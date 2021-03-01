Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Ito En, Ltd.    2593   JP3143000002

ITO EN, LTD.

(2593)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ito En : Financial Results Presentation for FY2020 3Q

03/01/2021 | 01:02am EST
Financial Results Presentation for FY2020 3Q

(Fiscal Year Ending April 30, 2021)

March 1, 2021 ITO EN, LTD.

Summary of Operations (Consolidated and Non-Consolidated)

( million)

FY 2019 3Q(9months)

Sa le s Com position

FY 2020 3Q(9months)

Sales Com position

YoY % Cha nge

Net Sales

379,214

100.0%

338,641

100.0%

-10.7%

Gross Profit

182,394

48.1%

161,138

47.6%

-11.7%

Sales Commission

Advertising

Freight

Depreciation and Amortization

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

63,195

16.7%

56,828

16.8%

-10.1%

9,201

2.4%

7,943

2.3%

-13.7%

11,519

3.0%

10,573

3.1%

-8.2%

8,312

2.2%

7,689

2.3%

-7.5%

164,542

43.4%

150,701

44.5%

-8.4%

Operating Income

17,852

4.7%

10,436

3.1%

-41.5%

Ordinary Income

17,690

4.7%

10,240

3.0%

-42.1%

Extraordinary Losses and Income

-33

-

-309

-

-

Net Income

11,299

3.0%

5,754

1.7%

-49.1%

Consolidated

Net Sales

295,751

100.0%

268,458

100.0%

-9.2%

Gross Profit

140,446

47.5%

127,014

47.3%

-9.6%

Operating Income

13,342

4.5%

9,688

3.6%

-27.4%

Ordinary Income

15,167

5.1%

10,936

4.1%

-27.9%

Non-Consolidated

Performances of Subsidiaries

( million, $ thousand)

Upper: Net Sales

FY 2019

FY 2020

Bottom: Operating Income

3Q(9months)

3Q(9months)

YoY % Change

Domestic Subsidiaries

81,170

69,111

-14.9%

4,350

88

-98.0%

Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd.

27,267

19,454

-28.7%

2,878

- 1,106

-

Chichiyasu Company

10,631

10,517

-1.1%

348

573

64.5%

Overseas Subsidiaries

27,718

26,098

-5.8%

1,292

1,392

7.9%

US Business

23,382

21,970

-6.0%

453

487

7.8%

$ 215,723

$ 207,977

-3.6%

$ 4,184

$ 4,619

10.4%

Other Overseas Subsidiaries

4,336

4,127

-4.8%

839

904

7.9%

Elimination of Internal Transactions

- 25,424

- 25,026

-

- 1,132

- 732

-

Exchange rate (US$)

(3Q average rate)

108.39

105.64

Monthly Sales Volume Trends

Beverage business of ITO EN (non-consolidated)

*Unit: Price base

() 10 0 -10 -20 -30

MayJunJulAugSepOctNov

*Source: ITO EN. May 2020 to Jan 2021

()

10

0 -10 -20 -30

MayJun

JulAugSepOctNov

*Source: ITO EN. May 2019 to Jan 2020

Topics of Soft Drink Market

DecJanDecJan

  • 2020 Apr

    May

    Declaration of the State of Emergency Lifting of the State of Emergency

    Jul Aug

    Record amount of rainfall and long rainy season

    Surge in COVID-19 (2nd wave) Reduced summer holiday and self-restraint on events

    Oct

    Voluntary restraint on outdoor amusement events and athletic meets in autumn

    Dec

    Voluntary restraint on year-end events and homecoming visits

  • 2021 Jan

Voluntary restraint on New Year's events such as New Year's visit to shrines

Declaration of the State of Emergency (2nd time)

FY 2020 3Q(May 2020 to Jan 2021) YoY 10.3%

Proportional sales 2%3%

11% 14%

Shares in soft drink market

YoY

25.6 %

6%

64%

Tea total

10.6

Vegetable

0.6

22.6 %

Coffee

10.4

14.0 %

Mineral Water

23.1

ITO EN 12.2

Carbonated

15.3

12.0 %

Others

20.1

Other 13.6

*2020 year / Qu

Ratio of sugar-free beverages 75 %

%

%

12.2 %

%

%

*2020 year / Quantity based

( million)

3Q(9months)

FY 2019 Res ults

SalesComposition

FY 2020 Res ults

SalesComposition

YoY % Change

YoY % Change

Drinks

Tea total

267,594

100.0%

-2.8%

240,060

100.0%

-10.3%

172,627

64.5%

0.4%

154,345

64.3%

-10.6%

Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea

152,678

57.1%

-1.0%

139,976

58.3%

-8.3%

Chinese Tea

13,775

5.1%

6.8%

11,385

4.7%

-17.4%

Black Tea

6,174

2.3%

28.3%

2,984

1.2%

-51.7%

Vegetable

33,120

12.4%

-5.4%

33,326

13.9%

0.6%

Coffee

28,577

10.7%

-10.9%

25,591

10.7%

-10.4%

Mineral Water

7,581

2.8%

-13.9%

5,830

2.4%

-23.1%

Carbonated

9,209

3.4%

-5.4%

7,802

3.3%

-15.3%

Others

16,480

6.2%

-6.7%

13,166

5.5%

-20.1%

Source: ITO EN

3

Effects of COVID-19

ITO EN (non-consolidated) Main impact on sales *3Q ( Nov 2020 to Jan 2021 )

