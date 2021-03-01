Ito En : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021 (Japanese Standards) 03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST Send by mail :

March 1, 2021 ITO EN, LTD. ITO EN, LTD. Securities numbers : 2593 (Common Stock) : 25935 (Class-A Preferred Stock) (URLhttps://www.itoen.co.jp) 47-10, Honmachi 3 chome, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo Representative: Daisuke Honjo (President) For Immediate Release Consolidated Financial Results Under Japanese Standards for the Third Quarter of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Scheduled filing date of quarterly securities report: March 12, 2021 Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payment: - Supplementary documents for quarterly results prepared: Yes Quarterly results presentation held: None (Figures are rounded down to million yen.) 1. Consolidated Performance for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations - cumulative (% indicates year on year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent 1/31/2021 1/31/2020 Million yen 338,641 -10.7% 379,214 -2.5% Million yen 10,436 -41.5% 17,852 8.6% Million yen 10,240 -42.1% 17,690 6.7% Million yen 5,754 -49.1% 11,299 10.2%

379,214 -2.5% Million yen 10,436 -41.5% 17,852 8.6% Million yen 10,240 -42.1% 17,690 6.7% Million yen 5,754 -49.1%

11,299 10.2% Note: Comprehensive income 1/31/2021: 6,372 million yen (-39.0%) 1/31/2020: 10,452 million yen (7.0%) Earnings per share Earnings per share (diluted) 1/31/2021 1/31/2020 Yen 46.10 91.79 Yen 45.99 91.57 Note: The above per share information pertains to Common Stock. For per share information for Class-A Preferred Stock, refer to "Reference" below. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio 1/31/2021 4/30/2020 Million yen 285,377 290,651 Million yen 150,758 149,695 52.3% 51.0% Reference: Shareholders' equity 1/31/2021: 149,366 million yen 4/30/2020: 148,315 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share First quarter end Second quarter end Third quarter end Year end Full year 4/30/2020 4/30/2021 Yen - - Yen 20.00 Yen - Yen 20.00 Yen 40.00 20.00 - 4/30/2021 (Forecast) 20.00 40.00 Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None Note: The above dividend per share pertains to Common Stock. For dividend per share for Class-A Preferred Stock, refer to "Reference" below. 3. Forecasted Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 - April 30, 2021) (% indicates year on year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share 4/30/2021 Million yen 450,000 -6.9% Million yen 12,300 -38.3% Million yen 12,100 -37.7% Million yen 5,800 -25.6% Yen 45.09 Note: Revision to the most recently forecasted consolidated results: None Note: The above per share information in forecasted consolidated results pertains to Common Stock. For per share information for Class-A Preferred Stock, refer to "Reference" below. Notes (1)Changes in important subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specific subsidiaries accompanied by a change in the scope of consolidation): None (2) Application of special accounting methods in preparation for quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes Note: Application of simplified accounting and specific for preparing the quarterly consolidated financial statements. (3)Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements i. Changes in accounting policies associated with in accounting standards: None

