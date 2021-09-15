ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Property Acquisition
September 15, 2021
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)
Asset Management Company:
ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Junichi Shoji, Representative Director,
President & CEO
Inquiries:
Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning
Department
TEL: +81-3-3556-3901
Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Property Acquisition
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") announced that it has secured from its sponsors ITOCHU Corporation and ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. ("ITOCHU Property Development") the right to conduct negotiations on a preferential basis ("Preferential Negotiation Rights") regarding the purchase and sale of the logistics facility provisionally named "i Missions Park Atsugi 2 (plan)" and "i Missions Park Kazo (plan)" (together called "Property"). Details are as follows.
1. Overview of the Preferential Negotiation Rights
Subject property
i Missions Park Atsugi 2
Location
Shimokasuya, Isehara City, Kanagawa, Japan
Completion date (plan)
July 2022 (plan)
Total floor area (plan)
15,482.2 ㎡ (plan)
Developer
ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Property Development
Date of acquisition of preferential negotiation rights
April 28, 2021
Subject property
i Missions Park Kazo
Location
1-563-5, Toyonodai, Kazo-shi,Saitama-ken, Japan
Completion date (plan)
October,2022 (plan)
Total floor area (plan)
11,055.60 ㎡(plan)
Developer
ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Property Development
Date of acquisition of preferential negotiation rights
September 14, 2021
Acquisition terms and conditions, including price and timing, are yet to be determined. ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. ("IRM"), IAL's asset management company, will conduct due diligence in advance of the acquisition. Acquisition decisions will be made in accordance with the requirements stated in IRM's Rules for Transactions with Interested Parties.
Please note that, while IAL has been granted Preferential Negotiation Rights to the Property, this does not mean that it will necessarily be able to acquire the Property and does not oblige it to purchase the Property.
IAL will make no payment to ITOCHU Corporation or ITOCHU Property Development for the acquisition of the Preferential Negotiation Rights.
2. Background
IAL secured the new Preferential Negotiation Rights to the Property based on the separate sponsor support agreements it has concluded with IRM and ITOCHU Corporation on one hand and with IRM and ITOCHU Property Development on the other.
This case is an example in practice of the "collaborative growth relationship" through which IAL and ITOCHU Group
achieve mutual growth. Under this arrangement, the two closely connected ITOCHU Group sponsors use their Realty and Logistics Platform to realize land purchase and facility development, which secures for IAL further opportunities to acquire properties in the future. Through timely property acquisition of this kind, IAL aims to achieve external growth and increase in investor value.
3. Property Details
Overview of the Subject Property >
Property name
i Missions Park Atsugi 2 (plan)
Location
Shimokasuya, Isehara City, Kanagawa, Japan
Completion of construction
July 2022 (plan)
Site area
Approx 7,581.02 ㎡
Total floor area
Approx 15,482.2 ㎡(plan)
Structure/Scale
Steel frame, 4 floors (plan)
Location
The property is located in redevelopment project area in the eastern part
of Isehara City, and is approximately 3km from Atsugi IC of Tomei
Expressway and Odawara Atsugi Road and approximately 2.5km from
Atsugi Minami IC of the Shin Tomei Expressway. It is convenient to
access to major highways (prefectural road 22 and national highway
246), and a location that can be used as a wide-area delivery base and a
delivery base within Kanagawa Prefecture.
Property name
i Missions Park Kazo (plan)
Location
1-563-5, Toyonodai, Kazo-shi,Saitama-ken, Japan
Completion of construction
October,2022 (plan)
Site area
Approx. 7,292.92 ㎡
Total floor area
Approx. 11,055.60 ㎡(plan)
Structure/Scale
Steel frame, 3 floors (plan)
Location
The property is located approximately 2.5km from Kazo IC of Tohoku
Expressway, a suitable location for wide-area delivery throughout eastern
Japan using the two expressway networks of the Tohoku Expressway and
the Ken-O Expressway. This location has an advantage in securing
employment since it is in Toyonodai Techno Town Industrial Park, highly
convenient for commuting.
Image of completed facility (i Missions Park Kazo)
(Note) The above is a representational image of the completed facility, which may differ from the actual final appearance.
Reference: IAL Pipeline and Sponsor owned/developing properties
Property name
Preferential
Location
(Planned)
Total floor
Occupancy
Negotiation Rights
Completion date
area
rate
i Missions Park
Secured
Ichikawa City,
August 2019
57,724 m2
100.0%
Ichikawa-Shiohama
Chiba Prefecture
i Missions Park
Newly Secured
Isehara City,
July 2022
Approx
-
Atsugi 2
Kanagawa Prefecture
15,482 m2
i Missions Park
Newly Secured
Kazo City,
October 2022
Approx
-
Kazo
Saitama Prefecture
11,055 m2
i Missions Park
-
Minoh City,
February 2023
Approx
-
Minoh
Osaka Prefecture
41,520 m2
i Missions Park
-
Kasugai City,
March 2023
Approx
-
Kasugai
Aichi Prefecture
14,496 m2
i Missions Park
-
Kuwana City,
May 2023
Approx
-
Kuwana
Mie Prefecture
90,378 m2
i Missions Park
-
Yoshikawa City,
September 2023
Approx
-
Yoshikawa Minami
Saitama Prefecture
17,848 m2
Total (7 properties)
Approx
-
248,503 m2
(Note) As of the date hereof, IAL has undertaken no specific negotiations with the ITOCHU Group regarding the above assets, has no current plans to acquire them, and has no guarantee of being able to acquire them in the future.