Shift to telecommuting

  • Decrease in visits to convenience stores particularly in urban areas

  • Decline in purchase from vending machines at offices

  • Increase in consumers making tea and coffee from leaves and beans at home

Nationwide re-expansion of COVID-19 cases (serious cases)

  • Voluntary restraint on year-end events, homecoming visits and New Year's events including New Year's visit to shrines

  • Suspension of business of supermarkets, etc. for the first three days of the New Year

  • The government declared the state of emergency(2nd time) in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on January 7, 2021

    *Coverage areas were expanded to 11 prefectures on January 13

Subsidiaries Main impact on sales *3Q ( Nov 2020 to Jan 2021 )

  • Business hours have been shortened in the coverage areas of the state of emergency since January 2021.

    Sales results YoY

    ( April )

    November

    December

    January

    All Pref

    Sales

    Ratio ofshops that suspended operations or shortened business hours (at the end ofthe month)

    - 75%

    97%

    - 20%

    17%

    - 9%

    23%

    - 35%

    61%

    Prefectures

    Ratio of shops that suspended operations 76 %

    Ratio of shops that shortened business hours 21 %

    China Business

    %

    • Sales are on a recovery trend, reflecting the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19.

    *With respect the China business, numbers are based on results for the period from Oct to Dec, 2020.

  • It has an impact on stores in urban areas and around transportation, but its impact is relatively minor compared with the time of the previous state of emergency because fewer stores suspend operations.

As of April 30, 2020

As of January 31, 2021

Area subject to Emergency Declaration

Oct to Dec, 2020

Tully's Coffee Japan

Area subject to Emergency Declaration

11 Prefectures

Tully's Coffee Japan

Ratio of shops that suspended operations 1 %

Ratio of shops that shortened business hours 60 %

Reference: 2Q

( Jul to Sep, 2020 )

March 15, 2021

Japan's first food with function claims that reduces body fat in people with high body mass index*

"Premium Oi Ocha" (Japanese green tea leaf product)

*Japan' first food with function claims that reduces body fat by gallate catechins as functional ingredients in the green tea leaf product category

Three kinds of green tea leaf products of food with function claims that reduces body fat supported by gallate catechins' functions will go on sale nationwide on March 15. They will contribute to the health of customers by adding new value to green tea leaf products, which are growing on the back of a recent increase in "at-home demand".

Features

Functional ingredients: Gallate catechins

Procurement of raw materials and a quality control system able to solidly secure functional ingredients

*ITO EN handles about 25% of the crude tea production volume in Japan.

100g/1,000yen

100g/1,200yen

100g/1,500yen

Content of gallate catechins, functional ingredients of food with function claims: 340 mg (after extraction)

[Notification labeling] This product contains gallate catechins. Gallate catechins are reported to have a function of reducing the body fat of people with high BMI. A dietary lifestyle should consider a dietary balance based on a staple food, a main dish and a side dish. This product is not for the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases. This product does not obtain a license from the government.

Reference: Status of research and development

ITO EN has been working on extensive research and development on tea to open up its possibilities for about half a century. ITO EN will continue to create and provide health value in response to changes in lifestyles in collaboration with various stakeholders.

Three key themes

  • Healthy

  • Delicious

  • Environment

Status of research and development of five main beverage manufacturers

  • Total number of FOSHU-certified products and food with function claims*

No.1 Total 85 cases

Of which, a total of 33 products contain tea catechins

as functional ingredients.

As of February 16, 2021 / Source: The Consumer Affairs Agency

*FOSHU-certified products: Number of licenses / Food with function claims: Number of items issued

  • Number of tea-related patents owned*

No.1 Total 103 cases

As of February 16, 2021 / Source: The National Center for Industrial Property Information and Training

*Tea; tea substitutes; preparations thereof (A23F3)

Appendix Forecasts for FY 2020

Summary of Operations (Consolidated and Non-Consolidated)

( million)

*Earnings forecast announced on December 1, 2020

Performances of Subsidiaries

( million, $ thousand)

Upper: Net Sales

FY 2019

FY 2020

Bottom: Operating Income

Results

Forecas t

YoY % Change

Domestic Subsidiaries

102,885

92,745

-9.9%

3,196

-1,772

-

Tully's Coffee Japan Co., Ltd.

32,811

27,500

-16.2%

1,725

-1,500

-

Chichiyasu Company

14,251

14,042

-1.5%

410

648

58.0%

Overseas Subsidiaries

36,282

35,314

-2.7%

1,617

2,077

28.4%

US Business

30,971

29,920

-3.4%

654

941

43.9%

$ 285,736

$ 277,043

-3.0%

$ 6,034

$ 8,714

44.4%

Other Overseas Subsidiaries

5,311

5,394

1.6%

963

1,136

18.0%

Elimination of Internal Transactions

-33,595

-34,059

-

-1,500

-2,305

-

Exchange rate (US$) (average during a year)

108.39

108.00

Breakdown of Gross Profit Change (Non-Consolidated)

180.9

10.2

¥ billion

0

+0.3

171.0

FY 2019

Sales Changes

Changes in Product Mix, etc.