ii. Changes in accounting policies other than i. above: None

iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

iv. Restatements: None (4) Number of outstanding shares (common stock) i. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury stock) 1/31/2021 89,212,380 shares 4/30/2020 89,212,380 shares ii. Number of treasury stock 1/31/2021 1,013,467 shares 4/30/2020 1,023,467 shares iii. Average number of shares during the period 1/31/2021 88,194,255 shares 1/31/2020 88,246,287 shares Note:The above "Number of outstanding shares" pertains to Common Stock. For "Number of outstanding shares" for Class-A Preferred Stock, refer to "Reference" below. * Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation. * Request for appropriate use of the business outlook and other special remarks Forward-looking statements in this document, including forecasts, are based on information available to management at the time of the announcement, which management assumes to be reasonable. Therefore, our company does not guarantee the achievement of forecasts and other forward-looking statements. Because of variable factors, actual results may differ from the forecast figures. For the basis of presumption of the forecasted operation results and the notes on its use, refer to "Explanations Regarding Forecasts for Consolidated Results and Future Outlook" on page 3. Reference (1) Per share information of Class-A Preferred Stock (May 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) Earnings per share Earnings per share (diluted) 1/31/2021 1/31/2020 Yen 51.10 96.79 Yen 50.99 96.57 (2) Dividends - Class-A Preferred Stock Dividend per share First quarter end Second quarter end Third quarter end Year end Full year 4/30/2020 4/30/2021 Yen - - Yen 25.00 25.00 Yen - Yen 25.00 Yen 50.00 - 4/30/2021 (Forecast) 25.00 50.00 Note: Revision to the most recently disclosed dividend forecast: None (3) Per share information of Class-A Preferred Stock in forecasted consolidated results Earnings per share (Consolidated) 4/30/2021 Yen 55.09 Note: Revision to the most recently forecasted consolidated results: None (4) Number of outstanding shares - Class-A Preferred Stock i. Number of outstanding shares (including treasury stock) 1/31/2021 34,246,962 shares 4/30/2020 34,246,962 shares ii. Number of treasury stock 1/31/2021 1,194,750 shares 4/30/2020 1,192,090 shares iii. Average number of shares during the period 1/31/2021 33,053,711 shares 1/31/2020 33,056,411 shares Contents of Attachments 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Results for This Quarter ................................. 2 (1) Explanations Regarding Consolidated Results of Operations ............................................................................................ 2 (2) Explanations Regarding Consolidated Financial Position ................................................................................................. 3 (3) Explanations Regarding Forecasts for Consolidated Results and Future Outlook ............................................................. 3 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes ....................................................................... 4 (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet ............................................................................................................................... 4 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income ....................................................................... 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income [Third quarter period] ................................................................................ 6 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income [Third quarter period] ...................................................... 7 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...................................................................................................... 8 (Note Regarding the Company's Position as a Going Concern) ........................................................................................ 8 (Note Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) ................................................................ 8 (Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) ............. 8 (Segment Information, etc.) ............................................................................................................................................... 8 1. Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Results for This Quarter (1) Explanations Regarding Consolidated Results of Operations During the nine months of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021), the Japanese economy has continued to be in a tough situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which is spreading globally. The recovery in personal consumption appears to have stalled and the uncertain situation is expected to continue. In the beverage industry as well, the business environment continues to be tough due to the negative impact of economic stagnation due to restrictions on activities and people refraining from going out due to the spread of COVID-19, in addition to the impact of abnormal weather and unseasonable weather, such as the Heavy Rain Event of July 2020. Under these business conditions, in keeping with the management principle of "Always Putting the Customer First," the ITO EN Group vigorously engaged in business activities while constantly seeking to identify and address areas of customer dissatisfaction in the beverage market. As a result, the business performance for the nine months of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021 was as follows. Net sales 338,641 million yen, down 10.7% Operating income 10,436 million yen, down 41.5% Ordinary income 10,240 million yen, down 42.1% Profit attributable to owners of parent 5,754 million yen, down 49.1% Performance by each of the business segments was as follows. In November 2020, the Company launched "Oi Ocha Caffeine Zero, Label-less," a product in a plastic bottle without a label