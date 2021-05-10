ITOCHU : Consolidate Financial Statements (PDF 2,860KB)

Representative Director and Executive Vice President:
Tsuyoshi Hachimura
General Manager, Investor Relations Division:
Suguru Amano
TEL: 81 - 3 - 3497 - 7295
The date of Shareholders' meeting:
June 18, 2021 (Planned)
The date of payout of dividend: June 21, 2021 (Planned)
The date of issue of audited financial statements:
June 18, 2021 (Planned)
1. Consolidated operating results for the fiscal year 2021 (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Summary)
Revenues
Trading income (*4)
Profit before tax
millions of yen
% millions of yen
% millions of yen
%
Fiscal Year 2021
10,362,628
(5.6)
403,414
1.0
512,475
(26.9)
Fiscal Year 2020
10,982,968
(5.3)
399,438
10.5
701,430
0.9
Basic earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
attributable to ITOCHU
attributable to ITOCHU
yen
yen
(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)
Net profit attributable
Total comprehensive
Net profit
income attributable
to ITOCHU
to ITOCHU
millions of yen
% millions of yen
% millions of yen
%
440,883
(21.2)
401,433
(19.9)
655,259
134.2
559,209
2.5
501,322
0.2
279,832
(39.8)
Ratio of net profit attributable to
Ratio of net profit attributable to
ITOCHU to shareholders' equity
ITOCHU to total assets
%
%
Fiscal Year 2021
269.83
-
12.7
3.6
Fiscal Year 2020
335.58
-
17.0
4.5
Equity in earnings of associates and joint ventures (millions of yen)
FYE 2021:
228,636 [
11.1% ]
FYE 2020:
205,860
[
109.9 % ]
Total comprehensive income (millions of yen)
FYE 2021:
729,579 [
115.9% ]
FYE 2020:
337,944
[
(33.9)% ]
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Total shareholders' equity
Ratio of shareholders'
Shareholders'
equity to total assets
equity per share
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
%
yen
March 31, 2021
11,178,432
3,870,240
3,316,281
29.7
2,232.84
March 31, 2020
10,919,598
3,840,609
2,995,951
27.4
2,010.33
(3) Consolidated cash flows information
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
millions of yen
Fiscal Year 2021
895,900
(207,296)
(728,767)
544,009
Fiscal Year 2020
878,133
(248,766)
(575,482)
611,223
2. Dividend distribution
Dividend distribution per share
Total Dividend
Ratio of dividend
Payout ratio
distribution to
End of
End of
End of
distribution
ITOCHU
Year-end
Annual
(Consolidated)
(Annual)
shareholders' equity
first quarter
second quarter
third quarter
(Consolidated)
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
millions of yen
%
%
Fiscal Year 2020
-
42.50
-
42.50
85.00
126,875
25.3
4.3
Fiscal Year 2021
-
44.00
-
44.00
88.00
131,017
32.6
4.1
Fiscal Year 2022
-
47.00
-
47.00
94.00
25.4
(Planned)
3. Outlook of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)
Net profit attributable
Basic earnings per share
to ITOCHU
attributable to ITOCHU
millions of yen
%
yen
Fiscal Year 2022
550,000
37.0
370.31
(Note) Outlook of consolidated operating results for the first half of fiscal year 2022 is not prepared.
(Note) Among the share buybacks of its own shares which was decided at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 12, 2020,
the effect of the share buybacks after April 1, 2021 is not included in the calculation of "Basic earnings per share attributable to ITOCHU".
4. Other information
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the consolidation scope): Yes
New company
: 1 (Retail Investment Company, LLC)
Note: For more details, please refer to page 9, "2. (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period".
(2) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
(a)
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS
: None
(b) Other changes
: None
(c)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(3) Number of common shares issued
(a)
Number of common shares outstanding:
End of Fiscal Year 2021
1,584,889,504
Fiscal Year 2020
1,584,889,504
(including the number of treasury stock)
(b) Number of treasury stock:
End of Fiscal Year 2021
99,659,483
Fiscal Year 2020
94,612,062
(c)
Average number of common
shares outstanding:
For Fiscal Year 2021
1,487,730,085
Fiscal Year 2020
1,493,881,221
Note: Based on the decision at the meeting of the Board of Directors,
ITOCHU has carried out share buybacks of 5,213,100 own shares during the Fiscal Year 2021.
[Note]
*1. This document is an English translation of a statement initially written in Japanese. The original Japanese document should be considered as the primary version.
*2. This document is unaudited by certified public accountants or audit firms.
*3. Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not practice undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.
