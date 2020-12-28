Log in
ITOCHU Corporation    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
ITOCHU : Announces It Has Earned an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA

12/28/2020 | 03:47am EST
As of December 2020, ITOCHU Corporation received an MSCI ESG Rating of AAA.

MSCI ESG ratings analyze the degree to which a company is managing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and grade it on a 7-point scale from the highest AAA rating to the lowest CCC rating. MSCI ESG ratings have established a strong reputation for their well founded scoring. On this occasion, ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Yoshihisa Suzuki, President & COO; hereinafter 'ITOCHU') has been highly recognized for its industry-leading food safety management system and governance initiatives in particular, and earned the prestigious AAA rating, the highest possible score, as a result.

The ITOCHU Group, which conducts business globally, regards action on the global environment and social issues as the most important elements of its management policy. Based on our founding spirit of 'sampo yoshi,' we are working to create a sustainable society.

■MSCI is a US-based financial services provider headquartered in New York. The company provides a range of tools that support investment decision making to institutional investors around the world, including as large public pension funds such GPIF, as well as asset management firms and hedge funds.

  • *THE USE BY ITOCHU Corporation OFANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES ('MSCI') DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF ITOCHU Corporation BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED 'AS-IS' AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:46:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 10 456 B 101 B 101 B
Net income 2021 419 B 4 050 M 4 050 M
Net Debt 2021 2 275 B 21 981 M 21 981 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 4 367 B 42 150 M 42 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 128 146
Free-Float 89,1%
