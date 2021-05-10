Log in
ITOCHU : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Management Plan(Appendix) (PDF 1,029KB)

05/10/2021 | 12:08am EDT
Appendix (1)

Supplementary Information on

FYE 2021 Business Results Summary &

FYE 2022-2024Medium-Term Management Plan

*"FYE 2020 Q1 results" are reclassified to reflect the establishment of The 8th Company on July 1, 2019.

19

Textile

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

a

b

b-a

Gross trading profit

107.5

89.5

(17.9)

Equity in earnings of associates and

3.7

2.0

(1.7)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

9.1

1.6

(7.5)

Core profit

19.6

10.6

(9.0)

Core Operating Cash Flows

13.9

11.1

(2.8)

FYE 2022

Increase/

Plan

Decrease

  • c-b

110.0 +20.5

23.0

+21.4

Unit : billion yen

Summary of FYE 2022 Plan

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increase due to the recovery especially in apparel-related companies in addition to expense reduction and the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year, while the impact of COVID-19 remains to some extent.

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

451.1

418.7

(32.4)

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

30

9.1

23.0

15

6.5

1.6

7.5

23.0

8.0

7.5

7.0

0

0.9

(12.4)

(14.2)

(15)

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Major Group Companies

-ship

Results

Results

Plan

JOIʼX CORPORATION

100.0%

0.8

(0.8)

0.8

DESCENTE LTD.

40.0%

(1.4)

May 14

May 14

EDWIN CO., LTD.

98.5%

(1.3)

(1.7)

1.0

Sankei Co., Ltd.

100.0%

1.5

(8.2)

0.3

ITOCHU Textile Prominent (ASIA) Ltd.

(Hong Kong)

100.0%

0.4

0.9

1.9

[IPA]

ITOCHU TEXTILE (CHINA) CO., LTD.

(China)

100.0%

1.1

1.1

1.2

[ITS]

Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1-4 Plan

20

Machinery

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

a

b

b-a

Gross trading profit

194.9

173.6

(21.3)

Equity in earnings of associates and

30.7

25.6

(5.1)

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

56.7

22.8

(33.9)

Core profit

55.7

40.8

(14.9)

Core Operating Cash Flows

60.4

50.3

(10.1)

FYE 2022

Increase/

Plan

Decrease

  • c-b

190.0 +16.4

58.0

+35.2

Unit : billion yen

Summary of FYE 2022 Plan

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increase due to profit growth in YANASE, the recovery in automobile-related transactions and North American IPP-related business resulting from the alleviation of the impact of COVID-19, and the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

1,207.7

1,124.9

(82.8)

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

58.0

Major Group Companies

-ship

Results

Results

Plan

56.7

Tokyo Century Corporation

30.1%

14.2

May 13

May 13

I-Power Investment Inc.

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

1.8

2.5

2.5

50

12.6

I-ENVIRONMENT INVESTMENTS LIMITED [IEI]

(U.K.)

100.0%

1.2

0.6

0.9

ITOCHU Plantech Inc.

60.0%

1.2

0.8

0.7

15.3

22.8

(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)

100.0%

2.1

1.4

1.1

30

58.0

IMECS Co., Ltd.

100.0%

0.8

1.1

1.5

16.1

JAMCO Corporation

33.4%

0.1

May 11

May 11

15.3

JAPAN AEROSPACE CORPORATION

100.0%

1.6

1.5

1.4

YANASE & CO., LTD.

66.0%

3.0

4.6

5.2

10

11.4

13.5

Auto Investment Inc. [AII]

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

0.5

1.2

0.7

5.3

ITOCHU TC CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

50.0%

0.3

0.2

0.2

(9.9)

ITOCHU MACHINE-TECHNOS CORPORATION

100.0%

1.4

0.5

0.8

(10)

Century Medical, Inc.

100.0%

0.6

0.6

0.8

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

MULTIQUIP INC.

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

2.8

2.4

2.8

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Q1-4 Plan

Note: The dates above are the financial announcement date of each company.

21

Metals & Minerals

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

a

b

b-a

Gross trading profit

105.2

110.4

+5.2

Equity in earnings of associates and

22.3

22.6

+0.3

joint ventures

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

111.4

104.1

(7.3)

Core profit

108.4

118.1

+9.7

Core Operating Cash Flows

119.2

135.5

+16.3

FYE 2022

Increase/

Plan

Decrease

  • c-b

123.0 +12.6

138.0 +33.9

Unit : billion yen

Summary of FYE 2022 Plan

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

Increase due to the fluctuation of market prices and the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.

140

120

100

80

60

40

20

0

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2021

Increase/

Results

Results

Decrease

Total assets

800.0

913.6

+113.6

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

138.0

Major Group Companies

-ship

Results

Results

Plan

ITOCHU Minerals & Energy of

(Australia)

100.0%

83.4

90.6

123.4

Australia Pty Ltd [IMEA]

Iron ore

N.A.

