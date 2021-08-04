Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ITOCHU Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary (PDF 2,495KB)

08/04/2021 | 12:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FYE 2022 1st Quarter

Business Results Summary

August 4, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.

Summary of FYE 2022 1st Quarter

2

Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2022 1st Quarter

Unit : billion yen

  • "Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥267.5 bil., 2.6 times as high as the same period of the previous fiscal year (increased by ¥162.7 bil.) and renewed all-time high in every single quarter's. The progress toward the FYE 2022 forecast of ¥550.0 bil. was high, achieving 49%.
  • "Core profit" was approximately ¥180.0 bil., increased by ¥91.5 bil. compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year and renewed all-time high in every single quarter's.
    It was 1.5 times as high as FYE 2020 Q1 which had been the best as a 1st quarter's, achieving well-balanced growth both in non-resource and resource sectors.
    Core profit in every operating segment increased compared to FYE 2021 Q1 and
    that in every segment except for Textile increased compared to FYE 2020 Q1 (pre-COVID-19).
  • "Ratio of group companies reporting profits" was 81.4%, recovering to over 80% even in Q1.
  • "Core operating cash flows" was ¥177.0 bil., renewed all-time high as a 1st quarter's.

ITOCHU

Extraordinary gains and losses

Core profit(*1)

[Core profit(excluding the impact of COVID-19)](*1)

(*1)Core profit is shown in round figure.

Ratio (%) of group companies reporting profits

Core operating cash flows

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Increase/

FYE 2022 Forecast

Progress

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Decrease

(Disclosed on May 10)

147.3

104.8

267.5

+162.7

*

550.0

49%

30.0

16.0

87.5

+

71.5

117.0

88.5

180.0

+

91.5

[117.0]

[110.5]

[193.5]

[ 83.0]

Dividend information (per share)

84.9%

73.4%

81.4%

Increased 8.1pt

Annual (Planned)

* 94 yen

148.0

96.0

177.0

+

81.0

Interim (Planned)

* 47 yen

  • Record High

3

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment

Unit : billion yen

Summary of Changes from the Same Period of the Previous Fiscal Year

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

FYE 2022

Textile [Inc / (Dec):¥ 4.4 bil., Progress : 23%]

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Forecast

Increased due to the improvement in apparel-related companies including expense reduction while

(Disclosed on May 10)

275

267.5

550.0

the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.

5.3

550

23.0

Machinery [Inc / (Dec):¥ 20.9 bil., Progress : 45%]

Increased due to the favorable sales in YANASE, the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting

250

26.2

500

58.0

from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, the recovery of the shipping market, the favorable performance

in North American IPP-related business, and the gain on the sale of a water utility company in

225

IEI (European water-and-environment-related company).

450

Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 55.1 bil., Progress : 56%]

200

Increased due to higher iron ore prices, higher equity in earnings in Marubeni-Itochu Steel, and

77.9

400

138.0

the realization of foreign exchange gains due to the de-consolidation of ITOCHU Coal Americas.

Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 3.8 bil., Progress : 26%]

175

350

Increased due to the stable performance in chemical-related companies resulting from higher market prices

and the improvement in profitability in CIECO Azer due to higher oil prices, partially offset by

150

15.0

lower equity in earnings in Japan South Sakha Oil and the absence of the favorable performance in

300

57.0

energy trading transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

125

16.2

Food [Inc / (Dec):¥ 7.5 bil., Progress : 28%]

104.8

250

58.0

Increased due to the improvement in North American grain-related companies, higher transaction volume

in NIPPON ACCESS, the improvement in profitability of packaged foods business and higher transaction

0.9

51.8

volume of fresh produce business in Dole, and the stable performance in fresh-food-related and

100

5.3

200

63.0

food-distribution-related transactions.

22.8

75

150

General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec):¥ 43.4 bil., Progress : 82%]

11.2

Increased due to the favorable performance in North American construction materials business, the

18.6

8.8

70.0

improvement in ETEL (European tire-related company) resulting from the alleviation of the impact of

50

8.4

100

COVID-19, higher equity in earnings in IFL (European pulp-related company) due to higher pulp prices, and

22.4

40.0

33.0

the gain on the sale of Japan Brazil Paper & Pulp Resources Development.

