ITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results (Appendix) (PDF 1,170KB)

08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix

Supplementary Information on

FYE 2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary

9

Textile

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Increase/

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

19.8

22.1

+2.3

Equity in earnings of associates and

(1.0)

0.7

+1.7

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

0.9

5.3

+4.4

Core profit

0.9

3.3

+2.4

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increased due to the improvement in apparel-related companies including expense reduction while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.

FYE 2022

Forecast

Progress

110.0

20%

23.0

23%

Mar. 2021

Jun. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

418.7

405.9

(12.8)

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

30

23.0

15

1.6

7.5

17.7

7.5

5.3

0

0.9

(14.2)

(15)

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Major Group Companies

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

JOI'X CORPORATION

100.0%

(0.3)

(0.2)

(0.8)

0.8

DESCENTE LTD.

40.0%

(1.0)

Aug. 6

1.6

1.2 (*1)

EDWIN CO., LTD.

98.5%

(0.5)

1.2

(1.7)

1.0

Sankei Co., Ltd.

100.0%

0.1

0.1

(8.2)

0.3

ITOCHU Textile Prominent (ASIA) Ltd.

(Hong Kong)

100.0%

0.3

0.2

0.9

1.9

[IPA]

ITOCHU TEXTILE (CHINA) CO., LTD.

(China)

100.0%

0.4

0.3

1.1

1.2

[ITS]

Note: The date above is the financial announcement date

of each company.

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced

as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment,

multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership

percentage.

10

Machinery

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Increase/

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

31.9

50.6

+18.7

Equity in earnings of associates and

6.5

15.8

+9.3

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

5.3

26.2

+20.9

Core profit

5.3

21.2

+15.9

Mar. 2021

Jun. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,124.9

1,182.8

+57.9

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU) Increased due to the favorable sales in YANASE, the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting from the alleviation of

the impact of COVID-19, the recovery of

the shipping market, the favorable performance in North American IPP-related business, and the gain on the sale of a water utility company in IEI (European water-and-environment-related company).

FYE 2022

Forecast

Progress

190.0

27%

58.0

45%

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

Profits/Losses from

Major Group Companies

Owner

FYE 2021 FYE 2022

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

58.0

50

22.8

31.8

30

16.1

10

11.4

26.2

5.3

(10)

(9.9)

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast

Tokyo Century Corporation

30.1%

4.4

Aug. 6

13.5

18.0

(*1)

I-Power Investment Inc.

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

0.1

1.2

2.5

2.5

I-ENVIRONMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED [IEI]

(U.K.)

100.0%

0.1

6.0

0.6

0.9

ITOCHU Plantech Inc.

60.0%

0.2

0.2

0.8

0.7

(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)

100.0%

0.3

0.3

1.4

1.1

IMECS Co., Ltd.

100.0%

0.0

1.2

1.1

1.5

JAMCO Corporation

33.4%

(0.6)

Aug. 6

(5.0)

(1.0)

(*1)

JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION

100.0%

0.2

0.1

1.5

1.4

YANASE & CO., LTD.

66.0%

(1.8)

2.8

4.6

5.2

Auto Investment Inc. [AII]

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

0.2

0.7

1.2

0.7

ITOCHU TC CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

50.0%

0.0

0.0

0.2

0.2

ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION

100.0%

0.0

0.1

0.5

0.8

Century Medical, Inc.

100.0%

0.2

0.2

0.6

0.8

MULTIQUIP INC.

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

0.4

1.0

2.4

2.8

Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment,

11

multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.

Metals & Minerals

Unit : billion yen

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Increase/

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

26.0

53.5

+27.5

Equity in earnings of associates and

4.6

11.8

+7.2

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

22.8

77.9

+55.1

Core profit

22.8

55.9

+33.1

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increased due to higher iron ore prices, higher equity in earnings in Marubeni-Itochu Steel, and the realization of foreign exchange gains due to the de-consolidation of ITOCHU Coal Americas.

