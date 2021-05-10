Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ITOCHU Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITOCHU : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Management Plan (PDF 2,752KB)

05/10/2021 | 12:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FYE 2021 Business Results Summary &

FYE 2022-2024Medium-Term Management Plan

May 10, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

Data and projections contained in these materials are based on the information available at the time of publication, and various factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in such forward-looking statements. ITOCHU Corporation, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not practice undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and further, that ITOCHU Corporation has no obligation to update any forward-looking

statements as a result of new information, future events or other developments.

1

Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2021

Unit : billion yen

  • "Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥401.4 bil., achieved the FYE 2021 forecast (disclosed on May 8, 2020) of ¥400.0 bil.
  • "Core profit" was approximately ¥452.5 bil., steadily increased and recovered quarter by quarter, and the core profit for Q4 renewed all-time high as a 4th quarterʼs, driven by Metals & Minerals, Power & Environmental Solution, Chemicals, and ICT,
    while COVID-19 significantly affected some businesses.

FYE 2020

FYE 2021 Results

Increase/

FYE 2021 Forecast

Achievement

Results

Annual

Decrease

(Disclosed on

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

May 8, 2020)

Net profit attributable to

501.3

104.8

147.7

111.8

37.1

401.4

(99.9)

400.0

100%

ITOCHU

Extraordinary gains and

16.0

16.0

33.5

( 6.5)

( 94.0)

( 51.0)

(67.0)

losses

Core profit(*1)

485.5

88.5

114.5

118.5

131.0

452.5

(33.0)

[Core profit(excluding the

[490.5]

[108.5]

[134.5]

[125.5]

[140.0]

[508.5]

[ 18.0]

impact of COVID-19)](*1)

(*1)Core profit is shown in round figure.

Ratio (%) of group companies

88.6%

73.4%

76.5%

82.0%

82.4%

82.4%

Decreased

reporting profits(*2)

6.1pt

(*2) Figure of each quarter shows the ratio

of cumulative period.

Core operating cash flows

602.0

96.0

170.0

151.0

157.0

574.0

(28.0)

NET DER

0.75

0.78

Increased

0.03pt

ROE

17.0%

12.7%

Decreased

4.3pt

EPS

335.58 yen

269.83 yen

(65.75 yen)

Dividend information

(per share)

Annual (Planned)

88 yen

Interim (Paid)

44 yen

2

Others, Adjustments & Eliminations [Inc / (Dec)¥ + 42.2 bil.]
Increased due to higher equity in earnings of CITIC Limited as well as the higher equity in earnings of C.P. Pokphand resulting from higher pork prices and the gain on the group reorganization.

Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

FYE 2022

Summary of Changes from the Previous Fiscal Year

Unit : billion yen

Textile [Inc / (Dec)¥ (7.5) bil.]

Results

Results

Plan

Decreased due to the decline in sales in overall transactions, especially from sales in apparel-related companies

550.0

resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment loss on Sankei, partially offset by expense reduction and

550

the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.

23.0

501.3

Machinery [Inc / (Dec)¥ (33.9) bil.]

500

58.0

Decreased due to lower sales volume in overseas automobile-related companies, automobile-related transactions

9.1

and aircraft-related transactions, as well as lower equity in earnings of associates and joint ventures resulting

56.7

from COVID-19, and the impairment loss on foreign companies, partially offset by expense reduction and sales

450

401.4

recovery of YANASE.

Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec)¥ (7.3) bil.]

400

1.6

138.0

Decreased due to lower coal prices, the decline in dividends received from a Brazilian iron ore company, lower

equity in earnings of Marubeni-Itochu Steel, the impairment loss in the Australian coal-related business, and the

111.4

22.8

absence of the extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by higher iron ore prices.

350

Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec)¥ (25.7) bil.]

104.1

Decreased due to the deterioration in profitability in oil-exploration-related companies resulting from lower

300

61.7

57.0

oil prices, the decline in dividends received, the loss from long-term energy contract, and the absence of

the extraordinary gains in C.I. TAKIRON in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance

36.1

in chemical-related companies, higher transaction volume in hygiene products and electricity transactions,

250

49.9

58.0

and expense reduction.

25.0

Food [Inc / (Dec)¥ (24.9) bil.]

200

21.3

Decreased due to lower transaction volume in business for CVS and food service in NIPPON ACCESS and in

55.0

63.0

provisions-related companies resulting from COVID-19, the impairment loss in a foreign company, and

150

58.1

the absence of the extraordinary gain in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance

in meat-products-related companies and expense reduction.

62.5

21.3

70.0

General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec)¥ (33.8) bil.]

100

Decreased due to lower sales volume resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment loss in ETEL (European

26.1

tire-related company), lower pulp prices, temporary expense from the construction of manufacturing lines in IFL

111.1

33.0

(European pulp-related company), and the absence of the extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year,

50

69.0

partially offset by a stable performance in North American construction materials business.

50.0

ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec)¥ (4.3) bil.]

0

Decreased due to the impairment loss on Orient Corporation and the absence of the extraordinary gain

Non-

378.3

292.7

446.0

in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance in ICT sector and the gain

Resource

on the partial sale of eGuarantee.

Resource

126.8

107.9

142.0

The 8th [Inc / (Dec)¥ (4.8) bil.]

Decreased due to lower daily sales resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment losses on fixed assets,

Others

(3.7)

0.9

(38.0)

partially offset by the improvement in tax expenses related to FamilyMart, expense reduction,

Non-

*1)

75%

73%

76%

and the absence of the cost for the early retirement plan in the previous fiscal year in FamilyMart.

Resource(%)

(*1) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and Resource sectors as 100%.

