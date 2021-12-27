Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3493   JP3048770006

ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3493)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

12/27/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 27, 2021

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director,

President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning

Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") today announced that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has changed the long-term issuer rating and the bond rating of IAL as follows.

1. Content of the Change

Credit Rating Agency

Type of Credit Rating

Previous

Current

Long-Term Issuer Rating

A+

AA-

JCR

Outlook

Positive

Stable

Bond Rating

A+

AA-

2. Reasons for the Change of Rating

Please refer to JCR's website for the details concerning the reasons for the change. JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

End

*IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/

1

Disclaimer

Itochu Advance Logistics Investment Corporation published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:47aITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating
PU
12/03ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit ..
PU
12/03ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negot..
PU
12/03ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning the Securin..
CI
12/01ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Obtainment of Building-Housing Ene..
PU
11/30ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Support for TCFD Recommendations
PU
10/28ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Announces Notice Concerning Prepayment ..
CI
10/22ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Semi-Annual Report
PU
10/04ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Summary of Financial Results (Unaudited) for the Six..
PU
09/16ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT : Investor Presentation Material for the Fiscal Period..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 006 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net income 2021 2 230 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2021 32 778 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 106 B 925 M 924 M
EV / Sales 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 176 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Junichi Shoji Executive Officer
Soichi Toyama Supervisory Officer
Tsuyoshi Dai Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION32.66%925
PROLOGIS, INC.62.30%119 586
GOODMAN GROUP38.66%35 371
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION56.59%23 837
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.57.81%11 722
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.24.69%9 359