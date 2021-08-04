Log in
ITOCHU : Consolidated Financial Statements (PDF 2,423KB)

08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
August 4, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter

of the Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2022

Page:

  • : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2022
  • : 1. Qualitative Information
  • : (1) Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Operating Results
  • : (a) General Economic Situation
  • : (b) Consolidated Operating Results
  • : (2) Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Financial Position
  • : (a) Consolidated Financial Position
  • : (b) Consolidated Cash Flows

10 : 2. Summary Information (Notes)

10 : (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the consolidation scope)

  1. : (2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
  2. : 3. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements [Condensed]

11

:

(1)

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income [Condensed]

13

:

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position [Condensed]

  1. : (3) Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity [Condensed]
  2. : (4) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows [Condensed]
  3. : (5) Operating Segment Information

17

:

(6) Assumption for Going Concern

ITOCHU Corporation

-Unaudited-

August 4, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ending March 31, 2022

[Prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards]

Company name:

ITOCHU Corporation

Stock exchange code:

8001

https://www.itochu.co.jp/en/ir/

President and Chief Operating Officer:

Keita Ishii

General Manager, Investor Relations Division:

Suguru Amano

TEL: 81 - 3 - 3497 - 7295

The date of payout of dividend: -

1. Consolidated operating results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Summary)

(%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net profit attributable

Total comprehensive

Revenues

Trading income (*4)

Profit before tax

Net profit

income attributable

to ITOCHU

to ITOCHU

For the first quarter of

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

Fiscal Year 2022

2,916,818

22.1

153,310

112.7

382,009

175.0

284,715

146.9

267,476

155.3

290,167

83.7

Fiscal Year 2021

2,388,225

(12.4)

72,081

(29.6)

138,899

(29.8)

115,319

(29.6)

104,759

(28.9)

157,998

82.1

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

attributable to ITOCHU

attributable to ITOCHU

For the first quarter of

yen

yen

Fiscal Year 2022

180.09

-

Fiscal Year 2021

70.29

-

Equity in earnings of associates and joint ventures (millions of yen) 1st quarter of FYE 2022:

77,422

[

78.9% ]

1st quarter of FYE 2021:

Total comprehensive income (millions of yen)

1st quarter of FYE 2022:

308,618

[

74.2% ]

1st quarter of FYE 2021:

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Total shareholders' equity

Ratio of shareholders'

equity to total assets

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

%

43,284 [ (17.9)%]

177,152 [ 79.2 % ]

Shareholders' equity per share

yen

June 30, 2021

11,181,701

4,071,801

3,536,774

31.6

2,381.17

March 31, 2021

11,178,432

3,870,240

3,316,281

29.7

2,232.84

(3) Consolidated cash flows information

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

For the first quarter of

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

millions of yen

Fiscal Year 2022

181,655

1,547

(281,364)

491,818

Fiscal Year 2021

254,087

(91,189)

(111,559)

666,908

2. Dividend distribution

Dividend distribution per share

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

first quarter

second quarter

third quarter

Fiscal Year 2021

-

44.00

-

44.00

88.00

Fiscal Year 2022

-

Fiscal Year 2022

47.00

-

47.00

94.00

(Planned)

(Note) Revisions to the plan of dividend distribution announced most recently: None

3. Outlook of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net profit attributable

Basic earnings per share

to ITOCHU

attributable to ITOCHU

millions of yen

%

Fiscal Year 2022

550,000

37.0

370.31

(Note) Revisions to the outlook of consolidated operating results announced most recently: None

(Note) Outlook of consolidated operating results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 is not prepared.

1

4. Other information

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the consolidation scope): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

(a)

Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS

: None

(b) Other changes

: None

(c)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

(3) Number of common shares issued

(a)

Number of common shares outstanding:

1st quarter of FYE 2022

1,584,889,504

Fiscal Year 2021

1,584,889,504

(including the number of treasury stock)

(b) Number of treasury stock:

1st quarter of FYE 2022

99,578,475

Fiscal Year 2021

99,659,483

(c)

Average number of common

shares outstanding:

1st quarter of FYE 2022

1,485,242,070

1st quarter of FYE 2021

1,490,288,763

[Note]

*1. This document is an English translation of a statement initially written in Japanese. The original Japanese document should be considered as the primary version.

