Ito En : Financial Results Presentation for FY2020 3Q

Financial Results Presentation for FY2020 3Q

(Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2021)

March 1, 2021 ITO EN, LTD.

■ Summary of Operations (Consolidated and Non-Consolidated)

( million)

FY 2019 3Q(9months) Sa le s Com position FY 2020 3Q(9months) Sales Com position YoY % Cha nge Net Sales 379,214 100.0% 338,641 100.0% -10.7% Gross Profit 182,394 48.1% 161,138 47.6% -11.7% Sales Commission Advertising Freight Depreciation and Amortization Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 63,195 16.7% 56,828 16.8% -10.1% 9,201 2.4% 7,943 2.3% -13.7% 11,519 3.0% 10,573 3.1% -8.2% 8,312 2.2% 7,689 2.3% -7.5% 164,542 43.4% 150,701 44.5% -8.4% Operating Income 17,852 4.7% 10,436 3.1% -41.5% Ordinary Income 17,690 4.7% 10,240 3.0% -42.1% Extraordinary Losses and Income -33 - -309 - - Net Income 11,299 3.0% 5,754 1.7% -49.1% Consolidated

Net Sales 295,751 100.0% 268,458 100.0% -9.2% Gross Profit 140,446 47.5% 127,014 47.3% -9.6% Operating Income 13,342 4.5% 9,688 3.6% -27.4% Ordinary Income 15,167 5.1% 10,936 4.1% -27.9% Non-Consolidated

■ Performances of Subsidiaries

( million, $ thousand)

Upper: Net Sales FY 2019 FY 2020 Bottom: Operating Income 3Q(9months) 3Q(9months) YoY % Change Domestic Subsidiaries 81,170 69,111 -14.9% 4,350 88 -98.0% Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd. 27,267 19,454 -28.7% 2,878 - 1,106 - Chichiyasu Company 10,631 10,517 -1.1% 348 573 64.5% Overseas Subsidiaries 27,718 26,098 -5.8% 1,292 1,392 7.9% US Business 23,382 21,970 -6.0% 453 487 7.8% $ 215,723 $ 207,977 -3.6% $ 4,184 $ 4,619 10.4% Other Overseas Subsidiaries 4,336 4,127 -4.8% 839 904 7.9% Elimination of Internal Transactions - 25,424 - 25,026 - - 1,132 - 732 - Exchange rate (US$)

(3Q average rate)

108.39

105.64

Monthly Sales Volume Trends

Beverage business of ITO EN (non-consolidated)

*Unit: Price base

(％) 10 0 -10 -20 -30

MayJunJulAugSepOctNov

*Source: ITO EN. May 2020 to Jan 2021

(％)

10

0 -10 -20 -30

MayJun

JulAugSepOctNov

*Source: ITO EN. May 2019 to Jan 2020

Topics of Soft Drink Market

DecJanDecJan

2020 Apr May Declaration of the State of Emergency Lifting of the State of Emergency Jul Aug Record amount of rainfall and long rainy season Surge in COVID-19 (2nd wave) Reduced summer holiday and self-restraint on events Oct Voluntary restraint on outdoor amusement events and athletic meets in autumn Dec Voluntary restraint on year-end events and homecoming visits

2021 Jan

Voluntary restraint on New Year's events such as New Year's visit to shrines

Declaration of the State of Emergency (2nd time)

FY 2020 3Q(May 2020 to Jan 2021) YoY －10.3%

Proportional sales 2%3%

11% 14%

Shares in soft drink market

YoY

Ａ 25.6 %

6%

64%

Tea total － 10.6 ％ Vegetable ＋ 0.6 ％ Ｂ 22.6 % Coffee － 10.4 ％ Ｃ 14.0 % Mineral Water － 23.1 ％ ITO EN 12.2 Carbonated － 15.3 ％ Ｄ 12.0 % Others － 20.1 ％ Other 13.6 *2020 year / Qu Ratio of sugar-free beverages： 75 % %

%

12.2 %

%

%

*2020 year / Quantity based

( million)

3Q(9months) FY 2019 Res ults SalesComposition FY 2020 Res ults SalesComposition YoY % Change YoY % Change Drinks Tea total 267,594 100.0% -2.8% 240,060 100.0% -10.3% 172,627 64.5% 0.4% 154,345 64.3% -10.6% Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea 152,678 57.1% -1.0% 139,976 58.3% -8.3% Chinese Tea 13,775 5.1% 6.8% 11,385 4.7% -17.4% Black Tea 6,174 2.3% 28.3% 2,984 1.2% -51.7% Vegetable 33,120 12.4% -5.4% 33,326 13.9% 0.6% Coffee 28,577 10.7% -10.9% 25,591 10.7% -10.4% Mineral Water 7,581 2.8% -13.9% 5,830 2.4% -23.1% Carbonated 9,209 3.4% -5.4% 7,802 3.3% -15.3% Others 16,480 6.2% -6.7% 13,166 5.5% -20.1%

