ITOCHU : FYE 2021 Business Results Summary & FYE 2022–2024 Medium-Term Management Plan (PDF 2,752KB)

FYE 2021 Business Results Summary &
FYE 2022-2024Medium-Term Management Plan
May 10, 2021
Summary of Financial Results for FYE 2021
（Unit : billion yen）
"Net profit attributable to ITOCHU" was ¥401.4 bil., achieved the FYE 2021 forecast (disclosed on May 8, 2020) of ¥400.0 bil.
"Core profit" was approximately ¥452.5 bil., steadily increased and recovered quarter by quarter, and the core profit for Q4 renewed all-time high as a 4th quarterʼs, driven by Metals & Minerals, Power & Environmental Solution, Chemicals, and ICT,
while COVID-19 significantly affected some businesses.
Increased due to higher equity in earnings of CITIC Limited as well as the higher equity in earnings of C.P. Pokphand resulting from higher pork prices and the gain on the group reorganization.
Net profit attributable to ITOCHU by Segment
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
FYE 2022
Summary of Changes from the Previous Fiscal Year
（Unit : billion yen）
Textile [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (7.5) bil.]
Results
Results
Plan
Decreased due to the decline in sales in overall transactions, especially from sales in apparel-related companies
550.0
resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment loss on Sankei, partially offset by expense reduction and
550
the absence of the extraordinary losses in the previous fiscal year.
23.0
501.3
Machinery [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (33.9) bil.]
500
58.0
Decreased due to lower sales volume in overseas automobile-related companies, automobile-related transactions
9.1
and aircraft-related transactions, as well as lower equity in earnings of associates and joint ventures resulting
56.7
from COVID-19, and the impairment loss on foreign companies, partially offset by expense reduction and sales
450
401.4
recovery of YANASE.
Metals & Minerals [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (7.3) bil.]
400
1.6
138.0
Decreased due to lower coal prices, the decline in dividends received from a Brazilian iron ore company, lower
equity in earnings of Marubeni-Itochu Steel, the impairment loss in the Australian coal-related business, and the
111.4
22.8
absence of the extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by higher iron ore prices.
350
Energy & Chemicals [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (25.7) bil.]
104.1
Decreased due to the deterioration in profitability in oil-exploration-related companies resulting from lower
300
61.7
57.0
oil prices, the decline in dividends received, the loss from long-term energy contract, and the absence of
the extraordinary gains in C.I. TAKIRON in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance
36.1
in chemical-related companies, higher transaction volume in hygiene products and electricity transactions,
250
49.9
58.0
and expense reduction.
25.0
Food [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (24.9) bil.]
200
21.3
Decreased due to lower transaction volume in business for CVS and food service in NIPPON ACCESS and in
55.0
63.0
provisions-related companies resulting from COVID-19, the impairment loss in a foreign company, and
150
58.1
the absence of the extraordinary gain in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance
in meat-products-related companies and expense reduction.
62.5
21.3
70.0
General Products & Realty [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (33.8) bil.]
100
Decreased due to lower sales volume resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment loss in ETEL (European
26.1
tire-related company), lower pulp prices, temporary expense from the construction of manufacturing lines in IFL
111.1
33.0
(European pulp-related company), and the absence of the extraordinary gains in the previous fiscal year,
50
69.0
partially offset by a stable performance in North American construction materials business.
50.0
ICT & Financial Business [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (4.3) bil.]
0
Decreased due to the impairment loss on Orient Corporation and the absence of the extraordinary gain
Non-
378.3
292.7
446.0
in the previous fiscal year, partially offset by a stable performance in ICT sector and the gain
Resource
on the partial sale of eGuarantee.
Resource
126.8
107.9
142.0
The 8th [Inc / (Dec)︓¥ (4.8) bil.]
Decreased due to lower daily sales resulting from COVID-19 and the impairment losses on fixed assets,
Others
(3.7)
0.9
(38.0)
partially offset by the improvement in tax expenses related to FamilyMart, expense reduction,
Non-
（*1)
75%
73%
76%
and the absence of the cost for the early retirement plan in the previous fiscal year in FamilyMart.