Fluctuations in Raw Material

Costs, etc.

FY 2020Est.

AppendixRelated materials

ITO EN (non-consolidated) Results & forecast by Category

( million)

3Q(9months )

FY 2019

FY 2020

Sales

YoY %

Sales

YoY %

Com position

Change

Com position

Change

Net Sales

295,751

100.0%

-3.0%

268,458

100.0%

-9.2%

Tea Leaves

25,649

8.7%

-5.2%

26,532

9.8%

3.4%

Drinks

267,594

90.5%

-2.8%

240,060

89.7%

-10.3%

Tea total

172,627

58.4%

0.4%

154,345

57.5%

-10.6%

Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea

152,678

51.6%

-1.0%

139,976

52.5%

-8.3%

Chinese Tea

13,775

4.7%

6.8%

11,385

4.2%

-17.4%

Black Tea

6,174

2.1%

28.3%

2,984

1.1%

-51.7%

Vegetable

33,120

11.2%

-5.4%

33,326

12.4%

0.6%

Coffee

28,577

9.7%

-10.9%

25,591

9.5%

-10.4%

Mineral Water

7,581

2.6%

-13.9%

5,830

2.2%

-23.1%

Carbonated

9,209

3.1%

-5.4%

7,802

2.9%

-15.3%

Fruit

7,087

2.4%

-13.2%

5,721

2.1%

-19.3%

Others

9,388

3.1%

-1.2%

7,437

2.8%

-20.8%

Others

2,506

0.8%

-2.7%

1,866

0.7%

-25.6%

*Earnings forecast announced on December 1, 2020

( million)

Sales composition by Channels (Non-Consolidated)

Full-year (2020/5-2021/4)

FY 2019 Res ults

FY 2020 Forecas t

Sales Com position

YoY % Change

Sales Com position

YoY % Change

Net Sales

Tea Leaves Drinks

Tea total

377,787

100.0%

-4.2%

356,000

100.0%

-5.8%

35,269

9.3%

-4.6%

36,142

10.2%

2.5%

339,395

89.9%

-4.1%

316,838

89.0%

-6.6%

218,142

57.8%

-1.4%

202,790

57.0%

-7.0%

Japanese Tea/Healthy Tea

193,246

51.2%

-2.8%

183,814

51.6%

-4.9%

Chinese Tea

17,219

4.6%

2.6%

14,838

4.2%

-13.8%

Black Tea

7,677

2.0%

34.1%

4,138

1.2%

-46.1%

Vegetable

43,960

11.6%

-3.5%

44,741

12.6%

1.8%

Coffee

36,538

9.7%

-12.5%

33,895

9.5%

-7.2%

Mineral Water

9,396

2.5%

-14.9%

7,547

2.1%

-19.7%

Carbonated

11,175

3.0%

-6.2%

10,101

2.8%

-9.6%

Fruit

8,855

2.3%

-15.3%

7,797

2.2%

-11.9%

Others

11,325

3.0%

-4.9%

9,965

2.8%

-12.0%

Others

3,122

0.8%

-13.4%

3,019

0.8%

-3.3%

Sales composition by Packaging (Non-Consolidated)

3Q(9months)

FY 2019

FY 2020

YOY % ChangeComposition ratio YOY

Drink Total

182,543

165,687

-9.2%

-

Cans

18,374

18,680

1.7%

+ 1 pt

PET(large)

56,119

53,738

-4.2%

+ 2 pt

PET(small)

84,566

71,545

-15.4%

- 3 pt

Cartons

21,656

20,463

-5.5%

+ 0 pt

Others

1,828

1,259

-31.1%

- 0 pt

Unit: thousand cases May 2020 to Jan 2021

The purpose of the materials you have received is to provide the means for a more thorough understanding of ITO EN and should not necessarily be regarded as a recommendation to invest. Furthermore, the data in these materials is based on what we believe is the most accurate information. However, please understand that even without advance notice, both past data and future forecasts may be revised.

Disclaimer

ITO EN Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 06:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 447 B 4 195 M 4 195 M
Net income 2021 6 150 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net Debt 2021 3 700 M 34,7 M 34,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 122x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 600 B 5 624 M 5 629 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 8 338
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart ITO EN, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ito En, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITO EN, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 4 425,00 JPY
Last Close Price 5 880,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -15,0%
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daisuke Honjo President & Representative Director
Hachiro Honjo Chairman
Shunji Hashimoto Director, Vice President & Head-Compliance
Atsushi Hirata General Manager-Administration
Morikazu Taguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITO EN, LTD.-9.95%5 624
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-10.67%210 755
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.-4.63%42 950
COCA-COLA HBC AG-5.85%11 354
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.17.67%11 297
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-0.14%10 561
