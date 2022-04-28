ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation

April 28, 2022

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative:Junichi Shoji, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3493)Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Inquiries:Junichi Shoji, President

Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") hereby announces that the Board of Directors has decided to relocate the head office of IAL at the meeting held today as follows.

1. Location of head office of the Investment Corporation (New address) Jinbocho Mitsui Building 17F, 1-105 Kanda Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

2. Date of head office relocation June 1, 2022 (scheduled) Necessary notifications and other procedures will be filed in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applicable laws, regulations, and rules, etc.

End

IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/

