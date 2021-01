ITOCHU : New Edition of ITOCHU's quarterly corporate PR magazine released

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 10 456 B 100 B 100 B Net income 2021 419 B 4 023 M 4 023 M Net Debt 2021 2 275 B 21 836 M 21 836 M P/E ratio 2021 10,8x Yield 2021 2,88% Capitalization 4 599 B 44 133 M 44 141 M EV / Sales 2021 0,66x EV / Sales 2022 0,61x Nbr of Employees 128 146 Free-Float 89,1% Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 3 077,50 JPY Last Close Price 3 091,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 13,2% Spread / Average Target -0,44% Spread / Lowest Target -14,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO, Representative Director & CIO Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director Yuji Fukuda Representative Director & Executive Vice President Tomofumi Yoshida Representative Director & Executive Vice President Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ITOCHU CORPORATION 4.28% 44 133 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 3.42% 37 224 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 4.97% 31 968 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION 9.06% 22 603 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 4.54% 17 119 TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION 5.64% 14 858