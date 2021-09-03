ITOCHU : Personnel Changes (PDF 192KB)
September 3, 2021
ITOCHU Corporation
Personnel Changes
Name
As of October 1, 2021
Current
Akihito Kunimatsu
General Manager,
SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation
ITOCHU Corporation, Tel Aviv Liaison Office
Yasuhiro Nakajima
Director,
Oil & Gas Upstream Business Development
ITOCHU OIL EXPLORATION
Department
(AZERBAIJAN)INC.;
General Manager,
ITOCHU Corporation, Baku Representative
Office
Disclaimer
Itochu Corporation published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 06:21:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
