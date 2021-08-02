Ito En : Corporate Governance Report (August 2, 2021)

Corporate Governance Report Last Update: August 2, 2021 ITO EN, LTD. Daisuke Honjo, President Contact: Administration Headquarters ( https://www.itoen.co.jp/inquiry_form_global/form.html ) Securities Code: 2593 https://www.itoen-global.com/ The corporate governance of ITO EN, LTD. (the "Company") is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The management principle of the ITO EN Group is "Always Putting the Customer First." The Group states in the ITO EN Group Funding Charter that its management priority is to fulfill its corporate social responsibility by cooperating with the government, local communities, consumers, shareholders, retailers, suppliers, financial institutions and other stakeholders, aiming for sustained corporate growth and development and the enhancement of corporate value. This management principle is a basic concept in the Group's business ethics and the unwavering truth that supports corporate governance. Based on this principle, all officers and employees of the Group shall strive to actively enhance corporate management by maintaining the trust of all stakeholders, aiming to achieve a sustainable society. As a company with an audit & supervisory board, the Audit & Supervisory Board Members of ITO EN, LTD. (the "Company") shall conduct audits by confirming with Representative Directors of each group company or Directors, Executive Officers or employees in charge of each group company regarding the status of business operations, decision-making processes and so forth to achieve appropriate corporate governance. Audit & Supervisory Board Members attend every meeting of the Board of Directors, offering fair and impartial advice and audit opinions on overall corporate affairs and each item of business, and audit business execution by the Directors in accordance with the audit policy stipulated by the Audit & Supervisory Board. [Reasons not to implement each Principle of the Corporate Governance Code] Supplementary Principle 4-11 (1) Views on the Balance, Diversity and Size of the Board of Directors The number of members of the Board of Directors shall be no more than that specified in the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. The basic principle for the composition of the Board of Directors shall be to ensure a necessary and appropriate number of members for effective decision-making and substantive discussions. While there is no female Director as of the date of submission of this report, the Company will make efforts to appoint female Directors with due consideration toward gender, internationality and other characteristics, such as diversity and levels of professionalism. (Article 6 Composition of the Board of Directors of the ITO EN, LTD. Corporate Governance Guidelines) [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Disclosure Based on Principles of the Corporate Governance Code The Company has established the ITO EN, LTD. Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "ITO EN Guidelines") based on the resolution of the Board of Directors as an indication of the Company's basic views and guidelines on corporate governance. Refer to the ITO EN Guidelines on the Company website. - 1 -

Remuneration, etc. of Directors, excluding Outside Directors, shall comprise monthly fixed remuneration and performance-linked remuneration. Remuneration of Outside Directors shall only be monthly fixed remuneration. Monthly fixed remuneration shall be determined within the total amount of remuneration approved by resolution of the general shareholders meeting, according to respective job positions, by taking into account business results for the preceding fiscal year and the degree of achievement of the annual business plan for the current fiscal year and so forth, and by respecting deliberations at the Nomination & Remuneration Committee. With regard to performance-linked remuneration, stock options to be granted to each officer shall be determined by closely evaluating their performance according to a performance-linked stock option scheme. Individual remuneration, etc. of each Director shall be determined according to remuneration standards adopted by resolution of the Board of Directors meeting.

Remuneration of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be within the total amount of remuneration approved by resolution of the general shareholders meeting and shall only be monthly fixed remuneration. Remuneration of Audit & Supervisory Board Members shall be determined upon discussions with each Audit & Supervisory Board Member at a meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board. (Article 10 Policy and procedures for determining Audit & Supervisory Board Members' remuneration of the ITO EN Guidelines) Board policies and procedures in the appointment/dismissal of the senior management and the nomination of directors and Audit & Supervisory Board candidates

Refer to Article 7 (Policy on nomination and procedures for nomination and removal of Directors) and Article 8 (Policy and procedures for nomination of Audit & Supervisory Board Members) of the ITO EN Guidelines Explanations with respect to the individual appointments/dismissals and nominations based on (4) above

