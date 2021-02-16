Log in
ITOCHU Corporation    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
Carlyle plans IPO for Japan's WingArc1st, valuing firm at $475 million: sources

02/16/2021 | 12:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of The Carlyle Group is displayed at the company's office in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group Inc is set to win approval for an initial public offering (IPO) of Japan's WingArc1st Inc as early as Thursday, two people with knowledge of the matter said, its third attempt to list the software firm.

WingArc1st develops and sells business software, including cloud-based offerings. It is likely to list in Tokyo by mid-March with a market capitalisation of around 50 billion yen ($475 million), the people said, declining to be identified as the information is not yet public.

It was not clear how much of WingArc1st Carlyle aims to sell, nor the amount Carlyle aims to raise.

Carlyle and the Tokyo Stock Exchange declined to comment on the matter. A WingArc1st spokesman said the software developer is considering listing and declined to comment further.

Carlyle bought Tokyo-based WingArc1st from Japan's Orix Corp for an undisclosed sum in 2016. It shelved IPO plans in 2019 due to market conditions and again last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No company has managed to list in Tokyo after already pulling plans twice, the Tokyo bourse said.

Carlyle owned 47.3% of WingArc1st as of February last year. It has since sold stakes to trading house Itochu Corp and other investors, showed data compiled by Refinitiv.

Carlyle now looks likely to take advantage of the Japanese stock market's surge to its highest levels in 30 years. A successful IPO would be Carlyle's eighth in Japan.

($1 = 105.6000 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Additional reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan and Christopher Cushing)

By Takashi Umekawa


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITOCHU CORPORATION 0.74% 3140 End-of-day quote.5.94%
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. -0.08% 37.16 Delayed Quote.18.19%
Financials
Sales 2021 10 683 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2021 421 B 3 982 M 3 982 M
Net Debt 2021 2 275 B 21 540 M 21 540 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 4 666 B 44 292 M 44 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 128 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO, Representative Director & CIO
Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION5.94%44 133
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION13.66%40 121
MITSUI & CO., LTD.8.89%32 146
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.35%19 554
SUMITOMO CORPORATION9.92%17 735
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION13.21%15 304
