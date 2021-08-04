ITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results (Appendix) (PDF 1,170KB)
08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
Appendix
Supplementary Information on
FYE 2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary
9
Textile
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Increase/
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
19.8
22.1
+2.3
Equity in earnings of associates and
(1.0)
0.7
+1.7
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
0.9
5.3
+4.4
Core profit
0.9
3.3
+2.4
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increased due to the improvement in apparel-related companies including expense reduction while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.
FYE 2022
Forecast
Progress
110.0
20%
23.0
23%
Mar. 2021
Jun. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
418.7
405.9
(12.8)
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
30
23.0
15
1.6
7.5
17.7
7.5
5.3
0
0.9
(14.2)
(15)
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Major Group Companies
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
JOI'X CORPORATION
100.0%
(0.3)
(0.2)
(0.8)
0.8
DESCENTE LTD.
40.0%
(1.0)
Aug. 6
1.6
1.2 (*1)
EDWIN CO., LTD.
98.5%
(0.5)
1.2
(1.7)
1.0
Sankei Co., Ltd.
100.0%
0.1
0.1
(8.2)
0.3
ITOCHU Textile Prominent (ASIA) Ltd.
(Hong Kong)
100.0%
0.3
0.2
0.9
1.9
[IPA]
ITOCHU TEXTILE (CHINA) CO., LTD.
(China)
100.0%
0.4
0.3
1.1
1.2
[ITS]
Note: The date above is the financial announcement date
of each company.
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced
as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment,
multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership
percentage.
10
Machinery
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Increase/
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
31.9
50.6
+18.7
Equity in earnings of associates and
6.5
15.8
+9.3
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
5.3
26.2
+20.9
Core profit
5.3
21.2
+15.9
Mar. 2021
Jun. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,124.9
1,182.8
+57.9
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU) Increased due to the favorable sales in YANASE, the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting from the alleviation of
the impact of COVID-19, the recovery of
the shipping market, the favorable performance in North American IPP-related business, and the gain on the sale of a water utility company in IEI (European water-and-environment-related company).
FYE 2022
Forecast
Progress
190.0
27%
58.0
45%
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
Profits/Losses from
Major Group Companies
Owner
FYE 2021 FYE 2022
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
58.0
50
22.8
31.8
30
16.1
10
11.4
26.2
5.3
(10)
(9.9)
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast
Tokyo Century Corporation
30.1%
4.4
Aug. 6
13.5
18.0
(*1)
I-Power Investment Inc.
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
0.1
1.2
2.5
2.5
I-ENVIRONMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED [IEI]
(U.K.)
100.0%
0.1
6.0
0.6
0.9
ITOCHU Plantech Inc.
60.0%
0.2
0.2
0.8
0.7
(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)
100.0%
0.3
0.3
1.4
1.1
IMECS Co., Ltd.
100.0%
0.0
1.2
1.1
1.5
JAMCO Corporation
33.4%
(0.6)
Aug. 6
(5.0)
(1.0)
(*1)
JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION
100.0%
0.2
0.1
1.5
1.4
YANASE & CO., LTD.
66.0%
(1.8)
2.8
4.6
5.2
Auto Investment Inc. [AII]
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
0.2
0.7
1.2
0.7
ITOCHU TC CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
50.0%
0.0
0.0
0.2
0.2
ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION
100.0%
0.0
0.1
0.5
0.8
Century Medical, Inc.
100.0%
0.2
0.2
0.6
0.8
MULTIQUIP INC.
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
0.4
1.0
2.4
2.8
Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment,
11
multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.
Metals & Minerals
（Unit : billion yen）
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Increase/
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
26.0
53.5
+27.5
Equity in earnings of associates and
4.6
11.8
+7.2
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
22.8
77.9
+55.1
Core profit
22.8
55.9
+33.1
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increased due to higher iron ore prices, higher equity in earnings in Marubeni-Itochu Steel, and the realization of foreign exchange gains due to the de-consolidation of ITOCHU Coal Americas.
