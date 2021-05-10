ITOCHU : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Management Plan(Appendix) (PDF 1,029KB)

*"FYE 2020 Q1 results" are reclassified to reflect the establishment of The 8th Company on July 1, 2019.
19
Textile
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
a
b
b-a
Gross trading profit
107.5
89.5
(17.9)
Equity in earnings of associates and
3.7
2.0
(1.7)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
9.1
1.6
(7.5)
Core profit
19.6
10.6
(9.0)
Core Operating Cash Flows
13.9
11.1
(2.8)
FYE 2022
Increase/
Plan
Decrease
c-b
110.0 +20.5
23.0
+21.4
（Unit : billion yen）
Summary of FYE 2022 Plan
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increase due to the recovery especially in apparel-related companies in addition to expense reduction and the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year, while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
451.1
418.7
(32.4)
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
30
9.1
23.0
15
6.5
1.6
7.5
23.0
8.0
7.5
7.0
0
0.9
(12.4)
(14.2)
(15)
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Major Group Companies
-ship
Results
Results
Plan
JOIʼX CORPORATION
100.0%
0.8
(0.8)
0.8
DESCENTE LTD.
40.0%
(1.4)
May 14
May 14
EDWIN CO., LTD.
98.5%
(1.3)
(1.7)
1.0
Sankei Co., Ltd.
100.0%
1.5
(8.2)
0.3
ITOCHU Textile Prominent (ASIA) Ltd.
(Hong Kong)
100.0%
0.4
0.9
1.9
[IPA]
ITOCHU TEXTILE (CHINA) CO., LTD.
(China)
100.0%
1.1
1.1
1.2
[ITS]
Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1-4 Plan
20
Machinery
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
a
b
b-a
Gross trading profit
194.9
173.6
(21.3)
Equity in earnings of associates and
30.7
25.6
(5.1)
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
56.7
22.8
(33.9)
Core profit
55.7
40.8
(14.9)
Core Operating Cash Flows
60.4
50.3
(10.1)
FYE 2022
Increase/
Plan
Decrease
c-b
190.0 +16.4
58.0
+35.2
（Unit : billion yen）
Summary of FYE 2022 Plan
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increase due to profit growth in YANASE, the recovery in automobile-related transactions and North American IPP-related business resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, and the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
1,207.7
1,124.9
(82.8)
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
58.0
Major Group Companies
-ship
Results
Results
Plan
56.7
Tokyo Century Corporation
30.1%
14.2
May 13
May 13
I-Power Investment Inc.
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
1.8
2.5
2.5
50
12.6
I-ENVIRONMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED [IEI]
(U.K.)
100.0%
1.2
0.6
0.9
ITOCHU Plantech Inc.
60.0%
1.2
0.8
0.7
15.3
22.8
(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)
100.0%
2.1
1.4
1.1
30
58.0
IMECS Co., Ltd.
100.0%
0.8
1.1
1.5
16.1
JAMCO Corporation
33.4%
0.1
May 11
May 11
15.3
JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION
100.0%
1.6
1.5
1.4
YANASE & CO., LTD.
66.0%
3.0
4.6
5.2
10
11.4
13.5
Auto Investment Inc. [AII]
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
0.5
1.2
0.7
5.3
ITOCHU TC CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.
50.0%
0.3
0.2
0.2
(9.9)
ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION
100.0%
1.4
0.5
0.8
(10)
Century Medical, Inc.
100.0%
0.6
0.6
0.8
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
MULTIQUIP INC.
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
2.8
2.4
2.8
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4 Q1-4 Plan
Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.
21
Metals & Minerals
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
a
b
b-a
Gross trading profit
105.2
110.4
+5.2
Equity in earnings of associates and
22.3
22.6
+0.3
joint ventures
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
111.4
104.1
(7.3)
Core profit
108.4
118.1
+9.7
Core Operating Cash Flows
119.2
135.5
+16.3
FYE 2022
Increase/
Plan
Decrease
c-b
123.0 +12.6
138.0 +33.9
（Unit : billion yen）
Summary of FYE 2022 Plan
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
Increase due to the fluctuation of market prices and the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.
140
120
100
80
60
40
20
0
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Increase/
Results
Results
Decrease
Total assets
800.0
913.6
+113.6
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
138.0
Major Group Companies
-ship
Results
Results
Plan
ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of
(Australia)
100.0%
83.4
90.6
123.4
Australia Pty Ltd [IMEA]
Iron ore
N.A.