sold exclusively in cases, to reduce plastic pollution and meet the present "easy" and "time-saving" needs. The Company is already selling the "Oi Ocha" brand, which is the best-selling tea beverage brand, in 100% recyclable plastic bottles, and the Company is working to further reduce the environmental impact of its products, such as by using filters made of biodegradable materials for "Oi Ocha" tea bag products. The Company will continue its efforts to reduce the amount of materials used in containers and packages and save resources in order to contribute to realizing a sustainable society and environment. In addition, the Company launched sales of "Oi Ocha Matcha" in December as Japan's first food with function claims stating that its theanine and tea catechins boost accuracy of cognitive functions (attentiveness and judgment). These products use the Company's original matcha cultivated under contract and bring out the rich taste of matcha. Under the "ITO EN Matcha Project," which seeks to solve the issue of a decline of cognitive functions using matcha, the Company will take a diversified approach to developing its business, including product development based on the results of research, joint research and CSR activities through cooperation with local communities and other companies. In addition, in this age where people can live to 100 years old, the Company will actively carry out initiatives for local issues from the perspective of prevention and harmonious coexistence and develop activities that can enrich the lives of our customers. In the vegetable juice market, in January 2021 the Company newly launched sales of "Mainichi-Ippai-no-Aojiru (one glass of green juice a day) Sugar-free," which is popular for bringing out the original delicious taste of the ingredients, in 900 g plastic bottles as a food with function claims stating that its indigestible dextrin (dietary fiber) suppresses a rise in blood sugar level or in neutral fat level. This product, which is made from domestically produced green juice ingredients and allows consumers to enjoy the original full flavor of the ingredients, is easy to drink with meals and is recommended to persons who are concerned about sugar and fat. The Company has actively developed products that contribute to the health of consumers and actively engaged in efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its products. However, performance in the nine months of the fiscal year under review was significantly affected by a delay in the recovery of demand as a result of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, and restrictions on activities and people refraining from unnecessary and non-urgent outings associated with the declaration of a state of emergency. As a result of these activities, the Tea Leaves and Beverages Business recorded net sales of 314,392 million yen, down 9.5% year on year, and operating income of 11,639 million yen, down 24.6%. For Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd., the seasonal limited espresso beverages to brighten up the holiday season, "Mascarpone Tiramisu Latte" and "Irish Latte," were popular. In addition, as a result of people spending more time at home due to refraining from going out, there is an increasing need for "home cafes" where customers can purchase coffee beans they like to enjoy while relaxing at home. As a result, sales of items for enlivening the times spent drinking coffee at home, the "2021 HAPPY BAG" set of limited goods, and coffee beans performed favorably. The total number of coffee shops at present is 767. We are actively taking preventative measures against the spread of COVID-19 such as employees washing hands, using alcohol disinfectant, temperature taking before starting work, wearing masks, installing plastic screens, etc. in front of registers as ameasure to prevent infection through droplets, and ensuring social distancing. However, performance in the nine months of the fiscal year under review was significantly affected by a delay in the recovery of demand as a result of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, and shortened operating hours and people refraining from unnecessary and non-urgent outings associated with the declaration of a state of emergency. As a result of these activities, the Restaurant Business recorded net sales of 19,448 million yen, down 28.6% year on year, and operating loss of 1,106 million yen, compared with operating income of 2,878 million yen in the same period last year. The Others recorded net sales of 4,800 million yen, up 4.2% year on year, and operating income of 452 million yen, up 1.3%. (2) Explanations Regarding Consolidated Financial Position The following is a consolidated financial position for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021. Total assets as of January 31, 2021 stood at 285,377 million yen, decreased by 5,273 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. These changes in total assets mainly reflected an increase of 10,397 million yen in "Cash and deposits," a decrease of 4,872 million yen in "Notes and accounts receivable-trade," a decrease of 3,810 million yen in "Merchandise and finished goods" and a decrease of 2,778 million yen in "Leased assets." Liabilities as of January 31, 2021 stood at 134,619 million yen, decreased by 6,336 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. These changes in liabilities mainly reflected a decrease of 4,341 million yen in "Notes and accounts payable-trade," a decrease of 2,020 million yen in "Accrued expenses," a decrease of 1,987 million yen in "Income taxes payable," a decrease of 1,921 million yen in "Provision for bonuses," an increase of 5,919 million yen in "Long-term loans payable" and a decrease of 1,760 million yen in "Lease obligations." Net assets as of January 31, 2021 stood at 150,758 million yen, increased by 1,063 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase of 5,754 million yen in "Retained earnings" due to "Profit attributable to owners of parent," and a decrease of 5,180 million yen in "Retained earnings" due to "Dividends of surplus."