77.5

99.9

(*1)

111.4

Coal

N.A.

5.7

(9.3)

(*1)

104.1

JAPÃO BRASIL MINÉRIO DE

(Brazil)

77.3%

9.4

5.5

(*1)

FERRO PARTICIPAÇÕES LTDA. [JBMF](*2)

26.9

30.4

ITOCHU Coal Americas Inc. [ICA]

(U.S.A.)

100.0%

1.1

(3.2)

(*1)

Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc.

50.0%

11.2

8.7

(*1)

23.2

138.0

ITOCHU Metals Corporation

70.0%

1.3

1.0

1.1

25.9

(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)

100.0%

1.8

1.5

1.5

27.5

(*1) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Plan" is

not presented.

(*2) ITOCHU previously owned JBMF indirectly through Brazil Japan Iron Ore Corporation [BJIOC]

25.0

and owns it directly from the third quarter of FYE 2020. "FYE 2020 Results" includes

the results of BJIOC for FYE 2020 Q1-2 and that of JBMF for after FYE 2020 Q3.

33.8

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

22.8

Results

Results

Plan

ITOCHUʼs Ownership

Iron oremillion t

23.2

23.6

24.3

(Sales Results)

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

IMEA

20.7

21.3

21.5

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4 Q1-4 Plan

JBMF(CSN Mineração S.A.)

2.5

2.3

2.8

22

60

40

20

0

Energy & Chemicals

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

Increase/

FYE 2022

Increase/

Unit : billion yen

Results(*)

Results

Decrease

Plan

Decrease

Summary of FYE 2022 Plan

(Net profit attributable to ITOCHU)

a

b

b-a

c

c-b

Gross trading profit

217.9

228.2

+10.4

224.0

(4.2)

Energy

107.1

101.0

(6.1)

103.0

+2.0

Increase due to higher oil prices, sales expansion

Chemicals

105.8

113.3

+7.4

113.0

(0.3)

of energy storage system business and the

Power & Environmental Solution

4.9

13.9

+9.0

8.0

(5.9)

absence of the extraordinary losses in the

Equity in earnings of associates and

11.1

11.0

(0.1)

previous fiscal year, partially offset by the decline

joint ventures

in chemical-related companies and hygiene

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU

61.7

36.1

(25.7)

57.0

+20.9

products transactions which were stable in the

Energy

32.4

(2.4)

(34.8)

27.0

+29.4

previous fiscal year.

Chemicals

26.0

27.4

+1.4

23.0

(4.4)

Power & Environmental Solution

3.3

11.1

+7.8

7.0

(4.1)

Core profit

55.2

58.6

+3.3

Core Operating Cash Flows

91.8

86.6

(5.3)

Mar. 2020

Mar. 2021

Increase/

Results(*)

Results

Decrease

(*) "FYE 2020 Results" and "Mar. 2020 Results" are

Total assets

1,237.2

1,279.2

+42.0

reclassified to reflect the establishment of Power & Environmental

Energy

722.0

690.0

(32.0)

Solution Division in FYE 2021.

Chemicals

503.5

549.7

+46.2

Power & Environmental Solution

11.7

39.5

+27.8

Net Profit Attributable to ITOCHU

Profits/Losses from

Owner

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Major Group Companies

-ship

Results

Results

Plan

61.7

ITOCHU Oil Exploration

(Cayman Islands)

100.0%

4.9

1.8

2.7

57.0

(Azerbaijan) Inc. [CIECO Azer]

ITOCHU PETROLEUM CO.,

(Singapore)

100.0%

0.7

1.1

1.1

22.3

(SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. [IPC SPR]

36.1

ITOCHU ENEX CO., LTD.

54.0%

6.9

6.6

6.7 (*1)

Japan South Sakha Oil Co., Ltd.

25.0%

7.7

4.8

(*2)

Dividends from LNG Projects

N.A.

5.5

3.4

4.1

17.4

1.8

10.8

57.0

ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation

100.0%

4.4

4.7

4.6

ITOCHU PLASTICS INC.

60.0%

2.5

2.6

2.7

12.3

11.5

(Reference) Group total (incl. The 8th's portion)

100.0%

4.1

4.3

4.5

C.I.

TAKIRON Corporation

55.7%

6.4

2.8

(*3)

10.5

11.2

(*1) The figures are the company's forecast announced

as of May

6, excluding

IFRS adjustment,

multiplied by ITOCHU's ownership percentage.

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

(*2) Due to the relationships with investees and partners, "FYE 2022 Plan" is not presented.

(*3) Please refer to the company's forecast announced as of May 7.

Q1 Q2 Q3

Q4 Q1-4 Plan

ITOCHUʼs Ownership

Oil & Gas1,000BBL/day*

42

44

38

(Sales Results)

* Natural Gas converted to crude

oil is

23

equivalent to 6,000cf =1BBL

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 04:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