77.5
99.9
－ (*1)
111.4
Coal
N.A.
5.7
(9.3)
－
(*1)
104.1
JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE
(Brazil)
77.3%
9.4
5.5
－ (*1)
FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA. [JBMF](*2)
26.9
30.4
ITOCHU Coal Americas Inc. [ICA]
(U.S.A.)
100.0%
1.1
(3.2)
－ (*1)
Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.
50.0%
11.2
8.7
－ (*1)
23.2
138.0
ITOCHU Metals Corporation
70.0%
1.3
1.0
1.1
25.9
(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)
100.0%
1.8
1.5
1.5
27.5
(*1) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Plan" is
not presented.
(*2) ITOCHU previously owned JBMF indirectly through Brazil Japan Iron Ore Corporation [BJIOC]
25.0
and owns it directly from the third quarter of FYE 2020. "FYE 2020 Results" includes
the results of BJIOC for FYE 2020 Q1-2 and that of JBMF for after FYE 2020 Q3.
33.8
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
22.8
Results
Results
Plan
ITOCHUʼs Ownership
Iron ore（million t）
23.2
23.6
24.3
(Sales Results)
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
IMEA
20.7
21.3
21.5
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4 Q1-4 Plan
JBMF(CSN Mineração S.A.)
2.5
2.3
2.8
22
60
40
20
0
Energy & Chemicals
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
Increase/
FYE 2022
Increase/
（Unit : billion yen）
Results(*)
Results
Decrease
Plan
Decrease
Summary of FYE 2022 Plan
(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)
a
b
b-a
c
c-b
Gross trading profit
217.9
228.2
+10.4
224.0
(4.2)
Energy
107.1
101.0
(6.1)
103.0
+2.0
Increase due to higher oil prices, sales expansion
Chemicals
105.8
113.3
+7.4
113.0
(0.3)
of energy storage system business and the
Power & Environmental Solution
4.9
13.9
+9.0
8.0
(5.9)
absence of the extraordinary losses in the
Equity in earnings of associates and
11.1
11.0
(0.1)
previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decline
joint ventures
in chemical-related companies and hygiene
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU
61.7
36.1
(25.7)
57.0
+20.9
products transactions which were stable in the
Energy
32.4
(2.4)
(34.8)
27.0
+29.4
previous fiscal year.
Chemicals
26.0
27.4
+1.4
23.0
(4.4)
Power & Environmental Solution
3.3
11.1
+7.8
7.0
(4.1)
Core profit
55.2
58.6
+3.3
Core Operating Cash Flows
91.8
86.6
(5.3)
Mar. 2020
Mar. 2021
Increase/
Results(*)
Results
Decrease
(*) "FYE 2020 Results" and "Mar. 2020 Results" are
Total assets
1,237.2
1,279.2
+42.0
reclassified to reflect the establishment of Power & Environmental
Energy
722.0
690.0
(32.0)
Solution Division in FYE 2021.
Chemicals
503.5
549.7
+46.2
Power & Environmental Solution
11.7
39.5
+27.8
Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU
Profits/Losses from
Owner
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Major Group Companies
-ship
Results
Results
Plan
61.7
ITOCHU Oil Exploration
(Cayman Islands)
100.0%
4.9
1.8
2.7
57.0
(Azerbaijan) Inc. [CIECO Azer]
ITOCHU PETROLEUM CO.,
(Singapore)
100.0%
0.7
1.1
1.1
22.3
(SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. [IPC SPR]
36.1
ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.
54.0%
6.9
6.6
6.7 (*1)
Japan South Sakha Oil Co., Ltd.
25.0%
7.7
4.8
－ (*2)
Dividends from LNG Projects
N.A.
5.5
3.4
4.1
17.4
1.8
10.8
57.0
ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation
100.0%
4.4
4.7
4.6
ITOCHU PLASTICS INC.
60.0%
2.5
2.6
2.7
12.3
11.5
(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)
100.0%
4.1
4.3
4.5
C.I.
TAKIRON Corporation
55.7%
6.4
2.8
－ (*3)
10.5
11.2
(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced
as of May
6, excluding
IFRS adjustment,
multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
(*2) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Plan" is not presented.
(*3) Please refer to the company's forecast announced as of May 7.
Q1 Q2 Q3
Q4 Q1-4 Plan
ITOCHUʼs Ownership
Oil & Gas（1,000BBL/day*）
42
44
38
(Sales Results)
* Natural Gas converted to crude
oil is
23
equivalent to 6,000cf =1BBL
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.