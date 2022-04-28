Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ITmedia Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2148   JP3104880004

ITMEDIA INC.

(2148)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
1697.00 JPY    0.00%
02:04aITMEDIA : Summary of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
PU
03/30ITMEDIA INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31ITmedia Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITmedia : Summary of Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

04/28/2022 | 02:04am EDT
ITmedia Inc.

Consolidated Financial Report

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (IFRS)

Tokyo, April 28, 2022

1. Financial Highlights (1) Results of Operations

(Millions of yen; amounts less than one million yen are omitted)

(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Income before income tax

Net income

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Total comprehensive income

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

¥8,092

17.4

¥2,687

32.9

¥2,680

39.8

¥1,800

43.5

¥1,800

43.5

¥1,739

25.6

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

¥6,891

30.6

¥2,022

72.5

¥1,917

79.4

¥1,255

60.4

¥1,255

60.8

¥1,385 110.9

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent

Ratio of equity attributable to owners of the parent to total assets (%)

Equity per share attributable to owners of the parent (yen)

As of March 31, 2022

¥10,048

¥7,932

¥7,932

78.9

401.34

As of March 31, 2021

¥9,074

¥7,117

¥7,117

78.4

359.11

(3) Cash Flows

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

¥1,989

¥152

(¥1,203)

¥6,815

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

¥2,212

(¥161)

(¥475)

¥5,877

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total amount of dividends (Annual)

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Ratio of dividend to equity attributable to owners of the parent (consolidated)

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Total

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

(Millions of yen)

%

%

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

-

7.00

9.00

16.00

¥317

25.3

4.9

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

11.00

12.00

23.00

¥455

25.3

6.0

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecasted)

-

14.00

14.00

28.00

28.1

3. Consolidated forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (Millions of yen)

(Percentages are shown as year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Net income attributable to owners of the parent

Basic earnings par share (yen)

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

¥8,730

7.9

¥2,920

8.7

¥1,970

9.4

¥99.67

* Notes

  • (1) Significant changes in scope of consolidation (changes in scope of consolidation of specified subsidiaries): None

    Newly consolidated : None

    Excluded from consolidation :None

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

    • [1] Changes in accounting policies required by IFRSs : None

    • [2] Changes in accounting policies other than those in [1] : None

    • [3] Changes in accounting estimates : None

  • (3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

    [1] Number of shares issued (including treasury stock):

    As of March 31, 2022 :

    20,837,300 shares

    As of March 31, 2021 :

    20,532,600 shares

    [2] Number of treasury stock:

    As of March 31, 2022 :

    1,072,098 shares

    As of March 31, 2021 :

    713,074 shares

    [3] Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 : 19,804,438 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 : 19,819,535 shares

* This interim consolidated financial report is not subject to interim review procedures.

* Notes to forecasts on the consolidated results of operations and other items

The descriptions regarding the future are estimated based on the information that the Company is able to obtain at the present point and assumptions which are deemed to be reasonable. However, actual results may be different due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Report

(1) Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Thousands of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Asset

Current aseets

Cash and cash equivalents

5,877,480

6,815,771

Trade and other receivables

1,183,931

1,293,583

Other finacial assets

500,000

500,000

Inventories

13,839

16,939

Other current assets

92,066

101,746

Total current aseets

7,667,317

8,728,040

Non-current assets

Property and equipment

142,977

122,057

Right of use assets

175,986

Goodwill

415,719

443,471

Intangible assets

237,416

208,801

Investments accounted for using equity method

4,797

Other financial assets

486,537

146,919

Deferred tax assets

113,671

219,514

Other non-current assets

6,048

3,800

Total non-current assets

1,407,169

1,320,551

Total assets

9,074,487

10,048,592

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

377,409

401,342

Lease liabilities

3,688

162,671

Income taxes payable

562,786

586,677

Contract liabilities

324,963

322,641

Other current liabilities

625,375

577,901

Total current liabilities

1,894,223

2,051,234

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

3,684

2,403

Provisions

28,950

28,950

Other non-current liabilities

30,297

33,352

Total non-current liabilities

62,932

64,705

Total liabilities

1,957,156

2,115,940

Equity

Equity attributable to owners of parent

Share capital

1,735,570

1,825,609

Capital surplus

1,926,189

2,108,276

Retained earnings

3,607,628

5,143,378

Treasury stock

(344,517)

(1,144,612)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

192,460

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

7,117,330

7,932,652

Total equity

7,117,330

7,932,652

Total liabilities and equity

9,074,487

10,048,592

Consolidated Financial Report

(2) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Revenue

6,891,223

8,092,222

Cost of sales

(2,347,909)

(2,753,732)

Gross profit

4,543,314

5,338,490

Selling, general and administrative expenses

(2,522,102)

(2,652,637)

Other income and expenses, net

943

1,403

Operating profit

2,022,155

2,687,256

Other non-operating income and expenses

(1,855)

(2,417)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

(103,288)

(4,797)

Profit before tax

1,917,012

2,680,040

Income tax expense

(661,954)

(879,053)

Profit

1,255,057

1,800,987

Profit attributable to

Owners of parent

1,255,057

1,800,987

Non-controlling interests

1,255,057

1,800,987

Earning per share attributable to owners of parent

Basic earning per share (yen)

63.32

90.94

Diluted earning per share (yen)

61.82

89.35

(3) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Thousands of yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ended

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

Profit

1,255,057

1,800,987

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

Equity financial assets at FVTOCI

130,552

(61,240)

Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss

130,552

(61,240)

Total other comprehensive income

130,552

(61,240)

Total comprehensive income

1,385,609

1,739,746

Total comprehensive income attributable to

Owners of parent

1,385,609

1,739,746

Non-controlling interests

1,385,609

1,739,746

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITmedia Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
