ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning the Change of Rating

December 27, 2021
For immediate release
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Notice Concerning the Change of Rating
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") today announced that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") has changed the long-term issuer rating and the bond rating of IAL as follows.
1. Content of the Change
2. Reasons for the Change of Rating
Please refer to JCR's website for the details concerning the reasons for the change. JCR's website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/
*IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/
Disclaimer
