ITOCHU : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2022

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Operating Results

[For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021]

(a) General Economic Situation

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the global economy generally improved as the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines advanced around the world and restrictions on the movement of people were successively eased. Although the pace of recovery in the Chinese economy, which had been recovering ahead of other regions, slightly slowed, the US and European economies were boosted primarily due to the recovery in consumer spending. Amid these developments, the WTI crude oil price rose from approximately US$60 per barrel range at the beginning of the fiscal year to nearly US$75 per barrel at the end of June, mainly due to hopes of a recovery in the global economy.

The Japanese economy remained flat, with a decline in the service and apparel sectors in particular, stemming from the state of emergency declaration in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. However, there were also some positive signs as exports continued to grow and capital investment in the manufacturing industry and residential investment ceased declining. The U.S. dollar-yen exchange rate started at approximately ¥110 per dollar at the beginning of the fiscal year, with the appreciation of the yen to approximately ¥107 per dollar towards late April due to a pause in the rise in the U.S. long-term interest rates, subsequently depreciating of the yen against the backdrop of economic recovery in the U.S. and forecasts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than previously expected, to close at approximately ¥110 per dollar at the end of June. The Nikkei Stock Average fell from approximately ¥29,000 at the beginning of the fiscal year to approximately ¥27,000 in mid-May due to the state of emergency declared by the Japanese government, among other factors. However, it later recovered to approximately ¥29,000 through to the end of June against the backdrop of rising U.S. stock prices and the depreciation of the yen. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell from 0.12% at the beginning of the fiscal year to 0.04% as the Bank of Japan continued to provide ample liquidity to the market and the rise in the U.S. long-term interest rates took a pause, but subsequently rose slightly in line with the U.S. long-term interest rates to close at 0.07% at the end of June.