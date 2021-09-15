Log in
    3493   JP3048770006

ITOCHU ADVANCE LOGISTICS INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3493)
ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment : Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Property Acquisition

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
September 15, 2021

For immediate release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation 3-6-5 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: Junichi Shoji, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3493)

Asset Management Company:

ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Junichi Shoji, Representative Director,

President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hiromu Shinoda, GM, Finance &Planning

Department

TEL: +81-3-3556-3901

Notice Concerning the Securing of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Property Acquisition

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") announced that it has secured from its sponsors ITOCHU Corporation and ITOCHU Property Development, Ltd. ("ITOCHU Property Development") the right to conduct negotiations on a preferential basis ("Preferential Negotiation Rights") regarding the purchase and sale of the logistics facility provisionally named "i Missions Park Atsugi 2 (plan)" and "i Missions Park Kazo (plan)" (together called "Property"). Details are as follows.

1. Overview of the Preferential Negotiation Rights

Subject property

i Missions Park Atsugi 2

Location

Shimokasuya, Isehara City, Kanagawa, Japan

Completion date (plan)

July 2022 (plan)

Total floor area (plan)

15,482.2 (plan)

Developer

ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Property Development

Date of acquisition of preferential negotiation rights

April 28, 2021

Subject property

i Missions Park Kazo

Location

1-563-5, Toyonodai, Kazo-shi,Saitama-ken, Japan

Completion date (plan)

October,2022 (plan)

Total floor area (plan)

11,055.60 (plan)

Developer

ITOCHU Corporation, ITOCHU Property Development

Date of acquisition of preferential negotiation rights

September 14, 2021

Acquisition terms and conditions, including price and timing, are yet to be determined. ITOCHU REIT Management Co., Ltd. ("IRM"), IAL's asset management company, will conduct due diligence in advance of the acquisition. Acquisition decisions will be made in accordance with the requirements stated in IRM's Rules for Transactions with Interested Parties.

Please note that, while IAL has been granted Preferential Negotiation Rights to the Property, this does not mean that it will necessarily be able to acquire the Property and does not oblige it to purchase the Property.

IAL will make no payment to ITOCHU Corporation or ITOCHU Property Development for the acquisition of the Preferential Negotiation Rights.

2. Background

IAL secured the new Preferential Negotiation Rights to the Property based on the separate sponsor support agreements it has concluded with IRM and ITOCHU Corporation on one hand and with IRM and ITOCHU Property Development on the other.

This case is an example in practice of the "collaborative growth relationship" through which IAL and ITOCHU Group

1

achieve mutual growth. Under this arrangement, the two closely connected ITOCHU Group sponsors use their Realty and Logistics Platform to realize land purchase and facility development, which secures for IAL further opportunities to acquire properties in the future. Through timely property acquisition of this kind, IAL aims to achieve external growth and increase in investor value.

3. Property Details

  • Overview of the Subject Property >

Property name

i Missions Park Atsugi 2 (plan)

Location

Shimokasuya, Isehara City, Kanagawa, Japan

Completion of construction

July 2022 (plan)

Site area

Approx 7,581.02

Total floor area

Approx 15,482.2 (plan)

Structure/Scale

Steel frame, 4 floors (plan)

Location

The property is located in redevelopment project area in the eastern part

of Isehara City, and is approximately 3km from Atsugi IC of Tomei

Expressway and Odawara Atsugi Road and approximately 2.5km from

Atsugi Minami IC of the Shin Tomei Expressway. It is convenient to

access to major highways (prefectural road 22 and national highway

246), and a location that can be used as a wide-area delivery base and a

delivery base within Kanagawa Prefecture.

Property name

i Missions Park Kazo (plan)

Location

1-563-5, Toyonodai, Kazo-shi,Saitama-ken, Japan

Completion of construction

October,2022 (plan)

Site area

Approx. 7,292.92

Total floor area

Approx. 11,055.60 (plan)

Structure/Scale

Steel frame, 3 floors (plan)

Location

The property is located approximately 2.5km from Kazo IC of Tohoku

Expressway, a suitable location for wide-area delivery throughout eastern

Japan using the two expressway networks of the Tohoku Expressway and

the Ken-O Expressway. This location has an advantage in securing

employment since it is in Toyonodai Techno Town Industrial Park, highly

convenient for commuting.

2

Image of completed facility (i Missions Park Kazo)

(Note) The above is a representational image of the completed facility, which may differ from the actual final appearance.

Reference: IAL Pipeline and Sponsor owned/developing properties

Property name

Preferential

Location

(Planned)

Total floor

Occupancy

Negotiation Rights

Completion date

area

rate

i Missions Park

Secured

Ichikawa City,

August 2019

57,724 m2

100.0%

Ichikawa-Shiohama

Chiba Prefecture

i Missions Park

Newly Secured

Isehara City,

July 2022

Approx

-

Atsugi 2

Kanagawa Prefecture

15,482 m2

i Missions Park

Newly Secured

Kazo City,

October 2022

Approx

-

Kazo

Saitama Prefecture

11,055 m2

i Missions Park

-

Minoh City,

February 2023

Approx

-

Minoh

Osaka Prefecture

41,520 m2

i Missions Park

-

Kasugai City,

March 2023

Approx

-

Kasugai

Aichi Prefecture

14,496 m2

i Missions Park

-

Kuwana City,

May 2023

Approx

-

Kuwana

Mie Prefecture

90,378 m2

i Missions Park

-

Yoshikawa City,

September 2023

Approx

-

Yoshikawa Minami

Saitama Prefecture

17,848 m2

Total (7 properties)

Approx

-

248,503 m2

(Note) As of the date hereof, IAL has undertaken no specific negotiations with the ITOCHU Group regarding the above assets, has no current plans to acquire them, and has no guarantee of being able to acquire them in the future.

IAL's corporate website: https://www.ial-reit.com/en/

3

Disclaimer

Itochu Advance Logistics Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
