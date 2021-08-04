ITOCHU : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2022

1. Consolidated operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Summary)
(%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Net profit attributable
Total comprehensive
Revenues
Trading income (*4)
Profit before tax
Net profit
income attributable
to ITOCHU
to ITOCHU
For the first quarter of
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
Fiscal Year 2022
2,916,818
22.1
153,310
112.7
382,009
175.0
284,715
146.9
267,476
155.3
290,167
83.7
Fiscal Year 2021
2,388,225
(12.4)
72,081
(29.6)
138,899
(29.8)
115,319
(29.6)
104,759
(28.9)
157,998
82.1
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
attributable to ITOCHU
attributable to ITOCHU
For the first quarter of
yen
yen
Fiscal Year 2022
180.09
-
Fiscal Year 2021
70.29
-
Equity in earnings of associates and joint ventures (millions of yen) 1st quarter of FYE 2022:
77,422
[
78.9% ]
1st quarter of FYE 2021:
Total comprehensive income (millions of yen)
1st quarter of FYE 2022:
308,618
[
74.2% ]
1st quarter of FYE 2021:
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Total shareholders' equity
Ratio of shareholders'
equity to total assets
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
%
43,284 [ (17.9)%]
177,152 [ 79.2 % ]
Shareholders' equity per share
yen
June 30, 2021
11,181,701
4,071,801
3,536,774
31.6
2,381.17
March 31, 2021
11,178,432
3,870,240
3,316,281
29.7
2,232.84
(3) Consolidated cash flows information
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents
For the first quarter of
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
Fiscal Year 2022
181,655
1,547
(281,364)
491,818
Fiscal Year 2021
254,087
(91,189)
(111,559)
666,908
2. Dividend distribution
Dividend distribution per share
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
Fiscal Year 2021
-
44.00
-
44.00
88.00
Fiscal Year 2022
-
Fiscal Year 2022
47.00
-
47.00
94.00
(Planned)
(Note) Revisions to the plan of dividend distribution announced most recently: None
3. Outlook of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)
Net profit attributable
Basic earnings per share
to ITOCHU
attributable to ITOCHU
millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year 2022
550,000
37.0
370.31
(Note) Revisions to the outlook of consolidated operating results announced most recently: None
(Note) Outlook of consolidated operating results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 is not prepared.
4. Other information
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the consolidation scope): None
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
(a)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: None
(b) Other changes
: None
(c)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(3) Number of common shares issued
(a)
Number of common shares outstanding:
1st quarter of FYE 2022
1,584,889,504
Fiscal Year 2021
1,584,889,504
(including the number of treasury stock)
(b) Number of treasury stock:
1st quarter of FYE 2022
99,578,475
Fiscal Year 2021
99,659,483
(c)
Average number of common
shares outstanding:
1st quarter of FYE 2022
1,485,242,070
1st quarter of FYE 2021
1,490,288,763
[Note]
*1. This document is an English translation of a statement initially written in Japanese. The original Japanese document should be considered as the primary version.
*2. This document is unaudited by certified public accountants or audit firms.
*3. Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.
*4. "Trading income" is presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practices.
-"Trading income" = "Gross trading profit" + "Selling, general and administrative expenses" + "Provision for doubtful accounts"
*5. The consolidated financial statements are expressed in Japanese yen and, solely for the convenience of the reader, have been translated into U.S. dollars at the rate of 110.58 yen = 1 U.S. dollar, which is the exchange rate prevailing on June 30, 2021. The translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate.
*6. "ITOCHU" referred to in the consolidated financial statements represents ITOCHU Corporation.
1. Qualitative Information
(1) Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Operating Results
[For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021]
(a) General Economic Situation
For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the global economy generally improved as the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines advanced around the world and restrictions on the movement of people were successively eased. Although the pace of recovery in the Chinese economy, which had been recovering ahead of other regions, slightly slowed, the US and European economies were boosted primarily due to the recovery in consumer spending. Amid these developments, the WTI crude oil price rose from approximately US$60 per barrel range at the beginning of the fiscal year to nearly US$75 per barrel at the end of June, mainly due to hopes of a recovery in the global economy.
