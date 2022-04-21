Ito En : Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of the Repurchase of Shares

April 21, 2022

NEWS RELEASE

Notice Concerning the Status and Completion of the Repurchase of Shares

(Repurchase of Shares under Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165,

Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

We hereby inform you the Status repurchase of shares conducted in April pursuant to Article 156 of the

Companies Act of Japan (the "Companies Act") as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the

Companies Act, concerning which repurchase notification was given on February 25, 2022 as follows.

We also inform you that the portion of the repurchase of shares pursuant to the resolution at a meeting of the board of directors held on February 25, 2022, has been completed.

1．Class of shares repurchased Class-A Preferred Stock of ITO EN 2．Total number of shares repurchased 166,100 shares 3．Total value of shares repurchased 331,913,900 JPY 4．Period of repurchase From April 1, 2022 to April 20, 2022(execution base) 5．Method of repurchase Purchase in the market through a trust bank (Reference)

1． Repurchase of shares resolved at a meeting of the board of directors held on February 25, 2022

(1)Class of shares to be repurchased Class-A Preferred Stock of ITO EN (2)Total number of shares to be repurchased 1,000,000 shares (upper limit) (3.0% of total issued shares outstanding, excluding treasury stock) (3)Total value of shares to be repurchased 2.2 billion JPY (upper limit) (4)Period of repurchase From March 1, 2022 to April 20, 2022 (5)Method of repurchase Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange 1. Purchase in the market through a trust bank

2. Purchases through the Tokyo Stock Exchange Trading Network Off-Auction Own Share Repurchase

Trading System (ToSTNeT-3)

(Note) Depending on market conditions and other factors, a part or all of the transaction may not

be performed

2． Total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the board of directors (as of

April 20, 2022)

(1)Total number of shares repurchased:

288,600 shares

(2)Total value of shares repurchased:

572,429,300 JPY