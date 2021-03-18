Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ITOCHU Corporation    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITOCHU : Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (PDF 893KB)

03/18/2021 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 18, 2021

This document is an English translation of a statement written originally in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

ITOCHU Corporation

(Code No. 8001, Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Representative Director and President and Chief Operating Officer: Yoshihisa Suzuki Contact: Suguru Amano

General Manager, Investor Relations Division (TEL. +81-3-3497-7295)

Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

ITOCHU Corporation has resolved the following changes at its Board of Directors' meeting held on March 18, 2021.

1. Reason for Changes

Due to further strengthen our management structure.

2. Change in Assignment of Members of the Board Newly Appointed Candidate for Member of the Board

Kunio Ishizuka Supervisory Board Member of National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations (Former Chairman and Representative Director of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.)

Retiring of Member of the Board

Harufumi Mochizuki

3. Change in Assignment of Audit & Supervisory Board Members Newly Appointed Candidate for Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Masumi Kikuchi Adviser, Atre Co., Ltd. (Former Chairman and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.)

Retiring of Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Kotaro Ohno

*Curriculum Vitae of new Member of the Board, new Audit & Supervisory Board Member *Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers

(As of April 1, 2021 and the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in June 2021)

1

Kunio Ishizuka

Date of Birth:

September 11, 1949

Education:

March 1972

Bachelor of Law, The University of Tokyo

Professional Experience:

May

1972

Joined Mitsukoshi, Ltd.

February

2003

Executive Officer, Operation Department, Mitsukoshi, Ltd.

March

2004

Executive Officer, Corporate Planning Department,

Mitsukoshi, Ltd.

March

2005

Senior Executive Officer, Business Strategy Department,

Mitsukoshi, Ltd.

May

2005

President and Representative Director of Mitsukoshi, Ltd.

April

2008

President and Representative Director of

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

February

2012

Chairman and Representative Director of

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

June

2013

Outside Director of Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (to June 2019)

June

2017

Senior Advisor of Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (to June 2020)

July

2017

Supervisory Board Member of National Federation of Agricultural

Cooperative Associations (current position)

2

Masumi Kikuchi

Date of Birth:

July 10, 1946

Education:

March 1969

Bachelor of Engineering, The University of Tokyo

Professional Experience:

July

1969

Joined Japanese National Railways

April

1987

Joined East Japan Railway Company

February

1989

Project Manager, Tokyo Area Sales Headquarters,

East Japan Railway Company

June

1993

Director, Tokyo Area Station Building Development Co., Ltd.

April

2004

Director, Executive Vice President, General Manager of Marketing

Development Division, Tokyo Area Station Building Development

Co., Ltd.

June

2008

President and Representative Director,

Sendai Terminal Building Co., Ltd.

June

2012

President and Representative Director, Atre Co., Ltd.

June

2014

Chairman and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.

June

2016

Senior Corporate Adviser and Director, Atre Co., Ltd.

June

2017

Marketing Adviser, Life-style Business Development

Headquarters, East Japan Railway Company (to June 2020)

June

2017

Adviser, Atre Co., Ltd. (current position)

3

Members of the Board, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive Officers

Members of the Board 10, Audit & Supervisory Board Members 5, Executive Officers 31

As of April 1, 2021

Members of the Board

Name

Title

* Masahiro Okafuji

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Yoshihisa Suzuki

Vice Chairman

* Tomofumi Yoshida

Member of the Board

* Yuji Fukuda

Member of the Board

* Fumihiko Kobayashi

Member of the Board

* Tsuyoshi Hachimura

Member of the Board

** Atsuko Muraki

Member of the Board

** Harufumi Mochizuki

Member of the Board

** Masatoshi Kawana

Member of the Board

** Makiko Nakamori

Member of the Board

10 persons

* Indicates a Representative Director ** Indicates an Outside Director

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Name

Shuzaburo Tsuchihashi Makoto Kyoda

  • * Shingo Majima

  • * Kentaro Uryu

  • * Kotaro Ohno

    5 persons

  • * Indicates an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board MemberExecutive Officers