25

50

ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec):¥ (3.8) bil., Progress : 27%]

5.2

50.0

Decreased due to the absence of the extraordinary gain in the same period of the previous fiscal year,

0

19.7

16.3

partially offset by the stable performance in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and retail finance-related companies,

0

and the higher gain on fund operation.

Non-

80.3

* 199.4

* 446.0

The 8th [Inc / (Dec):¥ 34.8 bil., Progress : 121%]

Resource

Increased due to the recovery of daily sales resulting from expanding product offerings and expense reduction

Resource

22.3

*

74.8

142.0

in FamilyMart while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent, the increased ownership in FamilyMart,

Others

2.1

(6.7)

(38.0)

and the gain on the partial sale of Taiwan FamilyMart.

Non- *1)

78%

73%

76%

Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc / (Dec):¥ (3.4) bil.]

Resource(%)

*

:Record High

Decreased due to higher tax expenses, partially offset by higher equity in earnings in CITIC Limited.

(*1) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and

Resource sectors as 100%.

4

Cash Flows

Unit : billion yen

  • Operating Cash Flows and Free Cash Flows:
    "Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflow of ¥181.7 bil., due to a stable performance in operating revenues in Metals & Minerals, The 8th, General Products & Realty, and Energy & Chemicals Companies.
    "Free cash flows" resulted in a net cash-inflow of ¥183.2 bil., due to the cash-inflows from operating activities and sale of Japan Brazil Paper & Pulp Resources Development, partially offset by the purchase of fixed assets by The 8th, Food, Energy & Chemicals, and Metals & Minerals Companies, and the decrease in cash as the conversion of Taiwan FamilyMart into an investment accounted for by the equity method from a consolidated subsidiary accompanying the partial sale. It renewed all-time high as a 1st quarter's.
  • Core Free Cash Flows:
    "Core operating cash flows" after deducting changes in working capital and excluding the effect of lease accounting from "Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflow of ¥177.0 bil.
    "Core free cash flows" resulted in a net cash-inflow of ¥207.0 bil.. Both figures renewed all-time high as a 1st quarter's.

Cash Flows

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Core Free Cash Flows

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Cash flows from operating activities

254.1

181.7

200.0

207.0

177.0

Cash flows from investing activities

(91.2)

1.5

150.0

Free cash flows

162.9

*

183.2

100.0

96.0

Cash flows from financing activities

(111.6)

(281.4)

50.0

Core Free Cash Flows

FYE 2022

30.0

FYE 2021

1.0

0.0

Q1 Results

Q1 Results

Core operating cash flows(*1)

96.0

*

177.0

(50.0)

Net investment cash flows(*2)

(95.0)

30.0

(95.0)

(100.0)

Core free cash flows

1.0

*

207.0

FYE 2021 Q1 Results

FYE 2022 Q1 Results

*Record High

Core operating cash flows

(*1) "Operating cash flows" minus "changes in working capital"

(excluding the effect of lease accounting)

Net investment cash flows

(*2) Payments and collections for substantive investment and capital expenditure.

Core free cash flows

"Investment cash flows" plus "equity transactions with non-controlling interests" minus "changes in loan receivables", etc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
12:46aITOCHU : Consolidated Financial Statements (PDF 2,423KB)
PU
12:46aITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary (PDF 2,495KB)
PU
12:46aITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results (Appendix) (PDF 1,170KB)
PU
12:36aITOCHU : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year..
PU
12:36aITOCHU : FYE 2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary
PU
07/28ITOCHU : Announces the Expansion of the Joint Study Framework on Ammonia as an A..
PU
07/26ITOCHU : Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation - Initiation of Joint Fe..
AQ
07/20ITOCHU : Acquires Exclusive Rights to Import and Sell US Brand STANLEY
PU
07/14ITOCHU : Announces Capital and Business Alliance with LOOP JAPAN
PU
07/09ITOCHU : Announces Launch of FOODATA, Service for Supporting Digital Transformat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 470 B 96 011 M 96 011 M
Net income 2021 440 B 4 032 M 4 032 M
Net Debt 2021 2 547 B 23 353 M 23 353 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 4 976 B 45 611 M 45 626 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 128 146
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 350,00 JPY
Average target price 3 805,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION13.02%45 611
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION25.34%42 639
MITSUI & CO., LTD.44.75%38 477
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED201.25%21 261
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION3.99%20 570
SUMITOMO CORPORATION12.60%17 506