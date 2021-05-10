ITOCHU : Consolidate Financial Statements (PDF 2,860KB)

1. Qualitative Information

Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Operating Results

General Economic Situation

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy deteriorated significantly due to tighter restrictions on corporate activities and the movement of people to suppress the spread of COVID-19, but recovered slowly in general after restrictions were eased. While the Chinese economy kept recovering, by managing the spread of infections, in other parts of the world, including the United States and Europe, the brakes were put on the economic recovery as the resurgence of infections and restrictions were tightened in quick succession. The WTI crude oil price temporarily fell sharply in late April from the US$20-25 per barrel range at the beginning of the fiscal year, but then rebounded, and stabilized at around US$40 per barrel, due to the recovering global economy. After mid- November, the price started to increase again due to raised expectations for economic recovery backed by the roll- out of COVID-19 vaccines and the signing into law of additional large-scale economic measures in the United States, generally trending in the low US$60 range in March.

The Japanese economy started to recover moderately as consumer spending, which had cooled significantly due to the impact of COVID-19, rebounded when the state of emergency declaration was rescinded in May, and exports began increasing after the global economy had bottomed out. However, since late November, the recovery has been tempered by the resurgence of COVID-19 and the state of emergency redeclarations in some parts of the area especially in Tokyo and Osaka. The U.S. dollar-yen exchange rate started at approximately ¥107 per dollar at the beginning of the fiscal year, and the yen depreciated against the dollar to approximately ¥109 per dollar in early June, then appreciated from late July to early January to approximately ¥102 yen per dollar based on expectations of additional financial easing in the U.S. The yen subsequently depreciated in line with rising interest rate in the U.S. and ended the fiscal year at approximately ¥110 per dollar. The Nikkei Stock Average began the fiscal year at approximately ¥18,000 and rose to approximately ¥23,000 in early June with expectations for economic improvement in Japan. Although subsequently weakening to approximately ¥21,000 for a period, the market gradually gained resilience, and in early November it eclipsed the ¥24,000 mark, before further strengthening against the backdrop of rising U.S. stock prices and the depreciation of the yen, to pass ¥30,000 in mid-February, ended the fiscal year at approximately ¥29,000. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds began the fiscal year at 0.02% and generally trended flat as the Bank of Japan provided ample liquidity to the market, but from mid- January onward, it bottomed out along with the U.S. interest rates, rising to 0.17% at the end of February, and ended the fiscal year at 0.10%.