(3) Explanations Regarding Forecasts for Consolidated Results and Future Outlook As for the consolidated business outlook for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021, no changes have been made to the forecasts that were announced on December 1, 2020. 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes (1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheet As of April 30, 2020 and January 31, 2021 As of April 30, 2020 As of January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 64,813 75,210 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 49,168 44,296 Merchandise and finished goods 35,710 31,899 Raw materials and supplies 10,013 10,303 Other 14,359 10,495 Allowance for doubtful accounts (99) (95) Total current assets 173,966 172,109 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 22,203 22,155 Land 22,046 22,141 Leased assets, net 15,527 12,749 Other, net 23,209 23,050 Total property, plant and equipment 82,986 80,097 Intangible assets Goodwill 7,875 6,920 Other 3,695 3,683 Total intangible assets 11,570 10,603 Investments and other assets Other 22,312 22,680 Allowance for doubtful accounts (184) (113) Total investments and other assets 22,128 22,566 Total non-current assets 116,685 113,267 Total assets 290,651 285,377 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 26,447 22,105 Short-term loans payable 6,820 6,032 Lease obligations 3,979 3,156 Accrued expenses 23,631 21,610 Income taxes payable 3,220 1,232 Provision for bonuses 3,783 1,861 Other 3,190 3,248 Total current liabilities 71,072 59,248 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 10,000 10,000 Long-term loans payable 38,922 44,841 Lease obligations 5,956 5,018 Net defined benefit liability 10,612 10,922 Other 4,393 4,587 Total non-current liabilities 69,884 75,370 Total liabilities 140,956 134,619 (Millions of yen) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Revaluation reserve for land Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans Total accumulated other comprehensive income Share acquisition rights Non-controlling interests Total net assets Total liabilities and net assets As of April 30, 2020 (Millions of yen) As of January 31, 2021 19,912 19,912 18,646 18,660 121,848 122,422 (6,499) 153,907 (6,467) 154,527 1,232 1,647 (6,053) (6,053) (449) (613) (322) (141) (5,592) (5,161) 167 1,213 149,695 290,651 152 1,239 150,758 285,377 (2) Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Comprehensive Income From May 1 to January 31, 2020 and 2021 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income [Third quarter period] (Millions of yen)Nine months ended January 31, 2020 Nine months ended January 31, 2021 Net sales Cost of sales Gross profit Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income Non-operating income Interest income Dividend income Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method Other Total non-operating income Non-operating expenses Interest expenses Foreign exchange losses Other Total non-operating expenses Ordinary income Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets Gain on donation of non-current assets Gain on sales of investment securities 379,214 338,641 196,819 177,503 182,394 164,542 17,852 161,138 150,701 10,436 73 68 75 57 73 50 449 470 671 646 272 325 332 289 229 229 834 17,690 843 10,240 4 8 170 4 6 - Subsidies for employment adjustment - 781 Compensation income 48 87 Other Total extraordinary income Extraordinary losses Loss on sales of non-current assets Loss on abandonment of non-current assets Loss on valuation of investment securities Impairment loss Loss on disaster 2 234 - 879 0 5 30 81 4 4 112 496 120 21 Loss on COVID-19 impact - 467 Other - 111 Total extraordinary losses Income before income taxes Income taxes Net income Profit attributable to non-controlling interests Profit attributable to owners of parent 268 1,189 17,656 9,931 6,164 4,016 11,492 5,914 192 160 11,299 5,754 Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income [Third quarter period] (Millions of yen)Nine months ended January 31, 2020 Nine months ended January 31, 2021 Net income Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income Comprehensive income Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 11,492 5,914 (413) 389 (668) (148) 96 180 (54) 36 (1,039) 10,452 457 6,372 10,287 6,185 165 187 (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Note Regarding the Company's Position as a Going Concern) Not applicable (Note Regarding Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) Not applicable (Application of Special Accounting Methods in Preparation for Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements) (Calculation of income taxes) The effective tax rate after the application of deferred tax accounting to the income before income taxes for the fiscal year including the third quarter under review is reasonably estimated, and the tax expenses are calculated by multiplying net income before income taxes by this estimated effective tax rate. (Segment Information, etc.) [Segment Information] Information regarding amounts of sales and profits or losses by reporting segment For the nine months of the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020 (May 1, 2019 - January 31, 2020) (Millions of yen) Total Net sales: (1) Outside 379,214 (2) Intersegment - Total net sales 379,214 Segment profits (losses) 17,852 Notes: i. Reporting Segment Adjustment Tea leaves /Beverages Business Restaurant Business Others Total 347,353 283 27,255 11 4,606 2,185 379,214 2,480 - (2,480) 347,637 27,267 6,791 381,695 (2,480) 15,445 2,878 446 18,770 (917) The segment profits (losses) adjustment includes (1,112) million yen in amortization of goodwill and 195 million yen in intersegment transactions. ii. Segment profits (losses) are adjusted to the operating income figure on the Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income. For the nine months of the fiscal year ending April 30, 2021 (May 1, 2020 - January 31, 2021) (Millions of yen) Total Net sales: (1) Outside 338,641 (2) Intersegment - Total net sales 338,641 Segment profits (losses) 10,436 Notes: i. Reporting Segment Adjustment Tea leaves /Beverages Business Restaurant Business Others Total 314,392 254 19,448 6 4,800 2,216 338,641 2,476 - (2,476) 314,646 19,454 7,016 341,117 (2,476) 11,639 (1,106) 452 10,985 (548) The segment profits (losses) adjustment includes (741) million yen in amortization of goodwill and 193 million yen in intersegment transactions. ii. Segment profits (losses) are adjusted to the operating income figure on the Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income. Attachments Original document