*2. This document is unaudited by certified public accountants or audit firms.

*3. Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.

*4. "Trading income" is presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practices.

-"Trading income" = "Gross trading profit" + "Selling, general and administrative expenses" + "Provision for doubtful accounts"

*5. The consolidated financial statements are expressed in Japanese yen and, solely for the convenience of the reader, have been translated into U.S. dollars at the rate of 110.58 yen = 1 U.S. dollar, which is the exchange rate prevailing on June 30, 2021. The translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate.

*6. "ITOCHU" referred to in the consolidated financial statements represents ITOCHU Corporation.

2

1. Qualitative Information

(1) Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Operating Results

[For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021]

(a) General Economic Situation

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, the global economy generally improved as the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines advanced around the world and restrictions on the movement of people were successively eased. Although the pace of recovery in the Chinese economy, which had been recovering ahead of other regions, slightly slowed, the US and European economies were boosted primarily due to the recovery in consumer spending. Amid these developments, the WTI crude oil price rose from approximately US$60 per barrel range at the beginning of the fiscal year to nearly US$75 per barrel at the end of June, mainly due to hopes of a recovery in the global economy.

The Japanese economy remained flat, with a decline in the service and apparel sectors in particular, stemming from the state of emergency declaration in major cities such as Tokyo and Osaka. However, there were also some positive signs as exports continued to grow and capital investment in the manufacturing industry and residential investment ceased declining. The U.S. dollar-yen exchange rate started at approximately ¥110 per dollar at the beginning of the fiscal year, with the appreciation of the yen to approximately ¥107 per dollar towards late April due to a pause in the rise in the U.S. long-term interest rates, subsequently depreciating of the yen against the backdrop of economic recovery in the U.S. and forecasts that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than previously expected, to close at approximately ¥110 per dollar at the end of June. The Nikkei Stock Average fell from approximately ¥29,000 at the beginning of the fiscal year to approximately ¥27,000 in mid-May due to the state of emergency declared by the Japanese government, among other factors. However, it later recovered to approximately ¥29,000 through to the end of June against the backdrop of rising U.S. stock prices and the depreciation of the yen. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell from 0.12% at the beginning of the fiscal year to 0.04% as the Bank of Japan continued to provide ample liquidity to the market and the rise in the U.S. long-term interest rates took a pause, but subsequently rose slightly in line with the U.S. long-term interest rates to close at 0.07% at the end of June.

3

(b) Consolidated Operating Results

Billions of Yen

Millions of

U.S. Dollars

Apr.-Jun.

Apr.-Jun.

Increase

%

Apr.-Jun.

2021

2020

(Decrease)

2021

Revenues ................................................

2,916.8

2,388.2

528.6

22.1 %

26,378

Gross trading profit ...............................

490.9

401.5

89.5

22.3 %

4,440

Selling, general and administrative

(336.6)

(326.2)

(10.4)

3.2 %

(3,044)

expenses .................................................

Gains on investments.............................

133.6

19.9

113.7

572.1 %

1,208

Equity in earnings of associates

77.4

43.3

34.1

78.9 %

700

and joint ventures ..................................

Income tax expense................................

(97.3)

(23.6)

(73.7)

312.6 %

(880)

Net profit.................................................

284.7

115.3

169.4

146.9 %

2,575

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU.......

267.5

104.8

162.7

155.3 %

2,419

(Reference) Trading income.................

153.3

72.1

81.2

112.7 %

1,387

(i) Revenues (from external customers)

Increased by 22.1%, or 528.6 billion yen, compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 2,916.8 billion yen (26,378 million U.S. dollars).

  • Energy & Chemicals Company:
    Increased by 159.2 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 614.7 billion yen (5,559 million U.S. dollars), due to higher sales prices and transaction volume in energy-related companies and chemical- related companies.
  • Metals & Minerals Company:
    Increased by 107.5 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 251.9 billion yen (2,278 million U.S. dollars), due to higher iron ore prices.
  • Food Company:
    Increased by 82.2 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 1,064.5 billion yen (9,627 million U.S. dollars), due to higher transaction volume in NIPPON ACCESS and the increase in food-distribution- related transactions.
  • Machinery Company:
    Increased by 63.1 billion yen compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year to 287.1 billion yen (2,596 million U.S. dollars), due to the favorable sales in YANASE and the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
