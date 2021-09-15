ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Property Acquisition

September 15, 2021

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Representative Director, President & CEO Inquiries: Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Property Acquisition

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") announced that it has secured from its sponsors ITOCHU Corporation and ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. ("ITOCHU Property Development") the right to conduct negotiations on a preferential basis ("Preferential Negotiation Rights") regarding the purchase and sale of the logistics facility provisionally named "i Missions Park Atsugi 2 (plan)" and "i Missions Park Kazo (plan)" (together called "Property"). Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the Preferential Negotiation Rights

Subject property i Missions Park Atsugi 2 Location Shimokasuya, Isehara City, Kanagawa, Japan Completion date (plan) July 2022 (plan) Total floor area (plan) 15,482.2 ㎡ (plan) Developer ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Property Development Date of acquisition of preferential negotiation rights April 28, 2021 Subject property i Missions Park Kazo Location 1-563-5, Toyonodai, Kazo-shi,Saitama-ken, Japan Completion date (plan) October,2022 (plan) Total floor area (plan) 11,055.60 ㎡(plan) Developer ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Property Development Date of acquisition of preferential negotiation rights September 14, 2021

Acquisition terms and conditions, including price and timing, are yet to be determined. ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. ("IRM"), IAL's asset management company, will conduct due diligence in advance of the acquisition. Acquisition decisions will be made in accordance with the requirements stated in IRM's Rules for Transactions with Interested Parties.

Please note that, while IAL has been granted Preferential Negotiation Rights to the Property, this does not mean that it will necessarily be able to acquire the Property and does not oblige it to purchase the Property.

IAL will make no payment to ITOCHU Corporation or ITOCHU Property Development for the acquisition of the Preferential Negotiation Rights.

2. Background

IAL secured the new Preferential Negotiation Rights to the Property based on the separate sponsor support agreements it has concluded with IRM and ITOCHU Corporation on one hand and with IRM and ITOCHU Property Development on the other.

This case is an example in practice of the "collaborative growth relationship" through which IAL and ITOCHU Group

