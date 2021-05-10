ITOCHU : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Management Plan (PDF 2,752KB)

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment

FYE 2020 FYE 2021 FYE 2022 Summary of Changes from the Previous Fiscal Year （Unit : billion yen）

Textile [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (7.5) bil.]

Results Results Plan

Decreased due to the decline in sales in overall transactions, especially from sales in apparel-related companies

550.0 resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment loss on Sankei, partially offset by expense reduction and

550 the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.

23.0

501.3 Machinery [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (33.9) bil.]

500 58.0 Decreased due to lower sales volume in overseas automobile-related companies, automobile-related transactions

9.1 and aircraft-related transactions, as well as lower equity in earnings of associates and joint ventures resulting

56.7 from COVID-19, and the impairment loss on foreign companies, partially offset by expense reduction and sales

450 401.4 recovery of YANASE.

Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (7.3) bil.]

400 1.6 138.0 Decreased due to lower coal prices, the decline in dividends received from a Brazilian iron ore company, lower

equity in earnings of Marubeni-Itochu Steel, the impairment loss in the Australian coal-related business, and the

111.4 22.8

absence of the extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by higher iron ore prices.

350 Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (25.7) bil.]

104.1 Decreased due to the deterioration in profitability in oil-exploration-related companies resulting from lower

300 61.7 57.0 oil prices, the decline in dividends received, the loss from long-term energy contract, and the absence of

the extraordinary gains in C.I. TAKIRON in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance

36.1 in chemical-related companies, higher transaction volume in hygiene products and electricity transactions,

250 49.9 58.0 and expense reduction.

25.0 Food [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (24.9) bil.]

200 21.3 Decreased due to lower transaction volume in business for CVS and food service in NIPPON ACCESS and in

55.0 63.0 provisions-related companies resulting from COVID-19, the impairment loss in a foreign company, and

150 58.1 the absence of the extraordinary gain in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance

in meat-products-related companies and expense reduction.

62.5 21.3 70.0 General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (33.8) bil.]

100 Decreased due to lower sales volume resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment loss in ETEL (European

26.1 tire-related company), lower pulp prices, temporary expense from the construction of manufacturing lines in IFL

111.1 33.0 (European pulp-related company), and the absence of the extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year,

50 69.0 partially offset by a stable performance in North American construction materials business.

50.0 ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (4.3) bil.]

0 Decreased due to the impairment loss on Orient Corporation and the absence of the extraordinary gain

Non- 378.3 292.7 446.0 in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance in ICT sector and the gain

Resource on the partial sale of eGuarantee.

Resource 126.8 107.9 142.0 The 8th [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (4.8) bil.]

Decreased due to lower daily sales resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment losses on fixed assets,

Others (3.7) 0.9 (38.0)

partially offset by the improvement in tax expenses related to FamilyMart, expense reduction,

Non- （*1) 75% 73% 76%

and the absence of the cost for the early retirement plan in the previous fiscal year in FamilyMart.