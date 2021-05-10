ITOCHU : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Management Plan(Appendix) (PDF 1,029KB)

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 10 470 B - 96 148 M Net income 2021 440 B - 4 037 M Net Debt 2021 2 547 B - 23 386 M P/E ratio 2021 11,8x Yield 2021 2,54% Capitalization 5 192 B 47 829 M 47 675 M EV / Sales 2021 0,74x EV / Sales 2022 0,66x Nbr of Employees 128 146 Free-Float 89,1% Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Average target price 3 658,18 JPY Last Close Price 3 506,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 16,9% Spread / Average Target 4,34% Spread / Lowest Target -24,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Keita Ishii President & Chief Operating Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President Atsuko Muraki Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ITOCHU CORPORATION 18.29% 47 829 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 19.28% 41 218 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 32.10% 37 871 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -2.54% 19 929 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 171.08% 19 494 SUMITOMO CORPORATION 14.28% 17 965