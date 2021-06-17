Log in
    8001   JP3143600009

ITOCHU CORPORATION

(8001)
ITOCHU : Notice of the Resolutions at the 97th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/17/2021 | 11:57pm EDT
Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 1 was approved and passed in its original form, with a term-end dividend of ¥ 44 per share.

Proposal No. 2: Election of Ten (11) Directors
Proposal No. 2 was approved and passed in its original form. Nine (9) directors (Masahiro Okafuji, Yoshihisa Suzuki, Tomofumi Yoshida, Yuji Fukuda, Fumihiko Kobayashi, Tsuyoshi Hachimura, Atsuko Muraki, Masatoshi Kawana and Makiko Nakamori) were re-elected and reappointed as directors as of June 18, 2021 and two (2) directors (Keita Ishii and Kunio Ishizuka) were newly elected and took office as directors as of June 18, 2021. Directors Atsuko Muraki, Masatoshi Kawana, Makiko Nakamori and Kunio Ishizuka are Outside Directors.

Proposal No. 3: Election of One (2) Audit & Supervisory Board Member
Proposal No. 3 was approved and passed in its original form. Shingo Majima was re-elected and reappointed as an audit & supervisory board member as of June 18, 2021 and Masumi Kikuchi was newly elected and took office as an audit & supervisory board member as of June 18, 2021. Audit & Supervisory Board Members Shingo Majima and Masumi Kikuchi are both Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members.

Disclaimer

Itochu Corporation published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 03:56:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