FYE 2022

Forecast Progress

  1. 44%
  1. 56%

Mar. 2021

Jun. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

913.6

1,026.5

+112.9

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

140

138.0

120

104.1

100

60.1

30.4

80

60

25.9

40

25.0

77.9

20

22.8

0

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Major Group Companies

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of

(Australia)

100.0%

20.3

47.5

90.6

123.4

Australia Pty Ltd [IMEA]

Iron ore

N.A.

19.6

47.2

99.9

(*1)

Coal

N.A.

0.6

0.3

(9.3)

(*1)

JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE

(Brazil)

77.3%

0.0

0.4

5.5

(*1)

FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA. [JBMF]

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

50.0%

1.7

5.6

8.7

(*1)

ITOCHU Metals Corporation

70.0%

0.2

0.5

1.0

1.1

(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)

100.0%

0.3

0.7

1.5

1.5

(*1) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Forecast" is not presented.

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

ITOCHU's Ownership

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

(Sales Results)

Iron oremillion t

6.3

6.0

23.6

24.3

IMEA

5.7

5.5

21.3

21.5

JBMF(CSN Mineração S.A.)

0.6

0.6

2.3

2.8

12

Energy & Chemicals

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Increase/

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

Gross trading profit

50.4

56.9

+6.5

Energy

23.2

23.8

+0.6

Chemicals

25.7

30.9

+5.2

Power & Environmental Solution

1.6

2.2

+0.6

Equity in earnings of associates and

4.1

3.9

(0.2)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

11.2

15.0

+3.8

Energy

4.1

3.4

(0.7)

Chemicals

5.5

9.7

+4.2

Power & Environmental Solution

1.5

1.9

+0.4

Core profit

11.2

15.0

+3.8

Mar. 2021

Jun. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,279.2

1,329.4

+50.2

Energy

690.0

718.6

+28.6

Chemicals

549.7

561.4

+11.7

Power & Environmental Solution

39.5

49.4

+9.9

Summary of changes

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU) Increased due to the stable performance in chemical-related companies resulting from higher market prices and the improvement in profitability in CIECO Azer due to higher oil prices, partially offset by lower equity in earnings in Japan South Sakha Oil and the absence of the favorable performance in energy trading transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Unit : billion yen FYE 2022

Forecast Progress

224.0 25%

103.0 23%

  1. 27%
  1. 27%

57.0

26%

27.0

13%

23.0

42%

7.0

27%

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

60

57.0

40

36.1

42.0

1.8

10.8

20

12.3

11.2

15.0

0

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Major Group Companies

-ship

Q1 Results Q1 Results

Results

Forecast

ITOCHU Oil Exploration

(Cayman Islands)

100.0%

(0.8)

1.3

1.8

2.7

(Azerbaijan) Inc. [CIECO Azer]

ITOCHU PETROLEUM CO.,

(Singapore)

100.0%

0.3

0.3

1.1

1.1

(SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. [IPC SPR]

ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.

54.0%

1.9

1.4

6.6

6.7 (*1)

Japan South Sakha Oil Co., Ltd.

25.0%

2.9

1.5

4.8

(*2)

Dividends from LNG Projects

N.A.

0.1

0.1

3.4

4.1

ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation

100.0%

1.1

1.6

4.7

4.6

ITOCHU PLASTICS INC.

60.0%

0.5

0.8

2.6

2.7

(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)

100.0%

0.9

1.3

4.3

4.5

C.I.

TAKIRON Corporation

55.7%

0.6

Aug. 4

2.8

3.1 (*1)

Note: The date above is the financial announcement date

of each

company.

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment,

multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.

(*2) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Forecast" is not presented.

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

ITOCHU's Ownership

Results

Forecast

Oil & Gas1,000BBL/day*

44

38

13

(Sales Results)

* Natural Gas converted to crude oil is equivalent to 6,000cf =1BBL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 10 470 B 96 011 M 96 011 M
Net income 2021 440 B 4 032 M 4 032 M
Net Debt 2021 2 547 B 23 353 M 23 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 4 976 B 45 611 M 45 626 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 128 146
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 350,00 JPY
Average target price 3 805,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION13.02%45 611
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION25.34%42 639
MITSUI & CO., LTD.44.75%38 477
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED201.25%21 261
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION3.99%20 570
SUMITOMO CORPORATION12.60%17 506