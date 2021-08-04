ITOCHU : FYE 2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary
08/04/2021 | 12:36am EDT
FYE 2022 1st Quarter
Business Results Summary
August 4, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.
Summary of FYE 2022 1st Quarter
2
Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2022 1st Quarter
（Unit : billion yen）
"Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥267.5 bil., 2.6 times as high as the same period of the previous fiscal year (increased by ¥162.7 bil.) and renewed all-time high in every single quarter's. The progress toward the FYE 2022 forecast of ¥550.0 bil. was high, achieving 49%.
"Core profit" was approximately ¥180.0 bil., increased by ¥91.5 bil. compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year and renewed all-time high in every single quarter's.
It was 1.5 times as high as FYE 2020 Q1 which had been the best as a 1st quarter's, achieving well-balanced growth both in non-resource and resource sectors.
Core profit in every operating segment increased compared to FYE 2021 Q1 and
that in every segment except for Textile increased compared to FYE 2020 Q1 (pre-COVID-19).
"Ratio of group companies reporting profits" was 81.4%, recovering to over 80% even in Q1.
"Core operating cash flows" was ¥177.0 bil., renewed all-time high as a 1st quarter's.
ITOCHU
Extraordinary gains and losses
Core profit(*1)
[Core profit(excluding the impact of COVID-19)](*1)
(*1)Core profit is shown in round figure.
Ratio (%) of group companies reporting profits
Core operating cash flows
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Increase/
FYE 2022 Forecast
Progress
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
(Disclosed on May 10)
147.3
104.8
＊
267.5
+162.7
*
550.0
49%
30.0
16.0
87.5
+
71.5
117.0
88.5
＊
180.0
+
91.5
[117.0]
[110.5]
[193.5]
[＋ 83.0]
Dividend information (per share)
84.9%
73.4%
81.4%
Increased 8.1pt
Annual (Planned)
* 94 yen
148.0
96.0
＊
177.0
+
81.0
Interim (Planned)
* 47 yen
：Record High
3
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment
（Unit : billion yen）
Summary of Changes from the Same Period of the Previous Fiscal Year
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
FYE 2022
Textile [Inc / (Dec):¥ 4.4 bil., Progress : 23%]
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Forecast
Increased due to the improvement in apparel-related companies including expense reduction while
Decreased due to higher tax expenses, partially offset by higher equity in earnings in CITIC Limited.
(*1) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and
Resource sectors as 100%.
4
Cash Flows
（Unit : billion yen）
Operating Cash Flows and Free Cash Flows:
"Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflow of ¥181.7 bil., due to a stable performance in operating revenues in Metals & Minerals, The 8th, General Products & Realty, and Energy & Chemicals Companies.
"Free cash flows" resulted in a net cash-inflow of ¥183.2 bil., due to the cash-inflows from operating activities and sale of Japan Brazil Paper & Pulp Resources Development, partially offset by the purchase of fixed assets by The 8th, Food, Energy & Chemicals, and Metals & Minerals Companies, and the decrease in cash as the conversion of Taiwan FamilyMart into an investment accounted for by the equity method from a consolidated subsidiary accompanying the partial sale. It renewed all-time high as a 1st quarter's.
Core Free Cash Flows:
"Core operating cash flows" after deducting changes in working capital and excluding the effect of lease accounting from "Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflow of ¥177.0 bil.
"Core free cash flows" resulted in a net cash-inflow of ¥207.0 bil.. Both figures renewed all-time high as a 1st quarter's.
Cash Flows
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Core Free Cash Flows
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Cash flows from operating activities
254.1
181.7
200.0
207.0
177.0
Cash flows from investing activities
(91.2)
1.5
150.0
Free cash flows
162.9
*
183.2
100.0
96.0
Cash flows from financing activities
(111.6)
(281.4)
50.0
Core Free Cash Flows
FYE 2022
30.0
FYE 2021
1.0
0.0
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Core operating cash flows(*1)
96.0
*
177.0
(50.0)
Net investment cash flows(*2)
(95.0)
30.0
(95.0)
(100.0)
Core free cash flows
1.0
*
207.0
FYE 2021 Q1 Results
FYE 2022 Q1 Results
*：Record High
Core operating cash flows
(*1) "Operating cash flows" minus "changes in working capital"
(excluding the effect of lease accounting)
Net investment cash flows
(*2) Payments and collections for substantive investment and capital expenditure.
Core free cash flows
"Investment cash flows" plus "equity transactions with non-controlling interests" minus "changes in loan receivables", etc.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Itochu Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:35:05 UTC.