The Japanese economy remained flat, with a decline in the service and apparel sectors in particular, stemming from the state of emergency declaration in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. However, there were also some positive signs as exports continued to grow and capital investment in the manufacturing industry and residential investment ceased declining. The U.S. dollar-yen exchange rate started at approximately ¥110 per dollar at the beginning of the fiscal year, with the appreciation of the yen to approximately ¥107 per dollar towards late April due to a pause in the rise in the U.S. long-term interest rates, subsequently depreciating of the yen against the backdrop of economic recovery in the U.S. and forecasts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than previously expected, to close at approximately ¥110 per dollar at the end of June. The Nikkei Stock Average fell from approximately ¥29,000 at the beginning of the fiscal year to approximately ¥27,000 in mid-May due to the state of emergency declared by the Japanese government, among other factors. However, it later recovered to approximately ¥29,000 through to the end of June against the backdrop of rising U.S. stock prices and the depreciation of the yen. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell from 0.12% at the beginning of the fiscal year to 0.04% as the Bank of Japan continued to provide ample liquidity to the market and the rise in the U.S. long-term interest rates took a pause, but subsequently rose slightly in line with the U.S. long-term interest rates to close at 0.07% at the end of June.
and joint ventures ..................................
Income tax expense................................
(97.3)
(23.6)
(73.7)
312.6 %
(880)
Net profit.................................................
284.7
115.3
169.4
146.9 %
2,575
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU.......
267.5
104.8
162.7
155.3 %
2,419
(Reference) Trading income.................
153.3
72.1
81.2
112.7 %
1,387
(i) Revenues (from external customers)
Increased by 22.1%, or 528.6 billion yen, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2,916.8 billion yen (26,378 million U.S. dollars).
Energy & Chemicals Company:
Increased by 159.2 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 614.7 billion yen (5,559 million U.S. dollars), due to higher sales prices and transaction volume in energy-related companies and chemical- related companies.
Metals & Minerals Company:
Increased by 107.5 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 251.9 billion yen (2,278 million U.S. dollars), due to higher iron ore prices.
Food Company:
Increased by 82.2 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,064.5 billion yen (9,627 million U.S. dollars), due to higher transaction volume in NIPPON ACCESS and the increase in food-distribution- related transactions.
Machinery Company:
Increased by 63.1 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 287.1 billion yen (2,596 million U.S. dollars), due to the favorable sales in YANASE and the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.
－ 4 －
(ii) Gross trading profit
Increased by 22.3%, or 89.5 billion yen, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 490.9 billion yen (4,440 million U.S. dollars).
Metals & Minerals Company:
Increased by 27.5 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 53.5 billion yen (484 million U.S. dollars), due to higher iron ore prices.
Machinery Company:
Increased by 18.7 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 50.6 billion yen (458 million U.S. dollars), due to the favorable sales in YANASE, the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, the recovery of the shipping market and the favorable performance in North American IPP-related business.
General Products & Realty Company:
Increased by 11.9 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 47.9 billion yen (433 million U.S. dollars), due to the sales volume recovery in ETEL (European tire-related company) resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19 and the favorable performance in North American construction materials business.
The 8th Company:
Increased by 10.7 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 110.3 billion yen (998 million U.S. dollars), due to the recovery of daily sales resulting from expanding product offerings in FamilyMart while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.
(iii) Selling, general and administrative expenses
Increased by 3.2%, or 10.4 billion yen, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 336.6 billion yen (3,044 million U.S. dollars), due to the increase of expenses resulting from the stable growth in revenue and the depreciation of the yen.
(iv) Gains on investments
Increased by 572.1%, or 113.7 billion yen, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 133.6 billion yen (1,208 million U.S. dollars), due to the gains on the partial sale of Taiwan FamilyMart and the sale of Japan Brazil Paper & Pulp Resources Development, and the realization of foreign exchange gains due to the de-consolidation of ITOCHU Coal Americas, partially offset by the absence of the gain on the partial sale of eGuarantee in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
－ 5 －