Source: ITO EN

3

Effects of COVID-19

ITO EN (non-consolidated) Main impact on sales *3Q ( Nov 2020 to Jan 2021 )

Shift to telecommuting

○ Decrease in visits to convenience stores particularly in urban areas

○ Decline in purchase from vending machines at offices

○ Increase in consumers making tea and coffee from leaves and beans at home

Nationwide re-expansion of COVID-19 cases (serious cases)

○ Voluntary restraint on year-end events, homecoming visits and New Year's events including New Year's visit to shrines

○ Suspension of business of supermarkets, etc. for the first three days of the New Year

○ The government declared the state of emergency(2nd time) in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on January 7, 2021 *Coverage areas were expanded to 11 prefectures on January 13

Subsidiaries Main impact on sales *3Q ( Nov 2020 to Jan 2021 )

○ Business hours have been shortened in the coverage areas of the state of emergency since January 2021. Sales results YoY ( April ) November December January All Pref Sales Ratio ofshops that suspended operations or shortened business hours (at the end ofthe month) - 75% 97% - 20% 17% - 9% 23% - 35% 61% Prefectures Ratio of shops that suspended operations 76 % Ratio of shops that shortened business hours 21 % China Business ＋ ４% ○ Sales are on a recovery trend, reflecting the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19. *With respect the China business, numbers are based on results for the period from Oct to Dec, 2020.

○ It has an impact on stores in urban areas and around transportation, but its impact is relatively minor compared with the time of the previous state of emergency because fewer stores suspend operations.

As of April 30, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Area subject to Emergency Declaration

Oct to Dec, 2020

Tully's Coffee Japan

Area subject to Emergency Declaration

11 Prefectures

Tully's Coffee Japan

Ratio of shops that suspended operations 1 %

Ratio of shops that shortened business hours 60 %

Reference: 2Q ( Jul to Sep, 2020 )

March 15, 2021

Japan's first food with function claims that reduces body fat in people with high body mass index*

"Premium Oi Ocha" (Japanese green tea leaf product)

*Japan' first food with function claims that reduces body fat by gallate catechins as functional ingredients in the green tea leaf product category

Three kinds of green tea leaf products of food with function claims that reduces body fat supported by gallate catechins' functions will go on sale nationwide on March 15. They will contribute to the health of customers by adding new value to green tea leaf products, which are growing on the back of a recent increase in "at-home demand".

Features ・Functional ingredients: Gallate catechins ・Procurement of raw materials and a quality control system able to solidly secure functional ingredients *ITO EN handles about 25% of the crude tea production volume in Japan.

100g/1,000yen

100g/1,200yen

100g/1,500yen

Content of gallate catechins, functional ingredients of food with function claims: 340 mg (after extraction)

[Notification labeling] This product contains gallate catechins. Gallate catechins are reported to have a function of reducing the body fat of people with high BMI. ●A dietary lifestyle should consider a dietary balance based on a staple food, a main dish and a side dish. ●This product is not for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases. ●This product does not obtain a license from the government.

Reference: Status of research and development

ITO EN has been working on extensive research and development on tea to open up its possibilities for about half a century. ITO EN will continue to create and provide health value in response to changes in lifestyles in collaboration with various stakeholders.

Three key themes

○ Healthy

○ Delicious

○ Environment

Status of research and development of five main beverage manufacturers

○ Total number of FOSHU-certified products and food with function claims*

No.1 （Total 85 cases）

Of which, a total of 33 products contain tea catechins

as functional ingredients.

