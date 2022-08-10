Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ITmedia Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2148   JP3104880004

ITMEDIA INC.

(2148)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1665.00 JPY   -3.37%
ITmedia : The Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 Earnings Briefing

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
I T m e d i a I n c .

T h e T h r e e - M o n t h

P e r i o d

E n d e d

J u n e

3 0

,

2 0 2 2

E a r n i n g s B r i e f i n g

J u l y 2 9 , 2 0 2 2

Securities code: 2148

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

  • Forward-lookingcomments appearing in this material, such as earnings outlooks, are based on information available when the material was created and include uncertainties. Actual earnings may substantially differ from the forecasts due to changes in various factors and business conditions.
  • Items that could impact the Company's earnings are listed in the "Business Risk" section of the Securities Report (Yukashokenhokokusho) For the Fiscal Year Ended March

31, 2022. Please refer to that. However, it should be noted that factors that could impact earnings are not limited to those listed in the Business Risk section. Risks and uncertainties include the possibility of future events that may have a serious and unpredictable impact on the Company.

  • We have carefully prepared the information included in this material, but readers should be aware that we do not guarantee the accuracy or certainty of that information.
  • This material is not provided to solicit investments. Decisions regarding investments should be made by investors themselves.
  • The unauthorized use of this material and data are strictly prohibited.
  • The Company voluntarily applied International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) starting with the 1Q FY16.
  • For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, Knowledge onDemand Inc. was classified as a discontinued business because of the transfer of shares. Therefore, income and losses from discontinued businesses are given separately from continuing businesses in the Condensed Interim Statement of Income. Revenue and operating income are the monetary amount of continuing businesses. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, a similar reclassification was carried out.

T h e T h r e e - M o n t h P e r i o d E n d e d J u n e 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 ,

E a r n i n g s O v e r v i e w S u s t a i n a b i l i t y

F i s c a l Y e a r E n d i n g M a r c h

3 1 , 2 0 2 3 , E a r n i n g s F o r e c a s t a n d D i v i d e n d F o r e c a s t

3

T h e T h r e e - M o n t h P e r i o d E n d e d J u n e 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 , E x e c u t i v e S u m m a r y

Record earnings

C o n t i n u i n g g r o w t h

Steady growth

t o w a r d s a c h i e v i n g

t h e e a r n i n g s f o r e c a s t

Revenue

Operating income

¥1,980 million

¥630 million (+9%)

(+13%)

Lead Generation Business +8%

Media Ad Business +17%

  • Digital shift within marketing continued
  • Stronger demand among manufacturing and cloud/SaaS customers because of accelerated DX
  • Firm sponsored digital events
  • Programmatic Ad revenue increased

© 2 0 2 2 I T m e d i a I n c . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

T h e T h r e e - M o n t h P e r i o d E n d e d J u n e 3 0 , 2 0 2 2 , E a r n i n g s

Revenue

Operating income

(Unit: million yen)

+¥224

+¥52

million

+¥227

million

(+13%)

(+9%)

+¥329

million

(+65%)

million

(+23%)

Operating

margin

© 2 0 2 2 I T m e d i a I n c . A l l R i g h t s R e s e r v e d .

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITmedia Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 965 M 66,4 M 66,4 M
Net income 2023 2 020 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,9x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 34 059 M 252 M 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 40,2%
Chart ITMEDIA INC.
Duration : Period :
ITmedia Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITMEDIA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 723,00 JPY
Average target price 3 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 74,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Otsuki President, CEO & Representative Director
Akihiro Kagaya Executive Officer
Takashi Kobayashi Executive Officer
Iwao Shimizu Managing Executive Officer, GM-Media & Technology
Daiyoshiyuki Saito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITMEDIA INC.-11.63%252
ALPHABET INC.-19.02%1 535 238
META PLATFORMS, INC.-49.89%457 555
VISA, INC.-2.98%441 323
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.46%363 842
MASTERCARD, INC.-3.56%340 319