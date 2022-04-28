ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation

April 28, 2022
For immediate release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative:Junichi Shoji, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 3493)Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Representative: Inquiries:Junichi Shoji, President
Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning Department
TEL: +81-3-3556-3901
Notice Concerning Relocation of Head Office of the Investment Corporation
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") hereby announces that the Board of Directors has decided to relocate the head office of IAL at the meeting held today as follows.
-
1. Location of head office of the Investment Corporation
(New address) Jinbocho Mitsui Building 17F, 1-105 Kanda Jinbocho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
-
2. Date of head office relocation
June 1, 2022 (scheduled)
Necessary notifications and other procedures will be filed in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law, the Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Law, and other applicable laws, regulations, and rules, etc.
IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/