Resource(%)
(*1) % composition is calculated using the total of Non-Resource and Resource sectors as 100%.
Cash Flows
（Unit : billion yen）
Operating Cash Flows and Free Cash Flows:
"Cash flows from operating activities" was a net cash-inflow of ¥895.9 bil., due to a stable performance in operating revenues in The 8th, Metals & Minerals, ICT & Financial Business, and Energy & Chemicals Companies. "Free cash flows" resulted in a netcash-inflowof ¥688.6 bil., due to the additional investment in shares in Tokyo Century by Machinery Company and in FUJI OIL HOLDINGS by Food Company, the investments by The 8th Company, and the purchase of fixed assets by The 8th, Food, Energy & Chemicals, and Metals & Minerals Companies.
Core Free Cash Flows: "Core operating cash flows" after deducting changes in working capital and excluding the effect of lease accounting from "Cash flows from operating activities" was a netcash-inflowof ¥574.0 bil. "Core free cash flows" resulted in a netcash-outflowof ¥181.0 bil., due to the additional investment in shares in FamilyMart.
Cash Flows
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
Results
Results
Core Free Cash Flows
Cash flows from operating activities
878.1
*
895.9
600
602.0
400
Cash flows from investing activities
(248.8)
(207.3)
574.0
Free cash flows
629.4
*
688.6
200
312.0
Cash flows from financing activities
(575.5)
(728.8)
0
(290.0)
(181.0)
(200)
Core Free Cash Flows
FYE 2020
FYE 2021
Results
Results
(400)
(755.0)
Core operating cash flows(*1)
602.0
574.0
Net investment cash flows(*2)
(290.0)
*
(755.0)
(600)
(800)
FYE 2020 Results
FYE 2021 Results
Core free cash flows
312.0
(181.0)
Core free cash flows
Core operating cash flows
(*1) "Operating cash flows" minus "changes in working capital" (excluding the effect of lease accounting)
Net investment cash flows
(*2) Payments and collections for substantive investment and capital expenditure.
"Investment cash flows" plus "equity transactions with non-controlling interests" minus "changes in loan receivables", etc.
Financial Position
（Unit : billion yen）
Total Assets:
Increased by ¥258.8 bil., compared to March 31, 2020 to ¥11,178.4 bil., due to the increase resulting from the effect accompanying the depreciation of the yen at the end of the fiscal year, and the increase in investments accounted for by the equity method, partially offset by the decrease in property, plant and equipment.
Net Interest-bearing Debt:
Increased by ¥344.5 bil., compared to March 31, 2020 to ¥2,601.4 bil., due to the additional investment in shares in FamilyMart and dividend payments, partially offset by a stable performance in operating revenues.
Total Shareholdersʼ Equity:
Increased by ¥320.3 bil., compared to March 31, 2020 to ¥3,316.3 bil., due to net profit attributable to ITOCHU during this fiscal year and the effect accompanying the depreciation of the yen at the end of the fiscal year, partially offset by the decrease of capital surplus due to the additional investment in shares in FamilyMart and dividend payments.
Ratio of Shareholdersʼ Equity to Total Assets and NET DER:
Ratio of shareholdersʼ equity to total assets increased by 2.2 points compared to March 31, 2020 to 29.7%. NET DER slightly increased compared to March 31, 2020 to 0.78 times.
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
Increase/
10,919.6
11,178.4
2020
2021
Decrease
9,000
Total assets
10,919.6
* 11,178.4
＋
258.8
1.0
Net interest-bearing debt
2,256.9
2,601.4
＋
344.5
6,000
Total shareholders' equity
2,996.0
*
3,316.3
＋
320.3
0.75
0.78
Ratio of shareholders'
27.4%
29.7%
Increased
3,000
3,316.3
equity to total assets
2.2pt
2,996.0
2,256.9
2,601.4
NET DER (times)
0.75
0.78
Increased
0.03pt
0
0.0
Mar. 31,
Mar. 31,
(times)
ROE
17.0%
12.7%
Decreased
2020
2021
4.3pt
：Record High,
Total assets
Net interest-bearing debt
Total shareholders' equity
NET DER
* (Total assets record high as fiscal year end)