FYE 2022
Forecast Progress
44%
56%
Mar. 2021
Jun. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
913.6
1,026.5
+112.9
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
140
138.0
120
104.1
100
60.1
30.4
80
60
25.9
40
25.0
77.9
20
22.8
0
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Major Group Companies
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of
(Australia)
100.0%
20.3
47.5
90.6
123.4
Australia Pty Ltd [IMEA]
Iron ore
N.A.
19.6
47.2
99.9
－ (*1)
Coal
N.A.
0.6
0.3
(9.3)
－ (*1)
JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE
(Brazil)
77.3%
0.0
0.4
5.5
－ (*1)
FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA. [JBMF]
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
50.0%
1.7
5.6
8.7
－ (*1)
ITOCHU Metals Corporation
70.0%
0.2
0.5
1.0
1.1
(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)
100.0%
0.3
0.7
1.5
1.5
(*1) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Forecast" is not presented.
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
ITOCHU's Ownership
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
(Sales Results)
Iron ore（million t）
6.3
6.0
23.6
24.3
IMEA
5.7
5.5
21.3
21.5
JBMF(CSN Mineração S.A.)
0.6
0.6
2.3
2.8
12
Energy & Chemicals
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Increase/
Q1 Results
Q1 Results
Decrease
Gross trading profit
50.4
56.9
+6.5
Energy
23.2
23.8
+0.6
Chemicals
25.7
30.9
+5.2
Power & Environmental Solution
1.6
2.2
+0.6
Equity in earnings of associates and
4.1
3.9
(0.2)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
11.2
15.0
+3.8
Energy
4.1
3.4
(0.7)
Chemicals
5.5
9.7
+4.2
Power & Environmental Solution
1.5
1.9
+0.4
Core profit
11.2
15.0
+3.8
Mar. 2021
Jun. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,279.2
1,329.4
+50.2
Energy
690.0
718.6
+28.6
Chemicals
549.7
561.4
+11.7
Power & Environmental Solution
39.5
49.4
+9.9
Summary of changes
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU) Increased due to the stable performance in chemical-related companies resulting from higher market prices and the improvement in profitability in CIECO Azer due to higher oil prices, partially offset by lower equity in earnings in Japan South Sakha Oil and the absence of the favorable performance in energy trading transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.
（Unit : billion yen） FYE 2022
Forecast Progress
224.0 25%
103.0 23%
27%
27%
57.0
26%
27.0
13%
23.0
42%
7.0
27%
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
60
57.0
40
36.1
42.0
1.8
10.8
20
12.3
11.2
15.0
0
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q2-4 Forecast
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Major Group Companies
-ship
Q1 Results Q1 Results
Results
Forecast
ITOCHU Oil Exploration
(Cayman Islands)
100.0%
(0.8)
1.3
1.8
2.7
(Azerbaijan) Inc. [CIECO Azer]
ITOCHU PETROLEUM CO.,
(Singapore)
100.0%
0.3
0.3
1.1
1.1
(SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. [IPC SPR]
ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.
54.0%
1.9
1.4
6.6
6.7 (*1)
Japan South Sakha Oil Co., Ltd.
25.0%
2.9
1.5
4.8
－ (*2)
Dividends from LNG Projects
N.A.
0.1
0.1
3.4
4.1
ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation
100.0%
1.1
1.6
4.7
4.6
ITOCHU PLASTICS INC.
60.0%
0.5
0.8
2.6
2.7
(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)
100.0%
0.9
1.3
4.3
4.5
C.I.
TAKIRON Corporation
55.7%
0.6
Aug. 4
2.8
3.1 (*1)
Note: The date above is the financial announcement date
of each
company.
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced as of Aug. 2, excluding IFRS adjustment,
multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.
(*2) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Forecast" is not presented.
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
ITOCHU's Ownership
Results
Forecast
Oil & Gas（1,000BBL/day*）
44
38
13
(Sales Results)
* Natural Gas converted to crude oil is equivalent to 6,000cf =1BBL