As of February 16, 2021 / Source: The Consumer Affairs Agency

*FOSHU-certified products: Number of licenses / Food with function claims: Number of items issued

○ Number of tea-related patents owned*

No.1 （Total 103 cases）

As of February 16, 2021 / Source: The National Center for Industrial Property Information and Training

*Tea; tea substitutes; preparations thereof (A23F3)

Appendix： Forecasts for FY 2020

■ Summary of Operations (Consolidated and Non-Consolidated)

( million)

*Earnings forecast announced on December 1, 2020

■ Performances of Subsidiaries

( million, $ thousand)

Upper: Net Sales FY 2019 FY 2020 Bottom: Operating Income Results Forecas t YoY % Change Domestic Subsidiaries 102,885 92,745 -9.9% 3,196 -1,772 - Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd. 32,811 27,500 -16.2% 1,725 -1,500 - Chichiyasu Company 14,251 14,042 -1.5% 410 648 58.0% Overseas Subsidiaries 36,282 35,314 -2.7% 1,617 2,077 28.4% US Business 30,971 29,920 -3.4% 654 941 43.9% $ 285,736 $ 277,043 -3.0% $ 6,034 $ 8,714 44.4% Other Overseas Subsidiaries 5,311 5,394 1.6% 963 1,136 18.0% Elimination of Internal Transactions -33,595 -34,059 - -1,500 -2,305 - Exchange rate (US$) (average during a year)

108.39

108.00

■ Breakdown of Gross Profit Change (Non-Consolidated)

180.9

－10.2

（¥ billion）

0

+0.3

171.0

FY 2019

Sales Changes

Changes in Product Mix, etc.

Fluctuations in Raw Material

Costs, etc.

FY 2020Est.

Appendix：Related materials

ITO EN (non-consolidated) Results & forecast by Category

( million) 3Q(9months ) FY 2019 FY 2020 Sales YoY % Sales YoY % Com position Change Com position Change Net Sales 295,751 100.0% -3.0% 268,458 100.0% -9.2% Tea Leaves 25,649 8.7% -5.2% 26,532 9.8% 3.4% Drinks 267,594 90.5% -2.8% 240,060 89.7% -10.3% Tea total 172,627 58.4% 0.4% 154,345 57.5% -10.6% Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea 152,678 51.6% -1.0% 139,976 52.5% -8.3% Chinese Tea 13,775 4.7% 6.8% 11,385 4.2% -17.4% Black Tea 6,174 2.1% 28.3% 2,984 1.1% -51.7% Vegetable 33,120 11.2% -5.4% 33,326 12.4% 0.6% Coffee 28,577 9.7% -10.9% 25,591 9.5% -10.4% Mineral Water 7,581 2.6% -13.9% 5,830 2.2% -23.1% Carbonated 9,209 3.1% -5.4% 7,802 2.9% -15.3% Fruit 7,087 2.4% -13.2% 5,721 2.1% -19.3% Others 9,388 3.1% -1.2% 7,437 2.8% -20.8% Others 2,506 0.8% -2.7% 1,866 0.7% -25.6% *Earnings forecast announced on December 1, 2020 ( million)

Sales composition by Channels (Non-Consolidated)

Full-year (2020/5-2021/4) FY 2019 Res ults FY 2020 Forecas t Sales Com position YoY % Change Sales Com position YoY % Change Net Sales Tea Leaves Drinks Tea total 377,787 100.0% -4.2% 356,000 100.0% -5.8% 35,269 9.3% -4.6% 36,142 10.2% 2.5% 339,395 89.9% -4.1% 316,838 89.0% -6.6% 218,142 57.8% -1.4% 202,790 57.0% -7.0% Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea 193,246 51.2% -2.8% 183,814 51.6% -4.9% Chinese Tea 17,219 4.6% 2.6% 14,838 4.2% -13.8% Black Tea 7,677 2.0% 34.1% 4,138 1.2% -46.1% Vegetable 43,960 11.6% -3.5% 44,741 12.6% 1.8% Coffee 36,538 9.7% -12.5% 33,895 9.5% -7.2% Mineral Water 9,396 2.5% -14.9% 7,547 2.1% -19.7% Carbonated 11,175 3.0% -6.2% 10,101 2.8% -9.6% Fruit 8,855 2.3% -15.3% 7,797 2.2% -11.9% Others 11,325 3.0% -4.9% 9,965 2.8% -12.0% Others 3,122 0.8% -13.4% 3,019 0.8% -3.3%

Sales composition by Packaging (Non-Consolidated)

3Q(9months) FY 2019 FY 2020 YOY % ChangeComposition ratio YOY Drink Total 182,543 165,687 -9.2% - Cans 18,374 18,680 1.7% + 1 pt PET(large) 56,119 53,738 -4.2% + 2 pt PET(small) 84,566 71,545 -15.4% - 3 pt Cartons 21,656 20,463 -5.5% + 0 pt Others 1,828 1,259 -31.1% - 0 pt Unit: thousand cases May 2020 to Jan 2021

