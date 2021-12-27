ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

December 27, 2021

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President & CEO Inquiries: Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") today announced that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has changed the long-term issuer rating and the bond rating of IAL as follows.

1. Content of the Change

Credit Rating Agency Type of Credit Rating Previous Current Long-Term Issuer Rating A+ AA- JCR Outlook Positive Stable Bond Rating A+ AA-

2. Reasons for the Change of Rating

Please refer to JCR's website for the details concerning the reasons for the change. JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

*IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/