Refer to the "Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders" posted on the Company website. Supplementary Principle 4-1 (1) Board's Decisions and Scope of the Matters Delegated to the Management The Company's Board of Directors has the role of overseeing management to secure the fairness and transparency of management and to make prompt and resolute decisions on the execution of important operations and other matters as required by laws and regulations to facilitate sustained growth and the enhancement of corporate value over the medium- to long-term and to improve earning capacity, capital efficiency and so forth. The execution of operations, other than important operations stipulated above, and relevant decision making shall be delegated to the Executive Board and other lower-level meetings, officers in charge of the operations, Executive Officers and others. The Board of Directors shall supervise the status of the meetings and the execution of duties of the officers and others. (Article 5 Role of the Board of Directors of the ITO EN Guidelines) Supplementary Principle 4-1 (3) Succession Plan for the CEO and Other Top Executives The Company is working on human resources development programs including the cultivation of business managers, including the president. The Company has established the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, which is an advisory body to the Board of Directors. Principle 4-9 Independence Standards for Independent Audit & Supervisory Board Members Refer to the Annex, "Standards for the independence of independent Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company," in the ITO EN Guidelines. Supplementary Principle 4-11 (2) Status of Concurrent Serving of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members as Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members or the Management at Other Companies Refer to annual securities reports posted on the Company website. Supplementary Principle 4-11 (3) Evaluation of Effectiveness of the Board of Directors The Company has been analyzing and evaluating the effectiveness of the Board of Directors since fiscal 2015, in an effort to improve its functioning. In particular, the Company examines Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members regarding overall matters related to the Board of Directors, such as the structure, roles, responsibilities, operation status and deliberation methods of the Board of Directors, and then the Board of Directors evaluates the results of the analysis. The Company has decided that the effectiveness of the Board of Directors is fully ensured based on the results of the evaluation. As a future issue, the necessity of further discussions about the medium- to long-term management plan has been recognized. In addition, matters such as the strengthening of the information support system and the full enforcement of regular reports on its execution status as well as the improvement of accuracy of information sharing have also been cited as issues. The Company will continue to make efforts for further improvement by enhancing the functions of the Board of Directors through the resolution of issues. - 3 -

Principle 4-14 Director and Audit & Supervisory Board Member Training The Company shall support the execution of duties of the Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members by collecting and providing information necessary for them to perform their roles and functions. It shall also provide necessary training and so forth. In order to perform their roles and functions, Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company shall endeavor to obtain a sufficient understanding of the Group's management strategies and plans, the status of each business, management issues and so forth by such means as receiving explanations from respective divisions in charge of each business at the time of assuming office and on other appropriate occasions after assuming office. (Article 11 Policy on training for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the ITO EN Guidelines) Principle 5-1 Policy for Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders The Company shall accurately understand its capital cost, listen to the comments of shareholders through constructive dialogues between its management team and shareholders and pay due attention to shareholders' interests and concerns. In addition, it shall provide clear and simple explanations about the review of its business portfolio and its management policy, including capital expenditure and investment in research and development and human resources, in an effort to obtain shareholders' understanding. (Article 16 Policy on constructive dialogue with shareholders of the ITO EN Guidelines) For details, refer to "IR Activities" in this report. 2. Capital Structure Foreign Shareholding Ratio From 20% to less than 30% [Status of Major Shareholders] Name / Company Name Number of Shares Percentage (%) Owned Green Core Co., Ltd. 17,403,400 19.50 State Street Bank and Trust Company 505223 6,480,587 7.26 Honjo International Scholarship Foundation 5,200,000 5.82 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 4,630,000 5.18 Hachiro Honjo 2,446,230 2.74 Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. 1,955,200 2.19 ITO EN Employees' Shareholding Association 1,941,515 2.17 Resona Bank, Limited 1,933,100 2.16 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust account) 1,652,200 1.85 The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited 131800 1,586,000 1.77 Controlling Shareholder (except for Parent ――― Company) Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation ――― 3. Corporate Attributes Listed Stock Market and Market Section Tokyo Stock Exchange - 4 -

First Section Fiscal Year-End April Type of Business Foods Number of Employees (consolidated) as of More than 1000 the End of the Previous Fiscal Year Sales (consolidated) as of the End of the From ¥100 billion to less than ¥1 trillion Previous Fiscal Year Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of From 10 to less than 50 the End of the Previous Fiscal Year Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

――― Other Special Circumstances which may have Material Impact on Corporate Governance Not applicable. - 5 -