3

Cash Flows

Unit : billion yen

  • Operating Cash Flows and Free Cash Flows:
    "Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflow of ¥895.9 bil., due to a stable performance in operating revenues in The 8th, Metals & Minerals, ICT & Financial Business, and Energy & Chemicals Companies.
    "Free cash flows" resulted in a net cash-inflowof ¥688.6 bil., due to the additional investment in shares in Tokyo Century by Machinery Company and in FUJI OIL HOLDINGS by Food Company, the investments by The 8th Company, and the purchase of fixed assets by The 8th, Food, Energy & Chemicals, and Metals & Minerals Companies.
  • Core Free Cash Flows:
    "Core operating cash flows" after deducting changes in working capital and excluding the effect of lease accounting from "Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflowof ¥574.0 bil.
    "Core free cash flows" resulted in a net cash-outflowof ¥181.0 bil., due to the additional investment in shares in FamilyMart.

Cash Flows

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

Results

Results

Core Free Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities

878.1

*

895.9

600

602.0

400

Cash flows from investing activities

(248.8)

(207.3)

574.0

Free cash flows

629.4

*

688.6

200

312.0

Cash flows from financing activities

(575.5)

(728.8)

0

(290.0)

(181.0)

(200)

Core Free Cash Flows

FYE 2020

FYE 2021

Results

Results

(400)

(755.0)

Core operating cash flows(*1)

602.0

574.0

Net investment cash flows(*2)

(290.0)

*

(755.0)

(600)

(800)

FYE 2020 Results

FYE 2021 Results

Core free cash flows

312.0

(181.0)

Core free cash flows

*Record High

Core operating cash flows

(*1) "Operating cash flows" minus "changes in working capital" (excluding the effect of lease accounting)

Net investment cash flows

(*2) Payments and collections for substantive investment and capital expenditure.

"Investment cash flows" plus "equity transactions with non-controlling interests" minus "changes in loan receivables", etc.

4

Financial Position

Unit : billion yen

  • Total Assets:
    Increased by ¥258.8 bil., compared to March 31, 2020 to ¥11,178.4 bil., due to the increase resulting from the effect accompanying the depreciation of the yen at the end of the fiscal year, and the increase in investments accounted for by the equity method, partially offset by the decrease in property, plant and equipment.
  • Net Interest-bearing Debt:
    Increased by ¥344.5 bil., compared to March 31, 2020 to ¥2,601.4 bil., due to the additional investment in shares in FamilyMart and dividend payments, partially offset by a stable performance in operating revenues.
  • Total Shareholdersʼ Equity:
    Increased by ¥320.3 bil., compared to March 31, 2020 to ¥3,316.3 bil., due to net profit attributable to ITOCHU during this fiscal year and the effect accompanying the depreciation of the yen at the end of the fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease of capital surplus due to the additional investment in shares in FamilyMart and dividend payments.
  • Ratio of Shareholdersʼ Equity to Total Assets and NET DER:
    Ratio of shareholdersʼ equity to total assets increased by 2.2 points compared to March 31, 2020 to 29.7%. NET DER slightly increased compared to March 31, 2020 to 0.78 times.

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

Increase/

10,919.6

11,178.4

2020

2021

Decrease

9,000

Total assets

10,919.6

* 11,178.4

258.8

1.0

Net interest-bearing debt

2,256.9

2,601.4

344.5

6,000

Total shareholders' equity

2,996.0

*

3,316.3

320.3

0.75

0.78

Ratio of shareholders'

27.4%

29.7%

Increased

3,000

3,316.3

equity to total assets

2.2pt

2,996.0

2,256.9

2,601.4

NET DER (times)

0.75

0.78

Increased

0.03pt

0

0.0

Mar. 31,

Mar. 31,

(times)

ROE

17.0%

12.7%

Decreased

2020

2021

4.3pt

Record High,

Total assets

Net interest-bearing debt

Total shareholders' equity

NET DER

* (Total assets record high as fiscal year end)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 04:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITOCHU CORPORATION
12:08aITOCHU  : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Ma..
PU
12:06aITOCHU  : Personnel Change (PDF 188KB)
PU
12:06aITOCHU  : Consolidate Financial Statements (PDF 2,860KB)
PU
12:06aITOCHU  : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Ma..
PU
05/05ITOCHU  : Announces Collaboration with Australia-Based MCi on the Utilization of..
PU
04/26ASTRAZENECA  : Tagrisso recommended for approval in the EU by CHMP for the adjuv..
AQ
04/22NEONODE  : Japanese retailer retrofits self-checkout kiosks with contactless tec..
AQ
04/22NEONODE  : Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Retail Self-Checkout Ki..
AQ
04/21ITOCHU  : Announces Capital and Business Alliance with SIGMAXYZ Inc., A Leading ..
PU
04/20ITOCHU  : Teijin, and JGC Conclude Joint Agreement on the License Business of Po..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 470 B 96 158 M 96 158 M
Net income 2021 440 B 4 038 M 4 038 M
Net Debt 2021 2 547 B 23 389 M 23 389 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 5 192 B 47 829 M 47 680 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 128 146
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart ITOCHU CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ITOCHU Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITOCHU CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 3 658,18 JPY
Last Close Price 3 506,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masahiro Okafuji Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Keita Ishii President & Chief Operating Officer
Tsuyoshi Hachimura CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Fumihiko Kobayashi Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Atsuko Muraki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITOCHU CORPORATION18.29%47 829
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION19.28%41 218
MITSUI & CO., LTD.32.10%37 871
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-2.54%19 929
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED171.08%19 494
SUMITOMO CORPORATION14.28%17 965