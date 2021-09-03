ITOCHU : Personnel Changes (PDF 192KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 11 401 B 104 B 104 B Net income 2022 610 B 5 541 M 5 541 M Net Debt 2022 2 411 B 21 915 M 21 915 M P/E ratio 2022 8,21x Yield 2022 3,02% Capitalization 4 909 B 44 631 M 44 613 M EV / Sales 2022 0,64x EV / Sales 2023 0,64x Nbr of Employees 125 944 Free-Float 88,9% Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 3 305,00 JPY Average target price 3 835,83 JPY Spread / Average Target 16,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Keita Ishii President, COO & Representative Director Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President Atsuko Muraki Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ITOCHU CORPORATION 11.50% 44 631 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 32.98% 44 696 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 29.45% 36 403 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 227.69% 23 583 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -4.71% 18 960 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 14.50% 17 650