*4. "Trading income" is presented in accordance with Japanese accounting practices.
-"Trading income" = "Gross trading profit" + "Selling, general and administrative expenses" + "Provision for doubtful accounts"
*5. The consolidated financial statements are expressed in Japanese yen and, solely for the convenience of the reader, have been translated into U.S. dollars at the rate of 110.71 yen = 1 U.S. dollar, the exchange rate prevailing on March 31, 2021. The translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at the above or any other rate.
*6. "ITOCHU" referred to in the consolidated financial statements represents ITOCHU Corporation.
1. Qualitative Information
Qualitative Information of the Consolidated Operating Results
General Economic Situation
In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy deteriorated significantly due to tighter restrictions on corporate activities and the movement of people to suppress the spread of COVID-19, but recovered slowly in general after restrictions were eased. While the Chinese economy kept recovering, by managing the spread of infections, in other parts of the world, including the United States and Europe, the brakes were put on the economic recovery as the resurgence of infections and restrictions were tightened in quick succession. The WTI crude oil price temporarily fell sharply in late April from the US$20-25 per barrel range at the beginning of the fiscal year, but then rebounded, and stabilized at around US$40 per barrel, due to the recovering global economy. After mid- November, the price started to increase again due to raised expectations for economic recovery backed by the roll- out of COVID-19 vaccines and the signing into law of additional large-scale economic measures in the United States, generally trending in the low US$60 range in March.
The Japanese economy started to recover moderately as consumer spending, which had cooled significantly due to the impact of COVID-19, rebounded when the state of emergency declaration was rescinded in May, and exports began increasing after the global economy had bottomed out. However, since late November, the recovery has been tempered by the resurgence of COVID-19 and the state of emergency redeclarations in some parts of the area especially in Tokyo and Osaka. The U.S. dollar-yen exchange rate started at approximately ¥107 per dollar at the beginning of the fiscal year, and the yen depreciated against the dollar to approximately ¥109 per dollar in early June, then appreciated from late July to early January to approximately ¥102 yen per dollar based on expectations of additional financial easing in the U.S. The yen subsequently depreciated in line with rising interest rate in the U.S. and ended the fiscal year at approximately ¥110 per dollar. The Nikkei Stock Average began the fiscal year at approximately ¥18,000 and rose to approximately ¥23,000 in early June with expectations for economic improvement in Japan. Although subsequently weakening to approximately ¥21,000 for a period, the market gradually gained resilience, and in early November it eclipsed the ¥24,000 mark, before further strengthening against the backdrop of rising U.S. stock prices and the depreciation of the yen, to pass ¥30,000 in mid-February, ended the fiscal year at approximately ¥29,000. The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds began the fiscal year at 0.02% and generally trended flat as the Bank of Japan provided ample liquidity to the market, but from mid- January onward, it bottomed out along with the U.S. interest rates, rising to 0.17% at the end of February, and ended the fiscal year at 0.10%.
and intangible assets...............................
Equity in earnings of associates
228.6
205.9
22.8
11.1%
2,065
and joint ventures ..................................
Income tax expense................................
(71.6)
(142.2)
70.6
(49.7%)
(647)
Net profit.................................................
440.9
559.2
(118.3)
(21.2%)
3,982
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU.......
401.4
501.3
(99.9)
(19.9%)
3,626
(Reference) Trading income.................
403.4
399.4
4.0
1.0%
3,644
(i) Revenues (from external customers)
Decreased by 5.6%, or 620.3 billion yen, compared to the previous fiscal year to 10,362.6 billion yen (93,602 million U.S. dollars).
Energy & Chemicals Company:
Decreased by 422.8 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year to 2,180.4 billion yen (19,694 million U.S. dollars), due to lower sales prices and transaction volume in energy-related companies and chemical-related transactions.
Machinery Company:
Decreased by 159.1 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year to 1,053.4 billion yen (9,515 million U.S. dollars), due to lower sales volume in overseas automobile-related companies, automobile-related and aircraft- related transactions resulting from COVID-19, partially offset by sales recovery of YANASE.
Textile Company:
Decreased by 102.4 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year to 435.0 billion yen (3,929 million U.S. dollars), due to the decline in sales in overall transactions, especially from sales in apparel-related companies resulting from COVID-19.
Food Company:
Increased by 147.0 billion yen compared to the previous fiscal year to 3,975.3 billion yen (35,908 million U.S. dollars), due to the conversion of Prima Meat Packers into a consolidated subsidiary in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year, partially offset by lower transaction volume in provisions-related companies.
