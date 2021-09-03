Log in
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
ITOCHU : Personnel Changes (PDF 192KB)

09/03/2021 | 02:22am EDT
September 3, 2021

ITOCHU Corporation

Personnel Changes

Name

As of October 1, 2021

Current

Akihito Kunimatsu

General Manager,

SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation

ITOCHU Corporation, Tel Aviv Liaison Office

Yasuhiro Nakajima

Director,

Oil & Gas Upstream Business Development

ITOCHU OIL EXPLORATION

Department

(AZERBAIJAN)INC.;

General Manager,

ITOCHU Corporation, Baku Representative

Office

1

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 11 401 B 104 B 104 B
Net income 2022 610 B 5 541 M 5 541 M
Net Debt 2022 2 411 B 21 915 M 21 915 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,21x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 4 909 B 44 631 M 44 613 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 125 944
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 3 305,00 JPY
Average target price 3 835,83 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION11.50%44 631
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION32.98%44 696
MITSUI & CO., LTD.29.45%36 403
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED227.69%23 583
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-4.71%18 960
SUMITOMO CORPORATION14.50%17 650