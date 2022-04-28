Log in
    3493   JP3048770006

ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3493)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
161000.00 JPY   +0.25%
04:16aITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation
PU
04/26ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Semi-Annual Report
PU
03/31ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : (Delayed)Summary of Financial Results For the Seventh Fiscal Period
PU
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation

04/28/2022 | 04:16am EDT
April 28, 2022

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative:Junichi Shoji, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3493)Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Inquiries:Junichi Shoji, President

Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") hereby announces that the Board of Directors has decided to relocate the head office of IAL at the meeting held today as follows.

  • 1. Location of head office of the Investment Corporation

    (New address) Jinbocho Mitsui Building 17F, 1-105 Kanda Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

  • 2. Date of head office relocation

    June 1, 2022 (scheduled)

    Necessary notifications and other procedures will be filed in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applicable laws, regulations, and rules, etc.

End

IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/

1

Disclaimer

Itochu Advance Logistics Investment Corporation published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 08:14:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
