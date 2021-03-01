Ito En : Financial Results Presentation for FY2020 3Q
Financial ResultsPresentationfor FY2020 3Q
(Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2021)
March 1, 2021 ITO EN, LTD.
■Summary of Operations (Consolidated and Non-Consolidated)
(million)
FY 2019 3Q(9months)
Sa le s Com position
FY 2020 3Q(9months)
Sales Com position
YoY % Cha nge
Net Sales
379,214
100.0%
338,641
100.0%
-10.7%
Gross Profit
182,394
48.1%
161,138
47.6%
-11.7%
Sales Commission
Advertising
Freight
Depreciation and Amortization
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
63,195
16.7%
56,828
16.8%
-10.1%
9,201
2.4%
7,943
2.3%
-13.7%
11,519
3.0%
10,573
3.1%
-8.2%
8,312
2.2%
7,689
2.3%
-7.5%
164,542
43.4%
150,701
44.5%
-8.4%
Operating Income
17,852
4.7%
10,436
3.1%
-41.5%
Ordinary Income
17,690
4.7%
10,240
3.0%
-42.1%
Extraordinary Losses and Income
-33
-
-309
-
-
Net Income
11,299
3.0%
5,754
1.7%
-49.1%
Consolidated
Net Sales
295,751
100.0%
268,458
100.0%
-9.2%
Gross Profit
140,446
47.5%
127,014
47.3%
-9.6%
Operating Income
13,342
4.5%
9,688
3.6%
-27.4%
Ordinary Income
15,167
5.1%
10,936
4.1%
-27.9%
Non-Consolidated
■Performances of Subsidiaries
(million, $ thousand)
Upper: Net Sales
FY 2019
FY 2020
Bottom: Operating Income
3Q(9months)
3Q(9months)
YoY % Change
Domestic Subsidiaries
81,170
69,111
-14.9%
4,350
88
-98.0%
Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd.
27,267
19,454
-28.7%
2,878
- 1,106
-
Chichiyasu Company
10,631
10,517
-1.1%
348
573
64.5%
Overseas Subsidiaries
27,718
26,098
-5.8%
1,292
1,392
7.9%
US Business
23,382
21,970
-6.0%
453
487
7.8%
$ 215,723
$ 207,977
-3.6%
$ 4,184
$ 4,619
10.4%
Other Overseas Subsidiaries
4,336
4,127
-4.8%
839
904
7.9%
Elimination of Internal Transactions
- 25,424
- 25,026
-
- 1,132
- 732
-
Exchange rate (US$)
(3Q average rate)
108.39
105.64
Monthly Sales Volume Trends
Beverage business of ITO EN(non-consolidated)
*Unit: Price base
(％)10 0 -10 -20 -30
MayJunJulAugSepOctNov
*Source: ITO EN. May 2020 to Jan 2021
(％)
10
0 -10 -20 -30
MayJun
JulAugSepOctNov
*Source: ITO EN. May 2019 to Jan 2020
Topics of Soft Drink Market
DecJanDecJan
2020Apr
May
Declaration of the State of EmergencyLifting of the State of Emergency
JulAug
Record amount of rainfall and long rainy season
Surge in COVID-19 (2nd wave) Reduced summer holiday and self-restraint on events
Oct
Voluntary restraint on outdoor amusement events and athletic meets in autumn
Dec
Voluntary restraint on year-end events and homecoming visits
2021Jan
Voluntary restraint on New Year's events such as New Year's visit to shrines
Declaration of the State of Emergency (2nd time)
FY 2020 3Q(May 2020 to Jan 2021)YoY－10.3%
Proportional sales2%3%
11% 14%
Shares in soft drink market
YoY
Ａ25.6%
6%
64%
Tea total
－10.6％
Vegetable
＋0.6％
Ｂ22.6%
Coffee
－10.4％
Ｃ14.0%
Mineral Water
－23.1％
ITO EN12.2
Carbonated
－15.3％
Ｄ12.0%
Others
－20.1％
Other13.6
Ratio of sugar-free beverages：75%
(million)
3Q(9months)
FY 2019 Res ults
SalesComposition
FY 2020 Res ults
SalesComposition
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
Drinks
Tea total
267,594
100.0%
-2.8%
240,060
100.0%
-10.3%
172,627
64.5%
0.4%
154,345
64.3%
-10.6%
Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea
152,678
57.1%
-1.0%
139,976
58.3%
-8.3%
Chinese Tea
13,775
5.1%
6.8%
11,385
4.7%
-17.4%
Black Tea
6,174
2.3%
28.3%
2,984
1.2%
-51.7%
Vegetable
33,120
12.4%
-5.4%
33,326
13.9%
0.6%
Coffee
28,577
10.7%
-10.9%
25,591
10.7%
-10.4%
Mineral Water
7,581
2.8%
-13.9%
5,830
2.4%
-23.1%
Carbonated
9,209
3.4%
-5.4%
7,802
3.3%
-15.3%
Others
16,480
6.2%
-6.7%
13,166
5.5%
-20.1%
3
Effects of COVID-19
ITO EN(non-consolidated)Main impact on sales*3Q ( Nov 2020 to Jan 2021 )
Shift to telecommuting
○Decrease in visits to convenience stores particularly in urban areas
○Decline in purchase from vending machines at offices
○Increase in consumers making tea and coffee from leaves and beans at home
Nationwide re-expansion of COVID-19 cases (serious cases)
○Voluntary restraint on year-end events, homecoming visits and New Year's events including New Year's visit to shrines
○Suspension of business of supermarkets, etc. for the first three days of the New Year
○The government declared the state of emergency(2nd time) in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on January 7, 2021
*Coverage areas were expanded to 11 prefectures on January 13
Subsidiaries Main impact on sales*3Q ( Nov 2020 to Jan 2021 )
○Business hours have been shortened in the coverage areas of the state of emergency since January 2021.
