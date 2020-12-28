ITOCHU : Announces It Has Earned an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA

As of December 2020, ITOCHU Corporation received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA.

MSCI ESG ratings analyze the degree to which a company is managing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and grade it on a 7-point scale from the highest AAA rating to the lowest CCC rating. MSCI ESG ratings have established a strong reputation for their well founded scoring. On this occasion, ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter 'ITOCHU') has been highly recognized for its industry-leading food safety management system and governance initiatives in particular, and earned the prestigious AAA rating, the highest possible score, as a result.

The ITOCHU Group, which conducts business globally, regards action on the global environment and social issues as the most important elements of its management policy. Based on our founding spirit of 'sampo yoshi,' we are working to create a sustainable society.

■MSCI is a US-based financial services provider headquartered in New York. The company provides a range of tools that support investment decision making to institutional investors around the world, including as large public pension funds such GPIF, as well as asset management firms and hedge funds.