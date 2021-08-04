ITOCHU : FYE2022 1st Quarter Business Results Summary (PDF 2,495KB)

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment

（Unit : billion yen）

Summary of Changes from the Same Period of the Previous Fiscal Year

FYE 2021 FYE 2022 FYE 2022 Textile [Inc / (Dec):¥ 4.4 bil., Progress : 23%]

Q1 Results Q1 Results Forecast

Increased due to the improvement in apparel-related companies including expense reduction while

(Disclosed on May 10)

275 267.5 550.0 the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.

5.3 550 23.0 Machinery [Inc / (Dec):¥ 20.9 bil., Progress : 45%]

Increased due to the favorable sales in YANASE, the recovery in overall automobile-related business resulting

250 26.2 500 58.0 from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, the recovery of the shipping market, the favorable performance

in North American IPP-related business, and the gain on the sale of a water utility company in

225 IEI (European water-and-environment-related company).

450 Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 55.1 bil., Progress : 56%]

200 Increased due to higher iron ore prices, higher equity in earnings in Marubeni-Itochu Steel, and

77.9 400 138.0 the realization of foreign exchange gains due to the de-consolidation of ITOCHU Coal Americas.

Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec):¥ 3.8 bil., Progress : 26%]

175 350 Increased due to the stable performance in chemical-related companies resulting from higher market prices

and the improvement in profitability in CIECO Azer due to higher oil prices, partially offset by

150 15.0 lower equity in earnings in Japan South Sakha Oil and the absence of the favorable performance in

300 57.0 energy trading transactions in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

125 16.2 Food [Inc / (Dec):¥ 7.5 bil., Progress : 28%]

104.8 250 58.0 Increased due to the improvement in North American grain-related companies, higher transaction volume

in NIPPON ACCESS, the improvement in profitability of packaged foods business and higher transaction

0.9

51.8 volume of fresh produce business in Dole, and the stable performance in fresh-food-related and

100 5.3 200

63.0 food-distribution-related transactions.

22.8

75 150 General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec):¥ 43.4 bil., Progress : 82%]

11.2 Increased due to the favorable performance in North American construction materials business, the

18.6

8.8 70.0 improvement in ETEL (European tire-related company) resulting from the alleviation of the impact of

50 8.4 100 COVID-19, higher equity in earnings in IFL (European pulp-related company) due to higher pulp prices, and

22.4 40.0 33.0 the gain on the sale of Japan Brazil Paper & Pulp Resources Development.

25 50 ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec):¥ (3.8) bil., Progress : 27%]

5.2

50.0 Decreased due to the absence of the extraordinary gain in the same period of the previous fiscal year,

0 19.7 16.3 partially offset by the stable performance in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and retail finance-related companies,

0 and the higher gain on fund operation.

Non- 80.3 * 199.4 * 446.0 The 8th [Inc / (Dec):¥ 34.8 bil., Progress : 121%]

Resource

Increased due to the recovery of daily sales resulting from expanding product offerings and expense reduction

Resource 22.3 * 74.8 142.0

in FamilyMart while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent, the increased ownership in FamilyMart,

Others 2.1 (6.7) (38.0)

and the gain on the partial sale of Taiwan FamilyMart.

Non- （*1)

78% 73% 76% Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc / (Dec):¥ (3.4) bil.]

Resource(%) * :Record High Decreased due to higher tax expenses, partially offset by higher equity in earnings in CITIC Limited.