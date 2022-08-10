ITmedia : The Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Briefing

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Forward-looking comments appearing in this material, such as earnings outlooks, are based on information available when the material was created and include uncertainties. Actual earnings may substantially differ from the forecasts due to changes in various factors and business conditions.

comments appearing in this material, such as earnings outlooks, are based on information available when the material was created and include uncertainties. Actual earnings may substantially differ from the forecasts due to changes in various factors and business conditions. Items that could impact the Company's earnings are listed in the "Business Risk" section of the Securities Report ( Yukashokenhokokusho ) For the Fiscal Year Ended March

31, 2022. Please refer to that. However, it should be noted that factors that could impact earnings are not limited to those listed in the Business Risk section. Risks and uncertainties include the possibility of future events that may have a serious and unpredictable impact on the Company.