Sales results YoY
( April )
November
December
January
AllPref
Sales
Ratio ofshops that suspended operations or shortened business hours (at the end ofthe month)
- 75%
97%
- 20%
17%
- 9%
23%
- 35%
61%
Prefectures
Ratio of shops that suspended operations76%
Ratio of shops that shortened business hours21%
China Business
＋４%
○Sales are on a recovery trend, reflecting the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19.
*With respect the China business, numbers are based on results for the period from Oct to Dec, 2020.
○It has an impact on stores in urban areas and around transportation, but its impact is relatively minor compared with the time of the previous state of emergency because fewer stores suspend operations.
As of April 30, 2020
As of January 31, 2021
Area subject to Emergency Declaration
Oct to Dec, 2020
Tully's Coffee Japan
Area subject to Emergency Declaration
11Prefectures
Tully's Coffee Japan
Ratio of shops that suspended operations1%
Ratio of shops that shortened business hours60%
Reference: 2Q
( Jul to Sep, 2020 )
March 15, 2021
Japan's first food with function claims that reduces body fat in people with high bodymass index*
"PremiumOi Ocha"(Japanese green tea leaf product)
*Japan' first food with function claims that reduces body fat by gallate catechins as functional ingredients in the green tea leaf product category
Three kinds of green tea leaf products of food with function claims that reduces bodyfat supported by gallate catechins' functions will go on sale nationwide on March 15.They will contribute to the health of customers by adding new value to green tea leaf products, which are growing on the back of a recent increase in "at-homedemand".
Features
・Functional ingredients:Gallate catechins
・Procurement of raw materialsanda quality control systemable to solidly secure functional ingredients
*ITO EN handles about 25% of the crude tea production volume in Japan.
100g/1,000yen
100g/1,200yen
100g/1,500yen
Content of gallate catechins, functional ingredients of food with function claims: 340 mg (after extraction)
[Notification labeling] This product contains gallate catechins. Gallate catechins are reported to have a function of reducing the body fat of people with high BMI.●A dietary lifestyle should consider a dietary balance based on a staple food, a main dish and a side dish.●This product is not for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases.●This product does not obtain a license from the government.
Reference:Status of research and development
ITO EN has been working on extensive research and development on tea to open up its possibilities for about half a century. ITO EN will continue to create and provide health value in response to changes in lifestyles in collaboration with various stakeholders.
Three key themes
○Healthy
○Delicious
○Environment
Status of research and development of five main beverage manufacturers
○Total number of FOSHU-certified products and food with function claims*
No.1（Total85cases）
Of which, a total of33products contain tea catechins
as functional ingredients.
As of February 16, 2021 / Source: The Consumer Affairs Agency
*FOSHU-certified products: Number of licenses / Food with function claims: Number of items issued
○Number of tea-related patents owned*
No.1（Total103cases）
As of February 16, 2021 / Source: The National Center for Industrial Property Information and Training
■Summary of Operations (Consolidated and Non-Consolidated)
(million)
*Earnings forecast announced on December 1, 2020
■Performances of Subsidiaries
(million, $ thousand)
Upper: Net Sales
FY 2019
FY 2020
Bottom: Operating Income
Results
Forecas t
YoY % Change
Domestic Subsidiaries
102,885
92,745
-9.9%
3,196
-1,772
-
Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd.
