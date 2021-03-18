ITOCHU : Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (PDF 893KB)

March 18, 2021

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

ITOCHU Corporation has resolved the following changes at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 18, 2021.

1. Reason for Changes

Due to further strengthen our management structure.

2. Change in Assignment of Members of the Board ࣭Newly Appointed Candidate for Member of the Board

Kunio Ishizuka Supervisory Board Member of National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Former Chairman and Representative Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.)

࣭Retiring of Member of the Board

Harufumi Mochizuki

3. Change in Assignment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members ࣭Newly Appointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Masumi Kikuchi Adviser, Atre Co., Ltd. (Former Chairman and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.)

࣭Retiring of Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kotaro Ohno

*Curriculum Vitae of new Member of the Board, new Audit & Supervisory Board Member *Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers

(As of April 1, 2021 and the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

Kunio Ishizuka Date of Birth: September 11, 1949 Education: March 1972 Bachelor of Law, The University of Tokyo

Professional Experience:

May 1972 Joined Mitsukoshi, Ltd. February 2003 Executive Officer, Operation Department, Mitsukoshi, Ltd. March 2004 Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Department, Mitsukoshi, Ltd. March 2005 Senior Executive Officer, Business Strategy Department, Mitsukoshi, Ltd. May 2005 President and Representative Director of Mitsukoshi, Ltd. April 2008 President and Representative Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. February 2012 Chairman and Representative Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. June 2013 Outside Director of Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (to June 2019) June 2017 Senior Advisor of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (to June 2020) July 2017 Supervisory Board Member of National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (current position) 2

Masumi Kikuchi Date of Birth: July 10, 1946 Education: March 1969 Bachelor of Engineering, The University of Tokyo

Professional Experience:

July 1969 Joined Japanese National Railways April 1987 Joined East Japan Railway Company February 1989 Project Manager, Tokyo Area Sales Headquarters, East Japan Railway Company June 1993 Director, Tokyo Area Station Building Development Co., Ltd. April 2004 Director, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Marketing Development Division, Tokyo Area Station Building Development Co., Ltd. June 2008 President and Representative Director, Sendai Terminal Building Co., Ltd. June 2012 President and Representative Director, Atre Co., Ltd. June 2014 Chairman and Director, Atre Co., Ltd. June 2016 Senior Corporate Adviser and Director, Atre Co., Ltd. June 2017 Marketing Adviser, Life-style Business Development Headquarters, East Japan Railway Company (to June 2020) June 2017 Adviser, Atre Co., Ltd. (current position) 3

Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers

Members of the Board 10, Audit & Supervisory Board Members 5, Executive Officers 31

As of April 1, 2021

Members of the Board Name Title * Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Yoshihisa Suzuki Vice Chairman * Tomofumi Yoshida Member of the Board * Yuji Fukuda Member of the Board * Fumihiko Kobayashi Member of the Board * Tsuyoshi Hachimura Member of the Board ** Atsuko Muraki Member of the Board ** Harufumi Mochizuki Member of the Board ** Masatoshi Kawana Member of the Board ** Makiko Nakamori Member of the Board 10 persons

* Indicates a Representative Director ** Indicates an Outside Director

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Name

Shuzaburo Tsuchihashi Makoto Kyoda

* Shingo Majima

* Kentaro Uryu

* Kotaro Ohno 5 persons

* Indicates an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board MemberExecutive Officers

31 persons

Name Title Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Keita Ishii President & Chief Operating Officer Tomofumi Yoshida Executive Vice President Yuji Fukuda Executive Vice President Fumihiko Kobayashi Executive Vice President Tsuyoshi Hachimura Executive Vice President Hiroyuki Tsubai Managing Executive Officer Masahiro Morofuji Managing Executive Officer Mitsuru Ike (Chino) Managing Executive Officer Hiroyuki Kaizuka Managing Executive Officer Tomoyuki Takada Managing Executive Officer Tatsushi Shingu Managing Executive Officer Toshikazu Otani Managing Executive Officer Hisato Okubo Executive Officer Hidefumi Mizutani Executive Officer Shinjiro Tanaka Executive Officer Takanori Morita Executive Officer Masaya Tanaka Executive Officer Kenji Seto Executive Officer Yoshiko Matoba Executive Officer Hiroyuki Naka Executive Officer

CEO COO

Position

President, General Products & Realty Company CEO for East Asia Bloc;

CEO for Asia & Oceania Bloc;

Executive Advisory Officer for CP & CITIC Operations CAO

CFO

President, Machinery Company President, Textile Company;

Executive Advisory Officer for Osaka Headquarters President & CEO, ITOCHU International Inc. President, Food Company

General Manager, Corporate Communications Division President, ICT & Financial Business Company

Chief Executive for Africa

Executive Vice President, Energy & Chemicals Company; Chief Operating Officer, Energy Division

Vice President, ITOCHU East Asia Bloc (East China); Managing Director, ITOCHU SHANGHAI LTD. CEO, European Tyre Enterprise Limited

Chief Executive for Europe & CIS Bloc; CEO, ITOCHU Europe PLC

President, Energy & Chemicals Company;

Chief Operating Officer, Power & Environmental Solution Division President, Metals & Minerals Company

General Manager, Human Resources & General Affairs Division Chief Digital & Information Officer;

General Manager, Corporate Planning & Administration Division; General Manager, CP & CITIC Business Development Department

