consolidated financial report is not subject to interim review procedures.

* Notes to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items

The descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Report

(1) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Thousands of yen) As of As of March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Asset Current aseets Cash and cash equivalents 5,877,480 6,815,771 Trade and other receivables 1,183,931 1,293,583 Other finacial assets 500,000 500,000 Inventories 13,839 16,939 Other current assets 92,066 101,746 Total current aseets 7,667,317 8,728,040 Non-current assets Property and equipment 142,977 122,057 Right of use assets － 175,986 Goodwill 415,719 443,471 Intangible assets 237,416 208,801 Investments accounted for using equity method 4,797 － Other financial assets 486,537 146,919 Deferred tax assets 113,671 219,514 Other non-current assets 6,048 3,800 Total non-current assets 1,407,169 1,320,551 Total assets 9,074,487 10,048,592 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables 377,409 401,342 Lease liabilities 3,688 162,671 Income taxes payable 562,786 586,677 Contract liabilities 324,963 322,641 Other current liabilities 625,375 577,901 Total current liabilities 1,894,223 2,051,234 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 3,684 2,403 Provisions 28,950 28,950 Other non-current liabilities 30,297 33,352 Total non-current liabilities 62,932 64,705 Total liabilities 1,957,156 2,115,940 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital 1,735,570 1,825,609 Capital surplus 1,926,189 2,108,276 Retained earnings 3,607,628 5,143,378 Treasury stock (344,517) (1,144,612) Accumulated other comprehensive income 192,460 － Total equity attributable to owners of parent 7,117,330 7,932,652 Total equity 7,117,330 7,932,652 Total liabilities and equity 9,074,487 10,048,592

Consolidated Financial Report

(2) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (Thousands of yen) Fiscal year ended Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 Revenue 6,891,223 8,092,222 Cost of sales (2,347,909) (2,753,732) Gross profit 4,543,314 5,338,490 Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,522,102) (2,652,637) Other income and expenses, net 943 1,403 Operating profit 2,022,155 2,687,256 Other non-operating income and expenses (1,855) (2,417) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method (103,288) (4,797) Profit before tax 1,917,012 2,680,040 Income tax expense (661,954) (879,053) Profit 1,255,057 1,800,987 Profit attributable to Owners of parent 1,255,057 1,800,987 Non-controlling interests － － 1,255,057 1,800,987 Earning per share attributable to owners of parent Basic earning per share (yen) 63.32 90.94 Diluted earning per share (yen) 61.82 89.35