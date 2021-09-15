Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3493   JP3048770006

ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3493)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Management Guidelines of the Asset Management Company

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 15, 2021

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director,

President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning

Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Management Guidelines of the Asset Management Company

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") hereby announces that its asset management company, ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. ("IRM") have decided today to make partial changes to the management guidelines that set forth the basic policy for the management of the assets of IAL, as described below.

1.Summary of changes

For the purpose to increase unitholder returns, the distribution policy has been changed as follows.

[Before] Distribute approximately 70% of FFO

[After] Distribute "Net income of the year" + "approximately 30% of depreciation"

2.Date of change September 15, 2021

(Effective from the distribution for the fiscal period ending January 31, 2022 (7th fiscal period))

  1. Reason and purpose of the change
    Management and financial stability of IAL has improved with asset size grown to over 111.4 bn yen together with the cumulative track records of income and cost of three years from the listing of IAL Based on this, we will change the distribution policy to increase the return to unitholders within the scope of maintaining the financial stability.
  2. Others
    In accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Company submitted an Extraordinary Report to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau as of today.

1

Appendix

Image of the changes

(Before)

After

FFO

Retained

Capital

Capital

Retained

earnings

Expenditures

earnings

Depreciation

Expenditures

FFO×70%

Depreciation×30%

Depreciation×17.7%

(Trial calculation for the 7th period)

Depreciation×18.6%

Total

Total

(Trial calculation for the 8th period)

amount of

amount of

distribution

distribution

Net

Income

Calculated by applying the distribution policy before the change to the forecast figures disclosed on September 15, 2021.

  • Achieved increase in Surplus Cash Distribution while keeping solid financial position.
  • Continue conservative cash management.
  • Secure internal reserves with attention to financial stability even after the revision of the distribution policy

Impact on cash distributions

Forecast for the 7th Fiscal Period (ending January 31, 2022)

Forecast for the 8th Fiscal Period (ending July 2022)

2,724 yen

2,561yen

+6.4

(+163yen)

Current

After change

2,683yen

2,531yen

+6.0

(+152yen)

Current

After change

Calculated by applying the distribution policy before the change to the forecast figures disclosed on September 15, 2021.

2

Disclaimer

Itochu Advance Logistics Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:32aITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to th..
PU
02:32aITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferen..
PU
07/29ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Debt Financing (Green Lo..
PU
05/19Itochu Advance Logistics Investment to Prepay Nearly $7 Million Sumitomo Mits..
MT
05/17ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning P..
CI
04/07Itochu Advance Logistics' Net Income Rises Over 13% in Six Months to January
MT
04/07ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Investor Presentation Material for the Fis..
PU
04/07ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Summary of Financial Results For the Fifth..
PU
04/07ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Announces Distribution for th..
CI
04/07ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance fo..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 006 M 45,7 M 45,7 M
Net income 2021 2 230 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
Net Debt 2021 32 778 M 299 M 299 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 96 380 M 879 M 879 M
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 160 600,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Junichi Shoji Executive Officer
Soichi Toyama Supervisory Officer
Tsuyoshi Dai Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION20.84%879
PROLOGIS, INC.33.00%98 158
GOODMAN GROUP19.04%31 089
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION26.52%19 133
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.22.83%9 192
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST-5.41%9 166