32,811
27,500
-16.2%
1,725
-1,500
-
Chichiyasu Company
14,251
14,042
-1.5%
410
648
58.0%
Overseas Subsidiaries
36,282
35,314
-2.7%
1,617
2,077
28.4%
US Business
30,971
29,920
-3.4%
654
941
43.9%
$ 285,736
$ 277,043
-3.0%
$ 6,034
$ 8,714
44.4%
Other Overseas Subsidiaries
5,311
5,394
1.6%
963
1,136
18.0%
Elimination of Internal Transactions
-33,595
-34,059
-
-1,500
-2,305
-
Exchange rate (US$) (average during a year)
108.39
108.00
■Breakdown of Gross Profit Change (Non-Consolidated)
180.9
－10.2
（¥ billion）
0
+0.3
171.0
FY 2019
Sales Changes
Changes in Product Mix, etc.
Fluctuations in Raw Material
Costs, etc.
FY 2020Est.
Appendix：Related materials
ITO EN (non-consolidated) Results & forecast by Category
(million)
3Q(9months )
FY 2019
FY 2020
Sales
YoY %
Sales
YoY %
Com position
Change
Com position
Change
Net Sales
295,751
100.0%
-3.0%
268,458
100.0%
-9.2%
Tea Leaves
25,649
8.7%
-5.2%
26,532
9.8%
3.4%
Drinks
267,594
90.5%
-2.8%
240,060
89.7%
-10.3%
Tea total
172,627
58.4%
0.4%
154,345
57.5%
-10.6%
Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea
152,678
51.6%
-1.0%
139,976
52.5%
-8.3%
Chinese Tea
13,775
4.7%
6.8%
11,385
4.2%
-17.4%
Black Tea
6,174
2.1%
28.3%
2,984
1.1%
-51.7%
Vegetable
33,120
11.2%
-5.4%
33,326
12.4%
0.6%
Coffee
28,577
9.7%
-10.9%
25,591
9.5%
-10.4%
Mineral Water
7,581
2.6%
-13.9%
5,830
2.2%
-23.1%
Carbonated
9,209
3.1%
-5.4%
7,802
2.9%
-15.3%
Fruit
7,087
2.4%
-13.2%
5,721
2.1%
-19.3%
Others
9,388
3.1%
-1.2%
7,437
2.8%
-20.8%
Others
2,506
0.8%
-2.7%
1,866
0.7%
-25.6%
*Earnings forecast announced on December 1, 2020
(million)
Sales composition by Channels(Non-Consolidated)
Full-year (2020/5-2021/4)
FY 2019 Res ults
FY 2020 Forecas t
Sales Com position
YoY % Change
Sales Com position
YoY % Change
Net Sales
Tea Leaves Drinks
Tea total
377,787
100.0%
-4.2%
356,000
100.0%
-5.8%
35,269
9.3%
-4.6%
36,142
10.2%
2.5%
339,395
89.9%
-4.1%
316,838
89.0%
-6.6%
218,142
57.8%
-1.4%
202,790
57.0%
-7.0%
Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea
193,246
51.2%
-2.8%
183,814
51.6%
-4.9%
Chinese Tea
17,219
4.6%
2.6%
14,838
4.2%
-13.8%
Black Tea
7,677
2.0%
34.1%
4,138
1.2%
-46.1%
Vegetable
43,960
11.6%
-3.5%
44,741
12.6%
1.8%
Coffee
36,538
9.7%
-12.5%
33,895
9.5%
-7.2%
Mineral Water
9,396
2.5%
-14.9%
7,547
2.1%
-19.7%
Carbonated
11,175
3.0%
-6.2%
10,101
2.8%
-9.6%
Fruit
8,855
2.3%
-15.3%
7,797
2.2%
-11.9%
Others
11,325
3.0%
-4.9%
9,965
2.8%
-12.0%
Others
3,122
0.8%
-13.4%
3,019
0.8%
-3.3%
Sales composition by Packaging(Non-Consolidated)
3Q(9months)
FY 2019
FY 2020
YOY % ChangeComposition ratio YOY
Drink Total
182,543
165,687
-9.2%
-
Cans
18,374
18,680
1.7%
+ 1 pt
PET(large)
56,119
53,738
-4.2%
+ 2 pt
PET(small)
84,566
71,545
-15.4%
- 3 pt
Cartons
21,656
20,463
-5.5%
+ 0 pt
Others
1,828
1,259
-31.1%
- 0 pt
Unit: thousand cases May 2020 to Jan 2021