31 persons

Name

Title

Masahiro Okafuji

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Keita Ishii

President & Chief Operating Officer

Tomofumi Yoshida

Executive Vice President

Yuji Fukuda

Executive Vice President

Fumihiko Kobayashi

Executive Vice President

Tsuyoshi Hachimura

Executive Vice President

Hiroyuki Tsubai

Managing Executive Officer

Masahiro Morofuji

Managing Executive Officer

Mitsuru Ike (Chino)

Managing Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Kaizuka

Managing Executive Officer

Tomoyuki Takada

Managing Executive Officer

Tatsushi Shingu

Managing Executive Officer

Toshikazu Otani

Managing Executive Officer

Hisato Okubo

Executive Officer

Hidefumi Mizutani

Executive Officer

Shinjiro Tanaka

Executive Officer

Takanori Morita

Executive Officer

Masaya Tanaka

Executive Officer

Kenji Seto

Executive Officer

Yoshiko Matoba

Executive Officer

Hiroyuki Naka

Executive Officer

CEO COO

Position

President, General Products & Realty Company CEO for East Asia Bloc;

CEO for Asia & Oceania Bloc;

Executive Advisory Officer for CP & CITIC Operations CAO

CFO

President, Machinery Company President, Textile Company;

Executive Advisory Officer for Osaka Headquarters President & CEO, ITOCHU International Inc. President, Food Company

General Manager, Corporate Communications Division President, ICT & Financial Business Company

Chief Executive for Africa

Executive Vice President, Energy & Chemicals Company; Chief Operating Officer, Energy Division

Vice President, ITOCHU East Asia Bloc (East China); Managing Director, ITOCHU SHANGHAI LTD. CEO, European Tyre Enterprise Limited

Chief Executive for Europe & CIS Bloc; CEO, ITOCHU Europe PLC

President, Energy & Chemicals Company;

Chief Operating Officer, Power & Environmental Solution Division President, Metals & Minerals Company

General Manager, Human Resources & General Affairs Division Chief Digital & Information Officer;

General Manager, Corporate Planning & Administration Division; General Manager, CP & CITIC Business Development Department

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
12:06aITOCHU  : Changes in Assignment of Members of the Board and Audit & Supervisory ..
PU
03/17EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES  : Announces Debt Settlement Agreement with ITOCHU Corporati..
AQ
03/16ITOCHU  : Announces Investment on Farmer Connect SA
PU
03/11ITOCHU  : Announces Supply of Marine Ammonia Fuel in Japan and Joint Development..
PU
03/02ITOCHU  : Announces Launch of New Product in the Smart Star Series of Next-Gener..
PU
03/01ITOCHU  : Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $33 Million
MT
03/01ITOCHU  : Air Liquide collaborates with Itochu to scale up Japan hydrogen mobili..
AQ
03/01Japan's Topix gains most in 7 months on Nasdaq rebound
RE
02/28Japanese shares rebound from biggest fall in a year after Nasdaq gain
RE
02/28ITOCHU  : Announces Launch of Fan Building Support Business Targeted at Athletes..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 481 B 96 086 M 96 086 M
Net income 2021 434 B 3 981 M 3 981 M
Net Debt 2021 2 453 B 22 488 M 22 488 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,0x
Yield 2021 2,52%
Capitalization 5 239 B 47 929 M 48 032 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 128 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3 570,00 JPY
Last Close Price 3 538,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 13,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yoshihisa Suzuki President, COO, Representative Director & CIO
Tsuyoshi Hachimura Chief Financial Officer & Representative Director
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION19.37%47 665
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION26.05%43 570
MITSUI & CO., LTD.26.07%36 831
SUMITOMO CORPORATION18.45%18 576
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-11.59%17 808
TOYOTA TSUSHO CORPORATION15.25%15 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