ITOCHU : Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (PDF 893KB)

March 18, 2021
ITOCHU Corporation
(Code No. 8001, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Representative Director and President and Chief Operating Officer: Yoshihisa Suzuki Contact: Suguru Amano
General Manager, Investor Relations Division (TEL. +81-3-3497-7295)
Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
ITOCHU Corporation has resolved the following changes at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 18, 2021.
1. Reason for Changes
Due to further strengthen our management structure.
2. Change in Assignment of Members of the Board ࣭Newly Appointed Candidate for Member of the Board
Kunio Ishizuka Supervisory Board Member of National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Former Chairman and Representative Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.)
࣭Retiring of Member of the Board
Harufumi Mochizuki
3. Change in Assignment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members ࣭Newly Appointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Masumi Kikuchi Adviser, Atre Co., Ltd. (Former Chairman and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.)
࣭Retiring of Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Kotaro Ohno
*Curriculum Vitae of new Member of the Board, new Audit & Supervisory Board Member *Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers
(As of April 1, 2021 and the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)
Kunio Ishizuka
|
Date of Birth:
|
September 11, 1949
|
Education:
|
March 1972
|
Bachelor of Law, The University of Tokyo
Professional Experience:
|
May
|
1972
|
Joined Mitsukoshi, Ltd.
|
February
|
2003
|
Executive Officer, Operation Department, Mitsukoshi, Ltd.
|
March
|
2004
|
Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Department,
|
Mitsukoshi, Ltd.
|
March
|
2005
|
Senior Executive Officer, Business Strategy Department,
|
Mitsukoshi, Ltd.
|
May
|
2005
|
President and Representative Director of Mitsukoshi, Ltd.
|
April
|
2008
|
President and Representative Director of
|
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
|
February
|
2012
|
Chairman and Representative Director of
|
Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.
|
June
|
2013
|
Outside Director of Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (to June 2019)
|
June
|
2017
|
Senior Advisor of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (to June 2020)
|
July
|
2017
|
Supervisory Board Member of National Federation of Agricultural
|
Cooperative Associations (current position)
|
Masumi Kikuchi
|
Date of Birth:
|
July 10, 1946
|
Education:
|
March 1969
|
Bachelor of Engineering, The University of Tokyo
Professional Experience:
|
July
|
1969
|
Joined Japanese National Railways
|
April
|
1987
|
Joined East Japan Railway Company
|
February
|
1989
|
Project Manager, Tokyo Area Sales Headquarters,
|
East Japan Railway Company
|
June
|
1993
|
Director, Tokyo Area Station Building Development Co., Ltd.
|
April
|
2004
|
Director, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Marketing
|
Development Division, Tokyo Area Station Building Development
|
Co., Ltd.
|
June
|
2008
|
President and Representative Director,
|
Sendai Terminal Building Co., Ltd.
|
June
|
2012
|
President and Representative Director, Atre Co., Ltd.
|
June
|
2014
|
Chairman and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.
|
June
|
2016
|
Senior Corporate Adviser and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.
|
June
|
2017
|
Marketing Adviser, Life-style Business Development
|
Headquarters, East Japan Railway Company (to June 2020)
|
June
|
2017
|
Adviser, Atre Co., Ltd. (current position)
|
Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers
Members of the Board 10, Audit & Supervisory Board Members 5, Executive Officers 31
As of April 1, 2021
|
Members of the Board
|
Name
|
Title
|
* Masahiro Okafuji
|
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
|
Yoshihisa Suzuki
|
Vice Chairman
|
* Tomofumi Yoshida
|
Member of the Board
|
* Yuji Fukuda
|
Member of the Board
|
* Fumihiko Kobayashi
|
Member of the Board
|
* Tsuyoshi Hachimura
|
Member of the Board
|
** Atsuko Muraki
|
Member of the Board
|
** Harufumi Mochizuki
|
Member of the Board
|
** Masatoshi Kawana
|
Member of the Board
|
** Makiko Nakamori
|
Member of the Board
10 persons
* Indicates a Representative Director ** Indicates an Outside Director
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Name
Shuzaburo Tsuchihashi Makoto Kyoda
31 persons
|
Name
|
Title
|
Masahiro Okafuji
|
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
|
Keita Ishii
|
President & Chief Operating Officer
|
Tomofumi Yoshida
|
Executive Vice President
|
Yuji Fukuda
|
Executive Vice President
|
Fumihiko Kobayashi
|
Executive Vice President
|
Tsuyoshi Hachimura
|
Executive Vice President
|
Hiroyuki Tsubai
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Masahiro Morofuji
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Mitsuru Ike (Chino)
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Kaizuka
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tomoyuki Takada
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Tatsushi Shingu
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Toshikazu Otani
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
Hisato Okubo
|
Executive Officer
|
Hidefumi Mizutani
|
Executive Officer
|
Shinjiro Tanaka
|
Executive Officer
|
Takanori Morita
|
Executive Officer
|
Masaya Tanaka
|
Executive Officer
|
Kenji Seto
|
Executive Officer
|
Yoshiko Matoba
|
Executive Officer
|
Hiroyuki Naka
|
Executive Officer
CEO COO
Position
President, General Products & Realty Company CEO for East Asia Bloc;
CEO for Asia & Oceania Bloc;
Executive Advisory Officer for CP & CITIC Operations CAO
CFO
President, Machinery Company President, Textile Company;
Executive Advisory Officer for Osaka Headquarters President & CEO, ITOCHU International Inc. President, Food Company
General Manager, Corporate Communications Division President, ICT & Financial Business Company
Chief Executive for Africa
Executive Vice President, Energy & Chemicals Company; Chief Operating Officer, Energy Division
Vice President, ITOCHU East Asia Bloc (East China); Managing Director, ITOCHU SHANGHAI LTD. CEO, European Tyre Enterprise Limited
Chief Executive for Europe & CIS Bloc; CEO, ITOCHU Europe PLC
President, Energy & Chemicals Company;
Chief Operating Officer, Power & Environmental Solution Division President, Metals & Minerals Company
General Manager, Human Resources & General Affairs Division Chief Digital & Information Officer;
General Manager, Corporate Planning & Administration Division; General Manager, CP & CITIC Business Development Department
