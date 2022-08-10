ITmedia : The Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Briefing
08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Securities code: 2148
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Forward-lookingcomments appearing in this material, such as earnings outlooks, are based on information available when the material was created and include uncertainties. Actual earnings may substantially differ from the forecasts due to changes in various factors and business conditions.
Items that could impact the Company's earnings are listed in the "Business Risk" section of the Securities Report (Yukashokenhokokusho) For the Fiscal Year Ended March
31, 2022. Please refer to that. However, it should be noted that factors that could impact earnings are not limited to those listed in the Business Risk section. Risks and uncertainties include the possibility of future events that may have a serious and unpredictable impact on the Company.
We have carefully prepared the information included in this material, but readers should be aware that we do not guarantee the accuracy or certainty of that information.
This material is not provided to solicit investments. Decisions regarding investments should be made by investors themselves.
The unauthorized use of this material and data are strictly prohibited.
The Company voluntarily applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) starting with the 1Q FY16.
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Knowledge onDemand Inc. was classified as a discontinued business because of the transfer of shares. Therefore, income and losses from discontinued businesses are given separately from continuing businesses in the Condensed Interim Statement of Income. Revenue and operating income are the monetary amount of continuing businesses. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, a similar reclassification was carried out.
Record earnings
Revenue
Operating income
¥1,980 million
¥630 million (+9%)
(+13%)
Lead Generation Business +8%
Media Ad Business +17%
Digital shift within marketing continued
Stronger demand among manufacturing and cloud/SaaS customers because of accelerated DX